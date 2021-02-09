Harrison Akers
Harrison Akers, 86, of Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jason Johnson and Darren Iricks officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Shirley Anderson
Shirley Anderson, 76, of Long Fork of Kimper, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Flint, Mich., Oct. 27, 1944, the daughter of the late Andy and Grace Miller New.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Anderson; one son, Walter Young; two brothers, Andy Jr. and Connard Fields; and five sisters, Irene New, Lois Fugitt, Darlene Hunt, Loretta New and Eula Mae Hatfield.
She is survived by one son, Richard Young (Jennifer), of Pikeville; a special sister-in-law, whom she loved liked a daughter, Geraldine Allen; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Jimmy Fields, of Blackberry, Bernie Keith Fields, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Bruce Fields, of Louisa.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Horne and Dewayne Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Varney Family Cemetery, Slone Branch, Raccoon.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the funeral home, with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Stevie” Blackburn
Stephen Eugene “Stevie” Blackburn, 51, of Freeburn, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., Oct. 3, 1969, the son of Mary Jo “Potter” Blackburn, of Freeburn, and the late Russell Eugene Blackburn.
He was of the Church of God faith and his favorite thing was serving the Lord. He enjoyed singing in church and was a faithful member of the Jamboree Church of God of Phelps. He loved his family and his church family, he especially loved spending time with his nephew, Caleb, and Caleb’s fiancé, Jennifer. He enjoyed making people laugh and wanted them to be happy. He also loved to pray for people. Anyone would want to have a son like him, he showed everyone love.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his favorite aunt who is in Heaven with him, Sandy Ann “Mikles” Kennedy; his nephew, Jacob Lester; and his special aunt, Ernestine Wolford.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Lisa Lester (Ernest JR), of Phelps; his nephew, Caleb Lester (fiancé, Jennifer Chafins), of Phelps; his special cousins, Monica and Joey; his good friends, Curtis Hamilton, of Stopover, and Andre Pruitt, of Phelps; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel, Phelps, with Rev. Larry Blackburn and Rev. Danny Mikles officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Ina Bogar
Ina Jean Lewis Bogar, 89, of Sidney, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born at Tomahawk, Jan. 17, 1932, the daughter of the late George Lewis and Eva Booth Lewis, who both died at the age of 32. Beulah Lewis Williamson, a paternal aunt, and her husband, Elbert "Hop" Williamson, took Ina and her sister, Delores, into their home and raised them as their own daughters. Ina always felt that God had blessed her with two sets of loving parents.
Ina was preceded in death by her soulmate of 70 years, her loving husband, Harold Fonso Bogar. He passed away only six months ago. In addition to her parents and aunt and uncle who raised her, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores Lewis Smith and Jerrell Lea Lewis, who died as a child from influenza; two brothers-in-law, Ralph Bogar and Burgess Smith; one sister-in-law, Lois Ann Compton; two cousins who became her brothers after the death of their parents, Harold Williamson (Ethel) and Lexford Williamson.
She is survived by two daughters, Rita Scott (Bob), of Hardy, and Clarissa Scalf (David), of Sidney; one granddaughter, Amanda Taylor (Janet), of Pikeville; one great-granddaughter, Alexis Taylor, of Pikeville; two sisters-in-law, Helen Bogar Moore, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Yvonne Bogar, of Sevierville, Tenn.; one cousin who became her brother, Gene Williamson (Helen), of Charleston, W.Va.; and her special friends, Jean Ann Blackburn, whom she considered her sister; Geraldine Welch, Lodene Adkins, and Ella Smith, whom she loved as a daughter. Ina was blessed with wonderful caregivers, Helen West, Ashley Potter and Joanne Kolota; former caregivers, Lana Gillman and Denise Gannon; her niece, Patty Smith, who frequently visited and was always willing to help when needed; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Ina was a graduate of Pikeville High School. During her senior year, she worked at McCown's Grocery in Pikeville and continued until she married Fonso on Oct. 7, 1949. The couple made their home at Sidney and she lived there until her death.
For several years, Ina worked at Bogar's Market, which was a family business. A few years later she began working at the Appalachian Regional Hospital at South Williamson for Dr. Mary Johnson. After Dr. Johnson went into private practice at the ARH Clinic, Ina worked for her for 26 years. During those years, Ina watched Dr. Johnson's sons grow into adulthood. She had the opportunity to work for Dr. Chuck Johnson, Dr. Mary Johnson's oldest son, for four years before she retired. After retirement, Ina missed seeing her many friends from ARH. She then volunteered at the hospital, serving in different capacities, but mostly working in the gift shop. She continued working with the auxiliary until her health no longer permitted. Ina was a charter member of the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served until her health declined. She taught the ladies Sunday school class for over 50 years. Also, she willingly worked in vacation Bible schools, sang in the choir, kept the nursery and prepared food for many church dinners. Ina's family believed one of her greatest ministries was serving others. She was known throughout her church and community as an excellent cook. When she was able, Ina used that ability to serve those in need. Also, she graciously opened up her home to family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, with Rick Gannon and Ralph Ferree officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney, with nephews and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the funeral home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bluegrass Hospice Care, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY, 41706, or, The Gideons International/Pike County East Gideons, P.O. Box 503, Belfry, KY, 41514.
