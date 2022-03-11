Christine Adams
Christine "Justice" Adams, 81, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her residence in Ford Bottom, Pikeville, surrounded by family and friends.
Christine was born Tuesday, May 17, 1940, a daughter of the late Jimper and Lizzie "Blackburn" Justice.
Christine was a member of the Millers Creek Church of Christ at Phyllis.
Other than her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ermal Adams; a son, Brian Keith Adams; a son-in-law, Dean Lyons; and two sisters, Lacy Bishop and Lorraine Melton.
Christine is survived by two sons, Garry Adams, and his wife, Billie Jo, of Joes Creek Road, Pikeville, and Greg Adams and his wife, Karen, of Ford Bottom, Pikeville; one daughter, Deborah Lyons, of Kimper; six grandchildren, Misty Lyons, Sheena Greer (Todd), Selena Tipton (Shawn), Leslie Adams (Kayla), Scott Adams (Whitney) and Christina Slone (Justin); 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jonah Justice and Willie Justice, of Phyllis; and one sister, Brenda Bevins, of Yellow Hill, Elkhorn City.
Christine leaves a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial followed at the McCoy Cemetery, Knob Fork, Zebulon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Shareena Akers
Shareena Akers, 33, of Virgie, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 29, 1988, to Gerald and Donna Johnson Akers.
She was a member of the Virgie Alliance Church.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Verna and Marley Johnson; and her paternal grandfather, Lee Akers.
She is survived by one brother, Adam Akers, of Mt. Sterling; two sisters, Tabatha Akers, of Caney, and April Rose (Noah), of Mt. Sterling; two nephews, Benjamin Rose and Jacob Rose; and her paternal grandmother, Delilah Akers.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts and others officiating. Burial followed at the Roberts Cemetery in Frogtown. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Terry Anderson
Terry Anderson, 61, of Phyllis, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Grundy, Va., March 31, 1960, the son of the late Jack Anderson and Euna Murphy Anderson.
He was the husband of Betty Blad Anderson, a coal miner and a member of the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Dean Anderson and Richard Anderson.
Along with his wife, he is survived by nine children, Johnathan Stuckey, Kimberly Ward, Euna Anderson, Charles Stuckey, Terry David Anderson, Nathan Anderson, Anthony Mullins, Eric Cavins and Shonda Anderson Cavins; three brothers, Charles, Gary and David Anderson; four sisters, Joyce Adkins, Lois Newsome, Doris Smith and Sherry Williams; four grandchildren, Melinda, Miranda, Maverick and Nathaniel; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ. Church services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 17, at the church with Dewayne Abshire and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Anderson Family Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Reggie Bates
Reggie Bates, 72, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 19, 1949, to the late Daniel and Lavesta Tackett Bates.
He was a member of the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church, a retired coal miner and an honorary Assistant Chief of the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Arnold Bates; and three sisters, Helen Jean Mullins, Wanda Sluka and Jeanetta Fern Fleming.
He is survived by his wife, Ivory Bates; one son, Scott (Dona) Bates, of Long Fork; one daughter, Missy (Roy) Honaker, of Little Creek; four brothers, Edgnel Bates, of Indiana, Raymond Bates, of Fisty, Daniel Bates Jr., of Indiana, and Dale Bates, of West Virginia; two sisters, Sue Hampton, of Michigan, and Judy Beverly, of Indiana; four grandchildren, Savannah (Dylan) Wright, Zachary (Grace) Honaker, Myles (Amber) Bates and Aaron Bates; and one great-grandchild, Weston Myles Bates.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White, Ryan Johnson and Randy May officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Friday, March 11, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Robert Boggs
Robert Connie Boggs, 80, of Smiley Fork, Pikeville, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County, Aug. 5, 1941, the son of the late Lakie Brooks Adkins.
He was the husband of Betty Jean Allen Boggs, an electrician in the coal mines, former railroad employee and a member of the Shelby Church of Christ.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandfather who raised him, Robert "Poppy" Brooks; one sister, Ruby Bevins; and one sister-in-law, Juanita Adkins.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three sons, Greg (Diana) Boggs, Keith (DeeDee) Boggs and Eric (Kim) Boggs; one daughter, Connie (Mike) Huffman; one brother, Bobby Adkins; one brother-in-law, Benny Adkins; a special aunt, Merlene Johnson; two lifelong friends, Bob Ford and Don Casebolt; six grandchildren, Andrew Boggs, Erica (Josh) Sullivan, Nathan Boggs, Kayla Boggs, Ethan Boggs and Kristen Boggs; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Sullivan and Wyatt Sullivan; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Bud Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Boggs Family Cemetery.
