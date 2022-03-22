Frances Bartley
Frances Wright Bartley, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dorton, at the home of her sister and best friend, Retha Wright Montgomery, who provided unselfish and loving care for her for the last year of her life.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Clinard Bartley; her son, Bruce Bartley; her parents, Bertha (Osborne) and Hiram Wright; her brothers, Jackie Wright, Billy Wright and Gary Wright; her sisters, Phyllis Smallwood and Ruth Smith; and her companion of 20 years, Emerson Payne, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
She is survived by her daughter, Belinda Bartley Jackson, of Charleston, W.Va.; her granddaughters, Jessy Neal, of Boston, Mass., and Chrissy Jackson and Savannah Jackson, both of Charleston, W.Va.; her great-granddaughter, Zoe Neal; her sisters, Retha Montgomery, Ruby Bartley and Norma Baker, all of Pike County; her brother, Carson Wright, of Pike County; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.
Frances loved her family fiercely and made it a point to create special relationships with each of her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. She took special pride in her home in Apple Valley, Ohio, where she lived until she became too ill to live alone.
Per her wishes, Frances will have no formal funeral service. However, friends and family wishing to pay their respects are invited to calling hours at Hall & Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, Sunday, March 27, 2022, between the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Juanita Bearden
Juanita Bearden, 83, of Plymouth, Mich., formerly of Caney Creek, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Michigan.
She was born Oct. 18, 1938, to the late Farley and Ethel Elswick Little.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Bearden; two brothers, Brady Little and Tommy Little; and three grandchildren, Jimmie Robinson, Jesse Robinson and Brandon Robinson.
She is survived by three sons, Otis Robinson, of Michigan, Ricky Robinson, of Tennessee, and Rusty Bearden, of Caney; one daughter, Rayetta Woods, of Tennessee; and 12 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Logan Kiser and others officiating. Entombment will follow at the Whispering Pines Mausoleum at R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Roger Bevins
Roger Dale Bevins, 65, of Phyllis, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 15, 1956, the son of the late Jonah Bevins and June Anderson Bevins.
He was a retired coal miner.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Spencer Bevins, of Phyllis; two sons, Roger Dale Bevins Jr., of Florida, and Malachai Griffey, of Phyllis; five daughters, Alisha Sullivan (Petie), of Tennessee, Trish Kinney (Dale), of Tennessee, Oynetta Robinette, of Phyllis, Kayli Griffey, of Phyllis, and Xyala Griffey, of Phyllis; one sister, Patty Hunt (Danny), of Phyllis; four grandchildren, Jackson Bevins, Tyler Robinette, Olivia Hicks and Cody Kinney; four great-grandchildren, Alec, Declan, Sofia and Elias; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Betsy Layne Fellowship Church with Ronald Mann officiating. Burial will follow at the Phillips Justice Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Henry Burgess
Henry Lee Burgess, 64 of Hurricane Creek, Pikeville, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 20, 1957, a son of the late Edward Lee and Cleo Ray Burgess.
Henry worked in general construction and was a member of the Grace Fellowship Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Lee Burgess.
Henry is survived by his wife, Tammy Hinkle Burgess; son, William (Heather) Burgess, of Betsy Layne; sisters, Susan Adkins, Judith (Gordon) Goble, Verniece (Eddie) Overstreet, Lola (D.R.) Weddington, Georgene (Jackie) Robertson and Sherlene Burgess, all of Pikeville, and Zella Mae Mullins, of Richmond; and five grandchildren, Zachary, Micha, Jonah, Witten and Sebastian.
He will be sadly missed, but forever loved by his family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Robert Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Stevens Cemetery, Owsley. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Elijah Hall
Elijah Kirk Hall, infant son of Kirkland Elijah and Savannah Lynn Bentley Hall, of Isom, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Whitesburg ARH.
He is survived by his maternal grandparents, William Bill and Jennifer Lynn Bentley, of Jenkins; his paternal grandparents, Timothy and Tina Hall, of Thornton; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Millstone Missionary Baptist Church with Bill Craft officiating. Burial followed at the Green Acres Cemetery, Whitesburg. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Sylvia Keesee
Sylvia Jane Keesee, 83, of Justiceville, Pikeville, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her residence.
Sylvia was born in Floyd County, Sept. 10, 1938, to her parents, the late John Reed and Dora Fitzpatrick Reed.
Sylvia retired from Pikeville Methodist Hospital after working many years as a L.P.N.
Sylvia was a member of Blessed Hope Freewill Baptist Church.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Keesee; her parents; four sisters, Donna Gibson, Barbara Moore, Billie Napier and Paula Gibson.
Sylvia is survived by a son, Paull R. Keesee (Christy); and a daughter, Lynn Keesee Massey (Dennis.)
