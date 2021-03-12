Betty Barrett
Betty Jean Barrett, 95, formerly of Sunset Addition, Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her home in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, 3580 Route 52, Maher, W.Va., with Reverend Dale Carey officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary, Inc., of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Shawn Cantrell
Shawn Allen Cantrell, 52, of Shelby Gap, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Ohio State University Hospital.
He was born in Jenkins, July 4, 1968, the son of Jerry Allen Cantrell and Brenda Carol Stanley Cantrell, of Bowling Green.
He was a job foreman for Carbon River Coal.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earsel “Mutt” and Catherine Cantrell and Fitzhue and Ines Stanley.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Melissa “Missy” Stiltner Cantrell, of Shelby Gap; one son, Cody Carlisle, of Harold; two daughters, Kassie Cantrell, of Russellville, and Leah Robinson, of Elkhorn City; one sister, Tina Cantrell, of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Reagan, Avery, Karter, Eden and Lyndi; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, with Edgar Sanders officiating. Burial followed at the Childers Cemetery, Shelby Gap, with Gary Minix, Shaun Creech, Roger Mason, Mike Carter, Jimmy White and Marty Cantrell, serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: Greg Cole, Cody Carlisle, Sam Hicks, Scottie Stevens, Todd Bentley, Craig Branham, Keven Couch and Matt Chapman. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Nancy Coleman
Nancy Coleman, 75, of Wolfpit, died Monday, March 8, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Colton Eplin
Colton Mace Eplin, infant, passed peacefully from this life Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Jerry McCoy
Jerry Mar McCoy, 85, of Hardy, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, West Virginia.
In honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Woodman Community Church at Woodman. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Lonnie Mullins
Lonnie Mullins, 64, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jetann Robinson
Jetann B. Robinson, 88, of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Pikeville, Feb. 2, 1933, to the late Richard “Dick” and Lydia Ann Bowersock.
She was a graduate of Pikeville High School and attended Pikeville Academy. She was a lifelong member of the Sutton Baptist Church. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She was a loving mother and devoted friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Bob Robinson; and her sisters, Evalyn West (Fonso), Jean Robinson (Clyde), Opal Robinson Thacker (Ansel) and Mary D. (Oakley) Gillespie.
She is survived by her children, Lydia A. Robinson, of Pikeville, and Britt Robinson and his spouse, Steve Newsom, of Tampa, Fla.; two granddogs, Coco and Abby; and a loving host of nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2021, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
A graveside prayer led by Tony Thacker was held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at R.H. Ratliff Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers,the family requests donations be made to Appalachian Hospice Care by visiting their website or mailing donations to: Appalachian Hospice Care, 1520 KY RT 1428, Hager Hill, KY. 41222.
Eddie Rowe Jr.
Eddie Rowe Jr., 70, of Greasy Creek, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born Jan. 11, 1951, to the late Eddie and Alpha Marie Justice Rowe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Randall Keith Rowe, Perry Rowe and Kevin Wade.
He is survived by one brother, Richard Lee Rowe, of Willard, Ohio, three sisters, Paula Ethel Tackett, of Norwalk, Ohio, Fayetta Tackett, of Willard, Ohio, and Lois Elane Hall, of Cove, Arkansas.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Yates Cemetery, Greasy Creek.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, March 12, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Kyle Slone
Kyle Brandon Slone, 27, of Betsy Layne, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Pike-Floyd Hollow.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 30, 1993, the son of Greg Slone and Patricia Blankenship.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Joyce Bentley, of Marrowbone; his grandfather, Bobby Slone; one brother, Gregory Keith Fields, of Tennessee; one sister, Kayla Fields, of Tennessee; nine nieces and nephews; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Calvary Baptist Church, Pike-Floyd Hollow. Burial will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will continue on Friday, March 12, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Mary Stewart
Mary Lou Stewart, 78, of Draffin, died Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Buford Thacker
Buford Thacker, 83, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2021, at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Pastor Junior Mullins, of the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church officiating.
The family will accept friends from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, March 12, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Bob” Webb
Foster Dean “Bob” Webb, 84, of Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his residence.
Honoring services were held at 7 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, in the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, with Pastor Earl Coleman officiating. In honoring his wishes, cremation followed the service. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Lois Workman
Lois Irene Workman, 70, of Meador, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021, in the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler.
Due to Covid-19, all in attendance must wear a mask or other facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