Visitation will continue on Friday, March 11, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Charles Daniels
Charles Darren Daniels, 54, of Betsy Layne, died Thursday, March 3, 2022.
He was born to the late Gary and Maggie “Meade” Daniels.
Darren is survived by his wife, Pamela Daniels; son, Brandon Daniels, and his fiancé, Anjelica; her children, Garon, Brady and Jacob; most importantly his “little buddy,” Olivia Rayanne Daniels.
Darren was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church. He was a member of the Betsy Layne Volunteer Fire Department for 34 years. He worked as a corrections officer for 24 years, with 19 of those years given to USP Big Sandy.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Barry Clark officiated the service for Darren. Arrangements were entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home in Pikeville.
Betty Frasure
Betty Frasure, 82, of Harold, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, June 20, 1939, the daughter of the late Curtis Justice.
She was a homemaker and of the Christian Faith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Frasure; and two sons, Curtis Allen and Edward Frasure.
She is survived by one son, Doug Frazier (Brenda); two grandchildren, Cheryl Frasure and Ethan Frasure; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe Hopkins and Lilly McCoy.
Graveside services only were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Davidson Memorial Garden, Ivel, with Jack Hunt officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Buford Gilliam Sr.
Buford David Gilliam Sr., 68, of Left Fork of Island Creek, died Monday, March 7, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2022, at Voice of Victory Revival Church, Collins Highway. Military rights will be observed by the Johns Creek DAV Chapter #166. Burial will follow at the Holbrook Family Cemetery, Island Creek. Donnie R. Hall officiated all services. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gary Hall
Gary Clifford Hall, 75, of Lenore, W.Va., died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday evening, March 5, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the mortuary. Reverend Mike Smith and Reverend Hiram Justice will officiate.
Interment will follow at Lenore Memorial Gardens in Lenore, West Virginia. Military honors will be presented by the West Virginia Air National Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Stevie Justice
Stevie E. Justice, 64, of Phyllis, died Monday, March 7, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Berean Bible Church. Burial will follow at the Justice Family Cemetery, River Hurricane, Raccoon. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Fred Mickel
Fred Paul Mickel, 91, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 411 Prichard Street, Williamson, WV 25661. Reverend Nick England will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weavery Mortuary, Inc., of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Cecil Norman Jr.
Cecil Edward Norman Jr., 39, of Pikeville, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Pikeville.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 4, 1983, the son of Cecil Edward Norman Sr. and Barbara Benson Norman.
He was a food service worker employed by Giovanni’s of Pikeville and was a member of the Connection Church of Pikeville.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Norman.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Lindsay Norman; one sister, Barbara E. Norman; three brothers, Tony Mullins, Leonard Mullins and Curtis Norman; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sharon Smith
Sharon Kaye Smith, 75, of Belfry, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Belfry United Methodist Church with Mike Stanley officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“June” Tiller
Marcia “June” Lanae Tiller, 67, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, March 7, 2022.
June was born April 7, 1954, to the late Cletis Tiller and Pearlie “Francis” Patterson.
In addition to both parents, June was preceded in death by one sister, Mavis Williams.
June is survived by her devoted companion of 20 plus years, Larry Justice; cherished children, Tami Sanders, and her husband, Sherman, Krista Johnson and her husband, Lance, and Tracey Perez and her husband, Carlos; precious grandchildren, Tyler Balser, William Williams, John Williams, Seth Johnson and Katie Sanders; adored great-grandchildren, Ella Balser, Laikynn Williams and Locklyn Williams; adored step-children, Larry Todd Justice, and his wife, Gina, and Madena Shell and her husband, Jamie; loved siblings, Gloria Layne, and her husband, Bud, Joanna Brenner, Maxine Patterson and Clinton Tiller and his wife, Evelyn; as well as a loving host of family and friends who will miss her terribly.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Faith First Baptist Church, located at 10678 Regina Belcher Highway, Elkhorn City. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Coty Williamson
Coty Lee Williamson, 34, of Upper Chloe Creek, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born July 20, 1987, the son of Mitchell Williamson and the late Pamela Maynard Williamson.
He was a United States Army Veteran having served in Iraq.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his two grandmothers, Phyllis Williamson and Penny Young; and two aunts, Brenda Bevins and Marie.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his significant other, Sabra Robinson; one daughter, Maci Williamson; one son, Deacon Avery Williamson; one sister, Paige Williamson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 13, at the funeral home with Mark Carter officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