She is survived by two grandchildren, John R. Keesee (Keela) and Eric Bartley; a great-grandson, Evan Cole Keesee; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tommy England officiating. Entombment will be at the Annie E. Young Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
David Layne
David Wimpie Layne, 45, of Phelps, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Jamboree Church of God with Rev. Larry Blackburn, Dewayne Abshire and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Wolford Cemetery, Abes Branch, Jamboree. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Pamela Layne
Pamela Layne, 41, of Hurricane Creek Road, Kimper, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Pike County, June 26, 1980, the daughter of Gloria Adams, of Robinson Creek, and the late Chester Newsome.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Chad Layne, of Kimper; two sons, Bradley James Layne and Kyle Riley Layne, both of Kimper; two daughters, Brandi Nicole Layne and Kassie Renee Layne, both of Kimper; one brother, Allen Newsome, of Dorton; one sister, Anita Bearden, of Caney Highway; one grandchild, Shylo Nova Adkins; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Blake Layne officiating. Burial will follow at the Layne Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Garrett Little
Garrett Lee Little, 86, of McRoberts, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born in Jonancy, Aug. 8, 1935, to the late Nelse (Dessie) Little and Pearl Johnson Little.
Garrett worked hard from an early age and retired from Bethlehem Coal.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Corey.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Mullins Little; three daughters, Anita (Harold) Mullins, of McRoberts, Susan (Phil) Buchanan, of Frankfort, and Cindy (Randy) Sexton, of Columbia, S.Car.; two brothers, Carl (Betty Jo) Little, of Belfry, and Bruce (Hazel) Little, of Pikeville; one sister, Joyce Fleming, of Long Fork; four grandchildren, Ashley (Chris Hood) Hall, Danny (Savannah) Mullins, Trevor Mullins, and Ian (Jacqueline Mullins) Sexton; and one special friend who thought of him as a grandfather, Kadin Blevins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Green Acres Cemetery, Whitesburg, with Denvil Gibson officiating.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, with a service beginning at 7 p.m., with Rocky Craft and Denvil Gibson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Goldie Mullins
Goldie Elizabeth Slash Mullins, 83, of Tram, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, March 5, 1939, a daughter of Robert and Rosa Mullins Slash.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Howard Mullins; brothers, Redford Slash and Joe Roy Slash; and sister, Mae Mullins.
She is survived by her children, Robert Mullins (Tammy), of Tram, Craig Mullins (Melissa), of Tram, Marleah Mullins, of Tram, and Deborah Cook (Steve), of Somerset; grandchildren, Tyra, Elizabeth, Tarha, Amanda, Brandon, Dion, Courtney and Demetri; and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Jaelyn, Berik, Aniyah, Kinley, Jax, Bradey, Amari, Ashen, Malakai and Cheyenne.
She is also survived by two sisters of Christ, LouEllen Hall and Lura Gardner; a very special family, in Florida, whom she loved as her own, Caleigh, Mason and Ryleigh; and a very special grand-dog, Hercules.
Goldie enjoyed reading, walking, singing and arts and crafts, but most importantly, she loved to serve the Lord and donate her time to the community. She was a longtime member of Grace Fellowship Church and loved to serve in the Community Kitchen.
Goldie really loved all of her friends and family. She delighted in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their spouses. Her granddaughter, Tyra, was her pride and joy.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Grace Fellowship Church with Debbie Bailey, Mike Stewart and Ron Tiller officiating, special music by Christine Stewart. Burial followed at the Mullins Family Cemetery in Tram. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Eddie” Stone
Edward Lee "Eddie" Stone, 72, of Elkhorn City, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
Eddie was born in Pike County, May 2, 1949, to his parents, the late Edward and Mary Stone.
Eddie retired from CSX Railroad and was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Eddie was the husband of Donna Stone.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lisa Stone; and a son, Keith Sullivan.
Eddie is survived by his wife; two daughters, Terra Lee Stone and Angela Crawford (Brian); and two sisters, Susan Stone Johnson (John) and Theresa Skeens (Derik.)
Eddie is survived by four grandchildren, Matthew Sullivan (Angie), Tommy Tackett, Summer S. Leigh Thompson (Mickey) and Dalton Wellman (Melanie); several great-grandchildren; a special niece, Taylor Skeens; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Damron officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lexine Swiney
Lexine Ward Swiney, 87, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, March 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
John Tackett
John Franklin Tackett, 93, of Virgie, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 18, 1928, to the late Calvin and Mary Mullins Tackett.
He was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith and a retired steelworker with Dana Corp.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Slone; six brothers, Arthur Tackett, Goble Tackett, Cecil Tackett, Belmont Tackett, David Tackett and Clenon Clyde Tackett; and three sisters, Alberta Howard, Opal Mullins and Helena Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Mabel Vesta Fleming Tackett; four daughters, Deborah Fleming, of Long Fork, Charlotte L. Collins, of Bulan, Christina Stewart, of Long Fork, and Sabrina Tackett, of Long Fork; four sisters; Lavilla Little, of Michigan, Mary Josephine Little, of Long Fork, Westina Mullins, of Ecorse, Mich., and Beulah Mae Johnson, of Somerset; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several bonus grandchildren whom they loved.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Ida Brewer Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Bimbo” Wright Jr.
William Louie “Bimbo” Wright Jr., 52, of Sugar Camp Bottom, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 29, 1970, to Mary Ray Wright, of Little Creek, and the late William Louie Wright.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Michelle Caudill Wright; two sons, Dustin Wright and Brandon Wright, of Virgie; two brothers, Rodney (Johna) Wright, of Little Creek, and Travis Wright, of Lexington; and one sister, Vickey Hopkins, of Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White, Ryan Johnson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Wright Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
