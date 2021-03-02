Marc Adams
Marc Dana Adams, 45, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, with Eddie Hughes officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Valerie Bartley
Valerie Ann Bartley, 43, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Cook Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Lois Blackburn
Lois Smith Blackburn, 76, of Bent Branch Road, Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 18, 1944, the daughter of the late Prince Smith and Hattie Marcum Smith.
She was a homemaker and member of the Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe W. Blackburn; and one brother, Aubrey Smith.
She is survived by one son, Billy Joe Blackburn; two daughters, Pamala Jonell Blackburn and Shirlena Compton (Joey); two brothers, Woody Smith (Jean) and Winston Smith (Meriam); two sisters, Joyce Smith (Morris) and Janet Robinson (Hayes); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with John George Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
Reathie Gillespie
Reathie Gillespie, 76, of Greasy Creek Road, died Thursday. Feb. 25, 2021, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 10, 1945, the daughter of the late Jody Hall and Hilzie Justice Hall.
She was employed with the Pike County Board of Education as a teacher’s aide until her retirement. She was a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Church faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Gillespie; and one son, Jeffery Dale Gillespie.
She is survived by one son, Reedy Gillespie (Shirley); two daughters, Teresa Compton (Ronny) and Reable Gillespie (Aaron); 10 grandchildren, Eric Gillespie (Kim), Casey Thacker (Dave), Joshua Gillespie (Tiffany), Sasha Gillespie, Matthew Justice, Adia Lena Gillespie, Austin Robinson, Braden Robinson, Josie Robinson and Sadie Robinson; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to: Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Rita Howell
Rita Sue Howell, 68, of Chloe Road, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 31, 1952, the daughter of the late Lafayette Reed and Kansas Varney Reed.
She was a legal secretary and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Howell; two brothers, Eddie Reed and Ricky Reed; one sister, Margaret Ann Reed; and one sister-in-law, Vickie Reed.
She is survived by three brothers, John Fitzjerald Reed (Janet), Dewey Bruce Reed (Debbie) and Terry L. Reed (Inalene); one sister, Wanda Wells (Michael); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Howell Reed Cemetery, Meathouse Fork, Canada. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Don” McCoy
Jack Donald “Don” McCoy, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
He was born at Pikeville, April 23, 1951, to the late Arnold and Fern Scott McCoy.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Emma Jean “Jeannie” McCoy; two sons, Seth McCoy (Beth) and Jack “J.D.” McCoy Jr. ( his fiancé, Jennifer) and Chris Howard; one daughter, Jeannette Mullins; one sister, Judy McCoy Pafunda; seven adoring grandchildren, MaKeira McCoy, Graycee McCoy, Cilla McCoy, Knox McCoy, Deklan McCoy, Cara Lee McCoy and Tylor Moore.
He has provided service within the Zebulon Lodge #273, helping good men become better men. He also held many memberships within the Hillbilly Christmas in July which raised money for the Shriners Hospital. He was a Shriner in the El Hasa Temple, OLeika Lexington Shriners, Paintsville York Right, the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, the Hog Chapter and an Eastern Star Adah Chapter #24.
To know Don was to love Don. He lived a life of giving and making a difference within our community. He was a loved husband, caring father, loyal grandfather and a cherished friend.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Malcom Slone officiating. Masonic Rites were conducted by Zebulon Lodge #273. Burial followed at the McCoy Cemetery, Knob Fork, with Seth McCoy, J.D. McCoy, Chris Howard, Max Pafunda, Paul Kimberlain, Brian McGuire, Rodney Lovern and Lowell Syck, serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: Paul Howard, Tylor Moore and Roger Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Hillbilly Christmas in July, P.O. Box 4333, Pikeville 41502, and/or, The Zebulon Lodge #273, 256 West Court St., Prestonsburg, KY. 41653. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Freddy Miracle
Freddy Layne Miracle, 72, of Little Creek Road, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 1, 1948, the son of the late Albert and Mollie “Roberts” Miracle.
