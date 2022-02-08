Paul Clevinger
Paul Blake Clevinger, 82, of Belcher, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Belcher, Sept. 12, 1939, the son of the late James and Dolly May Clevinger.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin and Virgil Clevinger; and four sisters, Ruth Ratliff, Naomi Looney, Faye Potter and Hazel Messer.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Ilene Belcher Clevinger, of Belcher; one son, Jason Clevinger, of Belcher; one daughter, Tammy Shortridge (Johnny), of Castalian Springs, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Amy Bailey, Haleigh Clevinger and Morgan Clevinger.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Billy Ford and Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Clinton Dotson
Clinton Dotson, 72, of Phelps, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. Clinton Dotson was born in Pike County, April 9, 1949, to his parents, the late Roy Dotson and Lizzie Coleman Dotson.
Clinton was married to Brenda C. Dotson. He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Kimper Church of God.
Clinton was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Timothy Dotson.
He is survived by his wife; a son, Clinton Kevin Dotson (Stacy); a daughter, Jodi E. Stiltner (Chad.)
Clinton is survived by three brothers, Bryan Dotson, Gary Dean Dotson (Drema) and Roy Michael Dotson (Venisa); six sisters, Phyllis Gail Stiltner, Linda Sue Coleman (Roger), Brenda Carol Coleman, Sherri Lynn Dotson (Don), Tavy Yvonne Ward (Edward) and Clintina Faith Hatfield (Monroe); four grandchildren, Madison Rife (Dalton), Chase Stiltner, Caius K. Dotson and Tessa Coleman; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Kimper Church of God with Robert Coleman, Eddie Dotson and Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Dotson Family Cemetery at Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Norma Fields
Norma Jean Young Fields, 83, of Brushy, passed from this earthly life Saturday Feb. 5, 2022, at her daughter’s residence.
She was born Oct. 26, 1938, a daughter of the late James E. and Dolly Rose Young.
She was a homemaker and had worked for the Pike County School Board as a cook at the Johns Creek Elementary School, but more importantly, she was a Christian and a member of the Apple Orchard Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Marshall Fields; and three brothers, Charles Walter Young, John L. Young and Tom young.
Norma is survived by her sons, Gerald W. (Shae) Fields, of Varney, Joey E. (Jamalyn) Fields, of Inez, and Cory R. Fields, of Brushy; one daughter, Lisa (Johnny) Thacker, of Brushy; three siblings, Kelly Young, of Pikeville, her twin brother, Gene Young, of Dublin, Virginia, and Mary Outlaw, of Santa Ana, California; as well as nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a special granddaughter, Katelyn “Katie” Thacker.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Gerald Fields, Austin Fields, Lucas Robinette, Logan Tackett, John Young, Jerome Maynard, Justin Fields, Jason Young and Josh Young. Honorary pallbearers will be: Johnny Thacker, Kip Fields and Dutch Fields.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home with evening services at 7 p.m.
She will be moved to the Apple Orchard Old Regular Baptist Church on Wednesday with visitation from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., and evening services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, at the church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Fields Family Cemetery at Brushy. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Donna Hall
Donna Hall, 63, of Sunny Fork of Indian Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 23, 1958, to the late Vanis Bill Tackett and Hazel Turvey Tackett.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Elmer Ray Tackett, Vanis Tackett, Jimmy Tackett and Homer Tackett; three sisters, Betty Damron, Bonnie Cable and Juanita Bentley; and three grandchildren, Elijah Hall, Noah Hall and Octavia Hall.
She is survived by her fiancé, Roy Hall; two sons, Stephen Hall (Stacie), of Pikeville, and Bradley Hall (Racheal), of Virgie; one daughter, Leona Ray (Allen), of Virgie; three brothers, Wade Tackett, of Little Robinson, Carl Tackett, of Virgie, and Ermal Tackett, of Bulls Gap, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Haley Tackett, Kevin JR Tackett, Wesley Hall, Jade Hall and Jazmin Ray; and two great-grandchildren, Bella “Sparkles” and Maria “Lele."
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with James Dotson and Doug Tackett officiating. Burial followed at the Tackett Cemetery at Little Robinson. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Jacqueline Lawson
Jacqueline Lawson, 64, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her residence.
Jacqueline was born in Pike County, Nov. 23, 1957, to her parents, Manda Coleman Hawkins and the late Blake Hawkins.
Jacqueline was married to Jackie Lawson. She worked as a waitress at the Landmark Inn and the Hilton Hotel in Pikeville.
