Diane Addington
Diane Addington, 65, of Crescent City, Fla., formerly of Brushy Fork of Beefhide, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Alex Bentley
Alex Deon Bentley, 26, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Curtis Carroll
Curtis “Curt” Carroll, 74, of Pikeville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, peacefully at home.
Curtis was born Aug. 7, 1947, to the late Colombus and Madeline Adkins Carroll.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Linda Thacker, Bernice Keene and Francis Carroll; and one brother, Arthur Carroll.
Curt is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Carroll; three daughters, Sandy (Randy) Morgan, Candy (Steve) Varney and Jowanda (Jamie) Chapman; one son, Lloyd (Angela) Carroll; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Justine Ratliff, Christine Ratliff and Juanita Gawne.
Curt will be forever missed by all who knew and cherished him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating all services. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Martha Chapman
Martha Sue Chapman, 74, of Raccoon, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Martha was born Jan. 14, 1948, to the late Alvin and Octavia Justice Coleman, in Pike County.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Flossy Coleman; and three brothers, Riley Coleman, Adam Coleman and Junior Coleman.
Martha is survived by her loving husband, Charles Chapman; one daughter, Maggie Chapman (Steve); two sons, Chuck Chapman (Tammy) and Tommy Chapman (Candi); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Frona Coleman-Justice.
Martha will be sadly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
“Janie” Hall
Jeannie Daryl “Janie” Smith Hall, 70, of Wyalusing, Penn., died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.
“Janie” was born in Pikeville, Oct. 9, 1951, a daughter of Glen Allen Smith and Euthania Marie Prater.
She was a Certified Nursing Assistant and enjoyed playing bingo
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kennis Hall; one son, Kenneth Junior Hall; her brother, Ivan Smith; and a half-sister, Ann Charles.
She is survived by her daughter, Kenya Hall Price, and her husband, Paul, of Sugar Run, Penn.; and a step-daughter, Debra Eminger, and her husband, Wayne, of Prestonsburg.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Dustin Logan, Cody Logan (Katie), Sarah Hall, Ayden Price and Rylie Price; and her nieces and nephews, along with special friends, Jennifer Waddell and Pluma Jean Hall.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Earl Johnson
Earl Gene Johnson, 87, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his home at Marrowbone Creek of Elkhorn City.
He was born in Pike County, April 11, 1934, the son of the late Earl Johnson and Oma Coleman Johnson.
He was the husband of the late Carol Slone Johnson, a business owner of Johnson's Store and a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Veronica Epling; and one grandson, Ryan Epling.
He is survived by his grandson, Chris Epling (Samantha); his great-granddaughter, Kiernan Epling; his son-in-law, John Paul Epling; his sister, Carol Salyers; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Dale Sanders and others officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Lark” Lowe
Thomas "Lark" Lowe, 84, of Fayette, Tenn., formerly of Pike County, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with the Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Reed Cemetery in Turkey Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Mildred Sword
Mildred Elswick Sword, 99, of Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Stella Thacker
Stella Irene Thacker, 74, of Bear Road, Pikeville, passed from this earthly life Friday Feb. 25, 2022, at her residence in Pikeville.
Irene was born Monday, June 16, 1947, in Pike County, a daughter of the late Rufus and Dora (Slone) Harmon.
Irene was a homemaker.
Other than her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer “Bud” Thacker; three brothers, William, Robert and James Harmon; and one sister, Christen Harmon.
Irene is survived by two sons, Elvis Thacker, and his wife, Laura, and Joseph Thacker and his wife, Amanda, all of Pikeville; one daughter, Vickie Thornbury, and her husband, Robert, of Pikeville; one brother, Homer Harmon, of Prestonsburg; six grandchildren, Tanisha Hinkle, Dalton Thacker, Cody Thornbury, Nicholas Thornbury, Tyler Thacker and Kaitlyn Thacker; and four great-grandchildren, Jay Hinkle, Skylar Hinkle, Dominic Boyd and Morgan Hinkle.
Irene leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Stella Irene Thacker will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Slone Family Cemetery, Raccoon.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, March 2, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
