Ronnie Blackburn
Ronnie Blackburn, 72, of Sidney, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Lexington.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Big Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Hatfield, with Rev. Gary Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Paintboy” Caudill
Larry Henry “Paintboy” Caudill, 72, of Stopover, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Morehead, Nov. 29, 1948, the son of the late James Henry and Ida Mae “Jefferson” Caudill.
He was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam era who worked as a coal miner and an auto mechanic. He loved fishing and camping and enjoyed going out on the boat, especially at Fish Trap Lake at Grapevine. He also enjoyed four-wheeling and spending time with his grandchildren. He attended the Shepard Memorial Presbyterian Church of Stopover.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma “Wolford” Caudill; one brother, Arlie Caudill; seven sisters, Mary Wolford, Betty Guy, Nellie Jones, Hilda Blevins, Geneva Rose, Inez Choate and Viola Gallagher; and two grandsons, Cameron James and Mason Duty.
He is survived by five sons, Danny Duty (Cindy), of Majestic, Barry Duty (Kimberly) and Gary Duty (Debra), both of Phelps, Homer Duty (Bonnie), of Stopover, and Hubert Duty (Cathy Hass), of Majestic; four daughters, Angela Walters (William), of Independence, Sheila Justice (Steven), of Stopover, Marcella Sanner (George), of Ocala, Fla., and Emily Morrison (John Flege), of Independence; one sister, Kathy Osgood, of Grove City, Ohio; one special nephew, Rush Choate; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Shepard Memorial Presbyterian Church, Stopover, with Rev. Kelley Baldridge officiating. Burial followed at the Frank Robinette Cemetery, Stopover. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. (606) 456-0656.
Kermit Coleman
Kermit Coleman, 88, loving husband of Elma Coleman (nee Robinson); dear father of Katherine Coleman (deceased), Diane Coleman-Kovacs (Ted) and Kermit Eugene Coleman (Betsy); son of the late Fon and Dovie Coleman; grandfather of Melissa Marie Coleman-Eschuk (Jerry), Kermit Eugene Coleman Jr., Kyle Gene Coleman and Ted Tyler Kovacs; great-grandfather of Holden Travis Eschuk; and brother of Carol Phillips (Billy) and Donnie Coleman, Clifford Coleman (Sarah) (both deceased), Lon Coleman (Pat) (both deceased), Randall Coleman (deceased) (Lucy) and Betty Hackney (deceased) (Teddy.)
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Ripepi Funeral Home, 5762 Pearl Road, (at Snow Road.) Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ripepi Funeral Home of Parma, Ohio.
Jacqueline Edwards
Jacqueline Jean “Biliter” Edwards, 68, of Freeburn, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center of South Williamson.
She was born in Freeburn, Jan. 16, 1953, the daughter of the late Jessie and Alley “Tilley” Biliter.
She was a homemaker with a great love for family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked in the medical records department at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center of Phelps. She was also a substitute math teacher in the Pike County Kentucky School System. She had a love for sewing and enjoyed making quilts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Edwards; and two grandchildren, Zachary and Autumn.
She is survived by three daughters, Jessica Blankenship (Homer Estepp), of Freeburn, Melissa Mattingly (Greg), of New Haven, and Janet Edwards (Amanda), of Pikeville; 15 grandchildren, Dawn (Jake), Ali (Keith), Davy (Jessica), Trevor (Erin), Brent, Kaleb, Demi, Katie, Maddie, Alexis, Bri, Brandon, Quinton, Porter and Brantley; two great-grandchildren, Karmen and Liam; and a host of other family, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will hold a family memorial per her wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps (606) 456-0656.
Georgia Henson
Georgia Ann Henson, 89, of Dorton Creek, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born May 3, 1931, to the late Johnie Holifield and Babe Tackett Holifield.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henson Jr.; one son, John E. Henson; one daughter, Paula Jourdan (Ralph); one son-in-law, Bill Lewis; three brothers, Jack Caldwell, Homer Caldwell and Paul Holifield; one sister, Geraldine Estep; one grandchild, Melissa Holman; and two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Charles. D. Henson (Monica), of Lake Havasu, Ariz., and David K. Henson (Dolly), of Dahlonega, Ga.; four daughters, Gloria Diane Lewis, of North East, Md., and Mary Tackett (James), Charlene Henson and Darlene Cable, all of Dorton; three brothers, John Holifield, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Tommy Holifield (Glenna), of Brazil, Ind., and Carl Holifield (Joy), of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two sisters, Gloria Bea Newsom (Otto), of Dorton, and Mary Mullins, of Lula, Ga.; 24 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Carson Wright, James Tackett and others officiating. Burial followed at the Holifield Cemetery, Cabin Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Patsy Mauldin
Patsy Sue Chaffins Mauldin, 84, of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, July 27, 1936, the daughter of the late Earl and Nola Sword Chaffin.