She and her husband were very active in working with the Food Pantry. Jacqueline was a member of the Guiding Light Freewill Baptist Church.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her father, Blake.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband; her mother, Manda; a son, Travis Lawson; two half-brothers, David Hawkins (Pam) and Michael Hawkins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Joey Lawson, Roger Lawson, Tim Coleman, Randy Bentley and Robert Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made to the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sandra Mullins
Sandra Mullins, 71, of Mouthcard, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Baker Family Cemetery, Home Creek, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Robert Nichols
Robert Glen Nichols, 80, of Maynard Fork, Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 17, 1941, the son of the late Elbert and Josie “Stanley” Nichols.
He was a member of the Gulnare Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Jack and Lonnie Nichols.
He is survived by two sons, Jerry Leon Nichols (Angela), of Sycamore, and Robbie Nichols (Loralie), of Canada, Ky.; one daughter, Melissa Dienes, of Michigan; one brother, John Nichols, of Pikeville; four sisters, Juanita Toppins, of Pikeville, Connie Owens, of Morehead, and Mary Rice and Emma Robinson, both of Pikeville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Nichols Cemetery, Maynard Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Janet Potter
Janet Patrice Keene Potter, 59 , of Fedscreek, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Janet was a retired school teacher who taught at Grapevine, Jackson Rowe and Fedscreek Middle School. Janet attended Mountain View Church of Christ most of her life.
She was born in Pikeville, Jan. 16, 1963, the daughter of the late Robert C. and Billie Varney Keene.
One of her passions was her animals and she would like for you to give donations to the Pike County Animal Shelter, 339 Puppy Pound Drive, Pikeville, KY 41501, in lieu of flowers.
Mrs. Potter’s survivors include; her husband, Marty Gene Potter; her brother, Gregory, and his wife, Tonnie Keene, of Pikeville; her nephew, Jordan, and his wife, Courtney Keene, of Pikeville; her niece, Alysonn, and her husband, Ricky Bostic, of Pikeville; a special cousin, Bill Jack Fuller, of Fedscreek; and a host of great-nephews and nieces.
Janet will be missed and forever remembered by her family, friends and former students.
The family would like to ask that Janet’s family, friends and especially her former students be encouraged to write down “Janet Stories” and come to the funeral service and tell these stories or give them to the funeral home staff to be used in her service. The stories can also be left on her obituary site.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Pallbearers will be: Brett Keene, Jordan Keene, Kirk Ratliff, Ricky Kyle Bostic, Randy Akers, B. J. Fuller and Joey Keene.
Visitation for Janet Patrice Keene Potter was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Samuel Sproles
Samuel Ethan Sproles, 32, of Jenkins, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Aug. 17, 1989, to Larry and Kay Elswick Sproles, of Long Fork of Virgie.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Sierra Goodson Sproles; one sister, Kayla Gibson (Jordan), of Long Fork; two dogs, Scout and Squeak; as well as nieces and nephews, Ethan Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Kaitlyn Johnson, Ashlynn Gibson and Addisyn Johnson; and a very special best friend, Joshua Tackett (Megan); and two honorary nieces, Alexis Tackett and Alyssa Tackett.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home where friends may pay respects. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Raymond Tackett
Raymond Lee Tackett, 67, of Virgie, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 14, 1954, to the late Denver and Julie Holbrook Tackett.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Enagile Hamilton Tackett; two sons, Matthew Lee Tackett, of Atlanta, Ga., and Joseph Keith Tackett, of Virgie; a special niece, Deanna Hundley; two sisters-in-law, Yvonne Johnson and Brenda Antill; along with a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Tackett Family Cemetery at Long Fork.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Masks are not required, but recommended by family request.
“Woody” Tackett
Douglas "Woody” Tackett, 79, of Pikeville, formerly of Esco, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County to the late Sid and Laura Damron Tackett.
He was a retired welder in the coal industry and a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Army.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Gail Tackett; four brothers, Jerry, Johnny, Estil and Jake; and three sisters, Lucille, Sarah and Tap.
He is survived by two sons, Jason Tackett, of Pikeville, and Dougie Tackett, of Dover, Delaware; one daughter, Jessica Tackett, of Pikeville; three brothers, Kenny Tackett, of Penny, Benny Tackett, of Wheelwright, and Jackie Tackett, of Virgie; and two grandchildren, Emily Finch and Reese Hammond.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Bobby Thacker
Bobby Gene Thacker, 56, of Varney Branch, Kimper, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 19, 1965, the son of Bobby Lee and Hazel “Hess” Thacker.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Lorine Thacker, of Varney Branch; one son, Bobby Gene Thacker, of Kimper; one daughter, Amy Bryant (Frank Bryant), of Marrowbone; three brothers, John Ireland, of Raccoon, Robert Dale Thacker, of Corbin, and Harold Dean Thacker, of Zebulon; three sisters, Candace Coleman, of Pikeville, Sarah Pinion, of Kimper, and Melissa Lawson, of Grundy, Va.; six grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Thacker Family Cemetery, River Hurricane. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
