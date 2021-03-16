Joel Allen
Joel Richard Allen, 34, of Bevinsville, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio.
He was born March 12, 1986, to Jeffery and Marlene Hall Allen, of Bevinsville.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joel Harvey Allen and Marie Allen; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Lillie Hall; one nephew, Sebastian Hopkins; and an infant brother.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Joseph Allen, of Bevinsville; one sister, Lillian Webb (Brandon), of Bevinsville; his cousin whom he loved as a sister, Carla Hall; two nieces, Alexandria Hopkins and Victoria Hopkins; one nephew, Zakaria Hopkins; and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Ligon Community Freewill Baptist Church with Jeremy Lucas, Steve Hall and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Richard Hall Cemetery, Topmost. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Tracie Bolden
Tracie Renee Call Bolden, 41, of Little Fork Road, Virgie, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 17, 1980, the daughter of Billy Varney and Rhonda Call Varney.
She was a caregiver and was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Benjamin Bolden; one son, Ryan Andre Smith; two daughters, Kaley Renee Smith and Breeanna Rae Bolden; one brother, Aaron Call; three sisters, Christina May, Angie Wright and Carrie Lynn Varney; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Matt May and Bruce Sawyers officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Junior Hylton
Junior Hylton, 90, of Shelby Gap, died Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ora Lesperance
Ora Lee Lesperance, 104, of Pikeville, formerly of Virginia Beach, Va., died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the home of her granddaughter, Melissa Pollard.
She was born in Blytheville, Ark., Aug. 24, 1916, the daughter of the late Thomas Jesse and Vinne Pearl Chism Caraway.
She was a former clerk in retail sales and a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Eugene Lesperance, who passed away Oct. 26, 2012; her son, Bobby Rogers, her daughters, Patricia Thomas and Janice Lee Salmon; and her sister, Lula Vinson.
She is survived by her step-son, Wayne Francis Lesperance; her step-daughters, Laurel Lynne Sutton and Eileen Marie Papke; 20 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dorothy Slone
Dorothy Jean Slone, 79, of Stone Coal Road, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Central Baptist Hospital, Lexington.
She was born Feb. 28, 1942, the daughter of the late Dewey Thacker and Mary Guson Slone.
She was a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and Troy Thacker; two sisters, Emma Glee and Sue Thacker; one grandson, Matthew Thacker.
She is survived by four sons, Terry Slone (Misty), of Teaberry, Jerry Slone (Stacey), of Pikeville, James Slone (Melster), of Marrowbone, and Estil Slone (Linda), of Pikeville; two daughters, Jennifer Hall (Brent), of Kite, and Pamela Thacker, of Pikeville; three brothers, Donald Thacker, of Lick Creek, Eddie Thacker, of Hilderbran, N.Car., and Darrell Thacker, of Kimper; four grandchildren, Sandra Coleman (Jeremy), Adam Trey Slone, Jaxon Hall and Maddox Hall; and one great-grandson, Dylan Coleman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Sawyers and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Gregory Weddington
Gregory Weddington, 65, of Clevinger Branch Road, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Hazard ARH, Hazard.
He was born in Pike County, July 29, 1955, the son of the late Bobby Weddington and Glynith Gilliam Weddington.
He was a handyman and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Katarina Dahlman.
He is survived by one daughter, Dedra Conn; two brothers, Kern Weddington and Tracy Weddington; three sisters, Sherron Goelz, Katherine Weddington and Jennifer Weddington; one grandson, Jakob Nathaniel Dahlman; one great-grandson, Nathaniel Drew Dahlman; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Weddington Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