He was a United States Army Veteran, retired coal miner and member of Hope Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmon, Sonny and Bill Miracle; and two sisters, Betty Sue Woods and Helen Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine “Smith” Miracle, of Little Creek Road, Pikeville; one son, Kevin Miracle (Sherry), of Shelbiana; three daughters, Kristi Maynard (Gregory), of Inez, Kathy Tackett (Chris), of Pikeville, and Stella Compton (Gary), of Elizabethtown; one sister, Nancy Lou Compton (Bob), of Fort Wayne, Ind.; four step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Hope Freewill Baptist Church, with Jr. Cantrell, Dale Hamilton and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Clara Reynolds
Clara Morgan O’Brien Reynolds, 39, of Fedscreek, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Lick Creek.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 19, 1981, a daughter of Steven “Pete” O’Brien and Mary Meade O’Brien Bentley.
She was a secretary and a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Rickie Reynolds, of Fedscreek; one son, Nicholas Reynolds, of Fedscreek; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church, with Ray Salyers and others officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
George Standifur
George Henderson Standifur, 65, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, March 18, 1955, the son of the late Richard Daniel Stanfidur and Dorothy Kilgore Standifur Huffman.
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Lynn Newcomb Standifur; one son, Monroe O’Neil Standifur; one daughter, Georgina Standifur; one step-son, Josh Johnson; two brothers, Roy Standifur and Dan Standifur; and one sister, Della Standifur.
He is survived by one son, George Standifur Jr., of Pikeville; one daughter, Tommi Brooks (Chris), of Tennessee; one step-son, Jason Johnson, of Virgie; one step-daughter, Ashley Miller (Jeremy), of Kentucky; four brothers, Don Edward Standifur, of Bowling Fork, Floyd Michael, of Elkhorn City, Jerome Darrell Standifur, of Pikeville, and James Standifur, of Allegheny; eight grandchildren, Isaiah Tyler Lowe, Gary Dwayne Lowe, Matthew Justice, Rhett Miller, Jace Johnson, Autumn Miller, Joshua Johnson and Jaylyn Hamilton; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Childers Cemetery, Ashcamp, with Richard Gibson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Patricia Wagner
Patricia Rose “Smith” Wagner, 84, of Phelps, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
She was born at Fedscreek, Dec. 23, 1936, the daughter of the late Sidney and Elizabeth “Boyd” Smith.
She was an exceptional homemaker and wife to Kennie for 65 years. She was a mom to three daughters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cared deeply for her family, friends and neighbors. She was always happy to offer hospitality to everyone, not out of obligation, but simply because of the person she was. She had a special ability to love on kids and make them feel so special and proud, no matter if they were hers or not. She will be remembered for her gift of making people laugh and smile, even if she looked a little goofy herself, she wanted to make others happy. Patty Rose lived an upright and respectable life that inspired all who knew her. She attended Peter Creek Primitive Baptist church. In her spare time, she was a talented quilter and enjoyed reading and coloring. She was the rock of her family and will be terribly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kennie Wagner; her brother, John Sidney Smith; her sisters, Elizabeth Sue Prietto (Nicholas), Della Mae Baker, Pauline Stump, Francis Jean Michaliszyn, Anna Marie Chapman (Otto) and Jacqueline Smith; her grandchildren, Joey Casey, David “Bub” Thomas and April Daugherty; and her son-in-law, Tony Milisitz.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Kay Hall and Jennifer Lynn Milisitz, both of Phelps, and Susan Jane Click (Rodney), of Hindman; her brothers, Robert L. Smith (Lucy), of Richlands, Va., and Johnny Smith (Carolyn), of St. Louis, Mo.; her sisters, Audrey June Smith (Tom), of Phelps, Virginia Lee Hawkins (Ed), of Elkhorn City, and Billie Jane Hatfield (Roy), of Phelps; her grandchildren, Rachel Cantrell, Nikki Church (Brandon), Kendra Yates (Cody) and Kandy Thomas; and a host of great-grandchildren and many special friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel, Phelps, with Elders Jimmy Lee Smith, Mike Smith and Steve Kender officiating. Burial followed at the Ballard Smith Cemetery, Smith Fork, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. (606)456-0656.
