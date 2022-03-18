Hattie Adkins
Hattie Ann Adkins, 73, of Pikeville, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, April 20, 1948, the daughter of the late Hursel Castle and Rosa Stewart Castle.
She was a retired supervisor at Model City DayCare and was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Willie Allen Castle.
She is survived by her life partner, Troy Robinson; two daughters, Mina McCall and Tabitha Sparks; one brother, Robert Castle; two grandchildren, Landon Wright and Ashton Sparks; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 19, at the funeral home with Bud Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Rasnick Cemetery in Yellow Hill. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Andrew Collins, 24, of Queens, N.Y., formerly of Raccoon, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Queens, New York.
He was born in Pikeville, July 14, 1997, a son of Eddie Hill and Ladonna Collins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eddie Rose; and his maternal grandmother, Suzzette Collins.
He is survived by his mother, Ladonna Collins, of Raccoon; his father, Eddie Hill (Tammy), of Betsy Layne; his maternal grandfather, Donald Collins, of Raccoon; his paternal grandmother, Iva Rose Hart, of Betsy Layne; and many other family and friends.
Memorial services were held at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church with Lester Morris officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Jamie Hackney
Jamie Whetsel Hackney, 57, of Sidney, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Victory in Jesus Church, Sidney, with Mike Smith and Mikey Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Hackney Cemetery, McAndrews. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Harold McCoy
Harold McCoy, 68, of Portsmouth, Ohio, formerly of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Edgewood Manor, Lucasville, Ohio.
He was born in Collins, Nov. 23, 1953, a son of the late Harrison Franklin Sr. and Ruth Kendrick McCoy.
He worked at Certified Gas Station in Columbus, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy, Wanda and Linda McCoy; and four brothers, James Ray, Trimble, Tim and Harrison Jr. McCoy.
He is survived by three sisters, Pat Hutchinson, of Pritchard, W.Va., Maggie McCoy Bowen, of Kenova, W.Va., and Christy McCoy, of Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home, Jackson, Ohio, with Knox Bullock officiating. Burial with military honors followed at the C.M. Cemetery, Oak Hill, Ohio. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson, Ohio.
Robin McCurry
Robin M. (Justice) McCurry, 58, born Sept. 26, 1963, passed away at her home in Elkhorn City, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Robin was of the Baptist Faith, giving her life to Christ on April 6, 1986, at Faith First Baptist Church, located at Jimmies Creek.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Brenda Sue (Janney) Justice; and a very special son-in-law, Raye Lee Daulton Jr.
She is survived by her husband, her true love, Mark McCurry. They were married in Clintwood, Va., Aug. 29, 1980. They were married for 41 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Amanda (McCurry) Daulton, of Somerset, Candyce (Brody) Johnson and Kennedi McCurry, of Pikeville; her son, Justin (Trish) McCurry; her granddaughters, Kyra McCurry, Annabelle Adkins, Kylie McCurry and Peyton McCurry; her step-grandsons, Hunter Daulton, Cody Woods and Brantley McCurry; her step-granddaughters, Railey Daulton and Daegan McCurry; and two very special great-grandchildren, Carter Raye Daulton and Maelynn Nicole Anderson. She is also survived by a host of sisters and brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Anyone who knew Robin knew how much she loved all her family.
She was the most loving soul God put on this Earth. Always putting her family’s needs before her own.
She will truly be missed by so many.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Bill Ratliff officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Karen Mullins
Karen Lynn Potter Mullins, 70, of Ashcamp, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 30, 1951, the daughter of the late Ellis Potter and Josie Evalee Hackney Potter.
She was a retired secretary from Millard Vocational School and a member of the Ashcamp Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Katrina Lynn Pugh; her brother, James Ellis Potter (Eula Mae); her sister, Donna Jo Potter; her niece, Kelly Belcher Collins; and her nephew, Bryon Ellis Potter.
She is survived by her sister, Angela Potter Easterling (J.D.), of Ashcamp; her brother, David Lee Potter (Sharon, deceased), of Forest City, N.Car.; and her nieces and nephews, Samuel Casebolt, Noah Easterling, John Potter, Aaron Potter, Elizabeth Forrest, James Douglas Potter, Terri Lynn Potter Hall, Robert William Potter, Mikki Branham Justice, Heather Robinson Steal and Todd Easterling.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Shawn Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Natalie Newcomb
Natalie Hope Newcomb, infant daughter of Virginia Newcomb, was born into the arms of God, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Flossie Pauley
Flossie Katie Ramey Pauley, 94, of Rockhouse, died Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Francis Williamson
Francis Smith Williamson, 73, of Pinsonfork, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her daughter's residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the McAndrews Church of Christ with David Parsley and Dennis Wolford officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Pinsonfork. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
