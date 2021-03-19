Ronnie Belcher
Ronnie O. Belcher, 73, of Belcher, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Belcher, Sept. 24, 1947, the son of the late Otie Belcher and Rena Hackney Belcher.
He was an equipment operator for Elkhorn Stone and attended the Family Worship Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Clifford Belcher.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ann Hall Belcher, of Belcher; two sons, Ronald “Andy” Belcher, of Elkhorn City, and Stephen Douglas Belcher, of Belcher; one daughter, Delena Hamilton, of East Point; one sister, Patty Keene, of Morehead; four brothers, Clark Belcher, of Mobile, Ala., Roger Belcher, of Pikeville, Gary Belcher, of Angier, N.Car., and Larry Belcher, of Louisville; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Stump and Bud Crum officiating. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Koontz
Brenda Louise Copley Koontz, 77, of Turkey Creek, died suddenly at her residence Friday, March 5, 2021.
In keeping with Brenda’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held when it is safe for her beloved family to gather for the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Emmett Macedonio
Emmett Grey Macedonio, infant son of Rodolfo Macedonio and Rhonda Zankovitch, of Island Creek, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Anna Mullins
Anna Rae Mullins, 94, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
She was born April 24, 1926, to the late Tom Roberts and Mary Stiltner Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glen Mullins; her daughter, Judy Farmer; her son, Michael Mullins; her sisters, Helen Owens, Agnes King, Mag Simpson, Ruby Simpson and Rethel Pig; her brothers, Doug Roberts, Arvill Roberts, Dick Roberts, Buster Roberts and Raymond Roberts; and her grandchild, Nicole Mullins.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Sue Roberts; her sons, Glen Mullins Jr. (Wilma) and Donald Mullins (Eileen); her grandchildren, Tracie Farmer, Diane Roberts, Renee Hampton, Jimmy Farmer, Robin Elswick, Glenn Mullins and Colby Mullins; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Anna will be remembered as a caring, thoughtful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, family member and neighbor who cherished her family with her whole heart.
She was a lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dean Smith
Dean Ray Smith, 68, of Caney, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, May 23, 1952, the son of the late Willard Smith and Quacie Charles Smith.
He retired from CAM Mining Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Junior Smith, Ed Smith, Pete Smith and Bill Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sword Smith; one son, Todd Smith (Heather); one granddaughter, Parker Smith; two brothers, Tom Smith and Tony Smith (Carol); four sisters, Gaye Smith, Judy Smith, Fannie Smith (Curtis) and Beverly Holloway (Wayne); his mother-in-law, Lucille Sword; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Arnold Thornsbury officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Johnny Smith
Johnny James Smith, 62, of Varney, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 20, 1959, the son of the late Kelsie Smith and Elon Allen Smith.
He was a trucker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Randall “Randy” Smith and Mitchell Smith.
He is survived by his aunt, Hattie Allen Peters; his nieces, Kendra Tackett (Joey), Rhonda Yarnell and Starr Wentzel (Nick); and his sister, Carolyn Hurlburt (Bill), of Berea; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Francis Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Sondra Thacker
Sondra Kaye Thacker, 53, of Kimper, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, April 8, 1967, the daughter of Ray Slone and Barbara Varney Slone.
She was a bus driver and a member of the Edo Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Amanda Thacker; and one brother, Kevin Slone.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Darrell Thacker; two daughters, Adrienne Bethea (Austin), of Spartanburg, S.Car., and Samantha Ravenscraft (Brandon), of West Van Lear; one brother, William “Bill” Slone, of Kimper; one sister, Bonnie McElroy, of Winter Haven, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Billy, Morgan, Kaleb, Serenity, Isaac, Caden and Catherine; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Bob Bowman and Matt Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at the Varney Branch Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Judy” Cox-Vitatoe
Judith Anne “Judy” Cox-Vitatoe, 73, of Lexington, formerly of Regina, died peacefully Sunday, March 7, 2021.
She was born Sept. 29, 1947, the beloved daughter of the late Hazel C. Cox and Bernie F. Cox.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Vitatoe, of Lexington; and her beloved German Shepherd, Bear. She is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of special friends.
She was a member of the Elkhorn City United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky Nursing School. She was a nurse and former employee of St. Joseph’s Hospital and Markey Cancer Center in Lexington. She had a passion for helping others and adored her patients. She loved her dogs; they were the joys of her life. She had a zeal for adventure, enjoyed RVing and travel. She was proud to share the fact that she never missed a day of school.
A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to honor Judy be made to: Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. Phone (859) 233-0044. https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/donate
Obituary courtesy of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tommy Williamson
Tommy Dean Williamson, 62, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Sidney, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Williamson Family Cemetery, Sidney.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, March 19, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
