Janie Bolin
Janie Bolin, 85, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Rufus Ray and Lexie Mullins Ray.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Methodist Church at Harolds Branch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Thelma Miller and Phyllis Casey.
She is survived by one son, Paul (Trinia) Collins; one daughter, Teresa Tillman; one sister, Marlene Sloan; five grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the River Ministry Church in Williamson, W.Va., with Paul Collins and DeMarcum Henderson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Lucas and Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 2685, Pikeville, Ky. 41502.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
James Daugherty
James A. Daugherty, 77, a lifelong resident of Phelps, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Freeburn, Aug. 16, 1944, a son of the late Lonnie Daugherty and Jettie Sullivan Daugherty.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence Wolford and Herman Daugherty; and his sisters, Marilyn Ery, Fayetta Blankenship and Juanita Johnson.
James leaves to mourn his passing and honor his memory his daughters, Jamie Lynn Combs and husband, Leroy, and Jessica Bevins and husband, Darren; his son, James Donald Daugherty; his brother, Lonnie Daugherty Jr. (Betty); his sisters, Glennis Fadley, and Bonnie Dotson (Warren Gene) and Sharlene (Cookie) Fields; his grandchildren, James Austin Daugherty, Jaci Lynn Combs, Layken McKenna Bevins, Aliyah Daugherty, Ian Kade Bevins and Kannon James Bevins. He was expecting the arrival of a great-grandson, Waylon James Daugherty. He also leaves behind his special friends, Jerry Fields, Jerry Layne, Donna “Daugherty” Casey (Mother of his children), Robert Casey (a great friend and helper) and a host of nieces and nephews.
James was a member of the UMWA. After working 33 years as an underground coal miner, he retired. He was of the Christian Faith. He found a lot of joy in riding his ATV and being outside in nature. He enjoyed cooking and watching Westerns. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Jamboree Church of God, with Larry Blackburn and Larry Rife officiating. Interment will follow at the Billy Dotson Cemetery in Phelps with Steve Layne, Aaron Blankenship, Austin Daugherty, Earl Fields, Jordan Blankenship, Robert Casey and Mike Gillespie serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Darren Bevins and Leroy Combs.. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Henry Layne
Henry Layne, 78, a lifelong resident of Freeburn, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Henry was born July 24, 1943, to the late Chester and Irene Casey Layne.
Henry was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. He had a passion for coaching youth sports. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved to support the community and volunteer. He was the owner and operator of Layne Game Farms in Freeburn. He took extreme pride in showing his roosters. He was always delighted to share a story with people. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, Henry loved the Lord. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven W. Layne.
Henry is survived by his loving and devoted wife whom he adored, Shelva Layne, of Freeburn; one son, Henry L. Layne Jr., formerly of Tennessee; one daughter, Angie Mueller, of Maryville, Tenn.; one brother, Chester (Judy) Layne Jr., of Blaine; three sisters, Ernestine Daugherty, of Ohio, Vella (Ron) Chapman, of Freeburn, and Cora (Ronny) Ivey, of Freeburn; four grandchildren, Brandon Layne, Mike Jude, Janie Layne and Lexi Riggs; four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Amity, Kapri and Navie Layne; and a host of friends and loved ones who will sadly miss him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Freeburn Free Pentecostal Church in Freeburn with Pastors Ron Chapman, Doug Maynard and Mitch Bowling officiating. Interment will conclude at Green Layne Cemetery in Barrenshee Creek, Freeburn. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15, at the church with special services beginning each night at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
James Little
James Kent Little, 41, of Long Fork, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 3, 1980, to Larry Clayton (Leann) Little, of Long Fork, and Wanda Jill (Dale) Meadows, of Long Fork.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, N. Clayton Little; his maternal grandparents, Hern and Princie McPeek; and his special cousins, Travis Wright and John Tackett.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, James Glenn Little, of Jonesboro, Tenn.; one brother, Clay (Rhonda) Little, of Long Fork; one step-brother, Chris (Tara) Yates, of Caney; one step-sister, Brandy (Anthony) Hollon, of Shelbiana; his paternal grandmother, Neva Jo Little, of Long Fork; three nephews, Zachary Little, Thomas Little and Greyson Yates; one niece, Tayleigh Yates; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.,Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Johnny Marrs
Johnny J. Marrs, 72, of Island Creek, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, March 23, 1948, the son of the late Virgil Marrs and Elizabeth Mullins Marrs.
He was a retired conductor from CSX Railroad and of the Freewill Baptist Faith. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Delana Gail Morris.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Ratliff Marrs; two daughters, Rachel Marrs and Andrea Cantrell; two sons, John Chris Marrs and Nathan Coleman; three sisters, Sandra Kaye Thacker, Wanda Sue Slone and Janie Stewart; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Carol Newcomb
Carol Newcomb, 78, of Lookout, died Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Blackburn Family Cemetery, Henry Clay. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Larry Rutherford Sr.
Larry Wayne Rutherford, Sr., 64, of Robinson Creek, entered into eternity with Jesus on Friday, March 11, 2022, with family by his side at Pikeville Medical Center.
Larry was born Aug. 19, 1957, to his parents, the late Freddie Rutherford, Sr., and Jacqueline Looney Venters. He was married to his loving wife of more than 40 years, Walterene “Rene" Osborne Rutherford, who was also his long-time caretaker.
Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son, "Little” Larry Wayne Rutherford, Jr.; and his sister, Janet Rutherford Tuttle.