Carlos Cisco
Carlos Cisco, 86, of Beech Creek, W.Va., died Friday, Feb 5, 2021, at the Charleston Area Medical Center, Charleston, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Evangelist Gene Clemons officiating. Burial will follow at the Looney Curve Cemetery, Devon, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Abigail Collins
Abigail Faith Coley Collins, 25, of Sidney, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the May Cemetery, Pinsonfork. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Perry Estoll III
Perry Lee Estoll III, 40, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Aug. 11, 1980, the son of Nora Mullins Estoll and the late Perry Estoll II.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kevin Lee Estoll.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his companion, Georgia Thornsberry; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held with Mark Justice and James Hall officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Clayton Luster
Clayton Eugene Luster, 64, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
He was born in Elkhorn City, Nov. 12, 1956, the son of the late Alex Luster and June “Bailey” Ramey.
He was a member of the Island Creek Baptist Church for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Clarence Ramey.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gail Luster; two daughters, Tammy Lloyd (Stuart) and Kimberly Hodges (Michael); two grandchildren, Joshua Lloyd and Jayce Newsome; two sisters, Annastine Luster and Connie Ramey; and two brothers, Tony Ramey and Randy Ramey.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Dool and Steve Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
“Big Bob” McCoy
Robert Dale “Big Bob” McCoy, 73, of Kistler, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Logan Regional Medical Center, Logan, West Virginia.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced when finalized. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Bessie Newsome
Bessie Newsome, 97, of Little Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.
She was born May 19, 1923, the daughter of the late George Anderson Newsom and Mary Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Anderson) Newsom. She was the youngest of 14 children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings; her husband, Emmit Newsome; her daughter, Shelby Yvonne Harmon; her grandson, Richard Allen "Ricky" Harmon; and her sons-in-law, William E. "Bill" Friend, C. Clifford Harmon and Kermit H. Smith.
She is survived by one son, Bobby A. Newsome (Joanna), of St. George, Utah; two daughters, Sherril C. Smith, of Little Robinson Creek, Virgie, and Geraldine "Gerri" Friend, of Little Creek, Pikeville; one step-son, Tom Branham, of Asheville, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services only were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Rob Newsom Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Edward Newsome Jr.
Edward Newsome Jr., 69, of Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 28, 1951, the son of the late Edward and Celia Newsome Newsome.
He retired from furniture sales and was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Vada Newsome and Ruby Napper (Robert); and one brother, Marvin Newsome.
He is survived by one son, Edward Newsome III; one daughter-in-law, Carrie Montgomery Newsome; two sisters, Virginia Jones and Lexie Slone; a half-brother, Randy Newsome; five grandchildren, Meghan Noel Newsome, Natalie Grace Newsome, Anthony, Nathan and Keegan; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Newsom Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ruby Ousley
Ruby Ousley, 89, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Landmark of Elkhorn City Nursing Home.
She was born in Floyd County, Jan. 30, 1932, to the late Harvey Newsome and Katie Hall Newsome.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Little David Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Ousley; and three brothers, Johnny Newsome, Clancey Newsome and Russell Newsome.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Ousley, of Pikeville, and Willie Ousley Jr. (companion, Diane), of Harold; one daughter, Mimie Jean Akers (Robert), of Ashcamp; three brothers, Frank Newsome, of Prater, Va., Harvey Newsome Jr., of Cardington, Ohio, and Dave Newsome, of Elwood; three sisters, Daphene Akers, of Robinson Creek, Ruth Fuller, of Birchleaf, Va., and Lorene Young, of Varney; four grandchildren, Sherry, Robbie, Stephanie and Joe; and seven great-grandchildren, Josie, Stevie, Tyrah, Nick, Xander, RJ and James.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Farrell Smith
Farrell Edward Smith, 71, of Phelps, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his residence.
He was born at Phelps, Feb. 18, 1949, the son of the late Ernest and Maggie Ruth “Hackney” Smith.
He was a retired coal miner having worked for Kentland Elkhorn Coal Company and a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He genuinely loved his family and enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds. He was a member of the ARHA American Rabbit Hunters Association and enjoyed rabbit hunting. He raised Beagle hunting dogs and had several to win the world championship. He was also a member of the National Kennel Club and helped start the first one in his area. He loved all his little dogs, Yuki, Zendra and the late Peanut. He also loved his cat, Sunshine. He attended and was a member of the Lord’s House Church of Phelps. He was also a big UK fan and enjoyed his Kentucky Wildcats!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary David Smith and an infant brother, Donald Smith; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bobby and Julia “Chapman” Gooslin; a sister-in-law, Pearl Marie Casey; and a brother-in-law, Samuel Ray Gooslin.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen “Gooslin” Smith; Aaron Blankenship (Amanda), of Phelps, who was the son he never had; three brothers, Ernest Darrell Smith (Sheila), and Arlin James “Sonny” Smith (Rosemary), both of Phelps, and Barry Bruce Smith, of North Carolina; a sister, Dixie Fonner, of Johnstown, Ohio; his special friend, Phillip Reese and family of Franklin, Ohio; his sisters-in-law, Florence Miner (Tim), of Lexington, and Leona Little, of Kimper; his special nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at The Lord’s House Church of Phelps, with Reverends Mitchell Bowling, Chris Casey and Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery of Smith Fork, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