Larry is survived by his wife, Rene; daughter, Lora Rutherford Adkins, and her husband, Duran Adkins II; ten-year-old granddaughter, Ellanor Loraine Adkins; and five-year-old grandson, Malakhi Duran Adkins, all of Robinson Creek. He is also survived by his two brothers, Freddie Rutherford, Jr., and his wife, Lori, and Charles "Chuck” Venters, Jr.
Larry was a first-responder at heart. He started working as a dispatcher for the Pike County Detectives at the age of 18. He then worked as a firefighter and EMT at the City of Pikeville Fire Department. Larry decided to exchange his flashing red lights for blue ones and rose in the ranks of the Pikeville City Police Department to become a detective. When they returned to college, he was Head of Security at Pikeville College, while he and Rene attended classes there. Not straying far from his calling to law and order, after he obtained his bachelor's degree from Pikeville College, he attended the University of Kentucky College of Law. Larry planned to come back home to the mountains to practice law, but a "simple, outpatient surgery" went wrong for him in November of 1994, just before finals during his final year of law school.
As a result of the surgical error, Larry received permanent brain damage, affecting his short-term memory. The vast majority of Larry's long-term memory was preserved, as he would show off during Jeopardy or a match of Trivial Pursuit—but, he was unable to complete his dream of becoming an attorney. Lora later attended UK Law because of Larry's inability to fulfill this aspiration and will readily tell you it was because of her Dad.
Lora is now a Senior Staff Attorney for the Supreme Court of Kentucky and Larry would beam with pride when he told others he only wished they could have practiced law together.
When Lora started dating her now-husband, Duran, the two of them were in high school, and things were not always smooth between Duran and Larry. To be honest, no one would have ever been good enough for Lora in Larry's eyes. Their relationship grew closer over the past 25 years, though --to the point that Larry asked to speak to Duran before he and Lora got off the phone during what would be their last conversation. Always a protector and forever concerned with his family's safety, Larry asked Duran to take good care of his "girls" and his grandchildren. Duran, of course, agreed; the protection of their family being a goal the two always shared.
Larry loved his grandchildren deeply. There was nothing that could make him smile as quickly as Khi climbing up in bed with him and saying, "I love you, Papaw." "Papaw” was Larry's favorite role. He taught Ella to play chess, checkers, and his favorite video games. Aggravating her was his favorite pastime.
As much as Larry loved Lora, Ella, and Khi, it was plain to anyone whom he met that Rene was the love of his life. Rene was the center of Larry's universe—and he wanted to be by her side at every possible moment. When Larry was in law school in Lexington, he would call Rene several times each day he was away just to hear her voice. In the early 90’s, that led to some high long-distance bills. But every penny was worth it to him. If he couldn't be at Rene's side, he was at least going to feel as close as possible. That never stopped. Larry would have been perfectly content spending every minute of every day as his "Renie's" side.
Larry spent the last 10 years of his life in end-stage renal disease and undergoing dialysis. He made several friends among the patients and staff of the dialysis clinic—and among the EMTs who transported him to dialysis and back home. Two of those EMTs, Richard and Jesse, became family friends. Larry's family wants to express their deep gratitude to the EMTs, dialysis center staff, and fellow-patients who made his days undergoing dialysis a little brighter.
While the family is deeply saddened, they find solace in thinking of Larry and Little Larry reuniting after almost 40 years. The family knows that must have been a sight to behold.
Rest easy, 106. Your watch is over. We have it from here.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Holmes of the Connection Church officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Reva Stiltner
Reva Perrine Stiltner, 83, of Elkhorn City, died peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Reva was born in Bellburn, Greenbrier County, W.Va., Aug. 25, 1938, to Elbert and Hilda (Meadows) Perrine.
Throughout her life, she held many titles and positions. She took the most pride in being an excellent cook and caretaker of everyone around her.
Reva is survived by seven children: Carol Childress, of Elkhorn City, Jenny Stiltner, of Danville, Gary (Anna) Stiltner, Danny (Patty) Stiltner, Randy Stiltner, Melissa Cantrell, and Brad (Stephanie) Stiltner, all of Elkhorn City; 15 grandchildren: Jamey (Samantha) Stewart, Joey (Monica) Stewart, Jill Johnson, Lindsay Wolford, Heather Coolsby, Sarah Tomsovic, Brandi (Kenny) O'Quinn, Kasey Potter, Bron Sifers, JD Stiltner, Danny Ray Stiltner Jr., Shelley Stiltner, Cody Carlisle, Leah Robinson and Amelia Stiltner; 16 great-grandchildren: Jessie, Aiden, Cami, Nick, Sam, Gabe, Cianna, Gabbi, Bella, Miles, Chloe, Teddy, Teegan, Avery, Eden and Lyndi; six great-great-grandchildren: Matthew, Noah, Mason, Jakoby, Knox and Thorin; one sister, Mary "Butch" Mullins, of Chester, Va.; along with a host of loving family and friends.
Reva was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Carroll "Blake" Stiltner; two children, Robert "Robbie" Gene and Tammy Hylton; her parents, Elbert and Hilda Perrine; four brothers, Gene, Arnold, Kenneth and Carroll; one sister, Betty Lou; and one great-great-grandchild, Noah Davis.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Chris” Taylor
Noah Christopher “Chris” Taylor, 49, of Virgie, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 26, 1973, to Judy Lynn Taylor, of Little Robinson, and the late Noah Taylor.
He was a member of the Jubilee Christian Assembly Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Dylan Taylor and Dawson Taylor; and one sister, Tiffany (John) Stratman, of Richmond.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Jubilee Christian Assembly Church with Randy Damron and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Tackett Family Cemetery, Little Robinson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