She and her husband were the former owners and operators of Pat Greenhouse in Oceana, W.Va., and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Kennedy.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Lemon Mauldin Jr.; two grandchildren, Rev. John David Scott Kennedy (Lorie), of Clear Creek, Miss., and Michael Douglas Kennedy, of Oceana, W.Va.; and two great grandchildren, Aaron Kennedy and Levi Scott Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Kennedy and Rev. Bill Staggs officiating. Entombment will follow at Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, West Virginia
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bobby Mounts
Bobby Joe Mounts, 54, of Phelps, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born in Williamson, W.Va., Nov. 24, 1966, the son of Steve and Betty Mounts, of Phelps.
He was a security guard at Kentucky Secure of West Virginia. He was a former custodian for the Pike County Board of Education and a former strip mine coal truck driver. He was of the Church of God Faith. He loved fishing, riding four-wheelers and trips to Panama City Beach. He was a talented musician who played guitar and mandolin. He also loved playing music with his daddy.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Stephanie Mounts.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Steven Mounts (Brenda), of Vance, Ala.; one sister, Patricia Preece (Brian), of Thomasville, N.Car.; his companion, Jeannie Sargent, of Phelps; two grandchildren, Katelyn Mounts and Kenesha Mounts, both of Vance, Ala.; three children whom he loved dearly, Josh Sargent, Alyssa Sargent and Sarah Sargent; two nieces, Brianna Preece and Hannah Preece, both of Thomasville, N.Car.; a host of other dear family and friends; and, of course, his dog, Sadie.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church with Rev. Benny Freeman and Rev. Steve Asbury officiating. Burial followed at the Wolford Family Cemetery, Phelps, with Steven, Brian, Josh, Clifton and Parker serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Larry Scott
Larry David Scott, 70, of Whitesburg, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Dotson and Shawn Dotson officiating. Burial followed at the Scott Cemetery, Hardy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Georgia Syck
Georgia Pelfrey Syck, 98, of Chloe Road, Pikeville, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her residence, following a brief illness.
She was born in Silverhill (Morgan County), Nov. 26, 1922, a daughter of Sarah Alice “Allie” Hamilton Pelfrey and Thomas “Joe” Pelfrey. The family moved to Pike County when Georgia was four years old.
During World War II, Georgia and her sister-in-law, Myrtle, were among a group of women nicknamed the “Rosies,” (as in Rosie the Riveter.) They worked in Chillicothe, Ohio, at a plant which made 20mm shells for the US Navy. The two then moved to Willow Run, Michigan.
It was there they met Eloise Preston (Richard) from Paintsville. All three worked until the end of the war with Germany in a Ypsilanti plant which made B-24 bombers.
They moved from there to Oak Ridge, Tenn., where they worked until the end of the war with Japan, in the plant which made the atomic bomb, although they didn’t know that was what they were working on. They were on the job the day the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, and read about the results of the work they had done in a Knoxville newspaper.
Her World War II service was documented by Nicole Ziege in an Appalachian News-Express feature story published Feb. 1, 2020. Friends and family may read the account at www.news-expressky.com, then search Rosie the Riveter or Georgia Syck on the page’s search feature. As a result of this story, both Georgia and Ziege were guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 6, 2020, during the show’s “International Women's Day” special.
Georgia married William B. Syck on April 16, 1946. In addition to working at Dawahare’s for 15 years, she retired from P.M. Pollack Jewelers, a business which she owned and operated. She and Bill also owned and operated a mobile home park next to their home on Chloe Road.
A 63-year member of Pikeville United Methodist Church, Georgia attended faithfully until her mobility made it difficult for her to sit for long periods. She then became a faithful listener of Sunday Morning worship services on WPKE AM/FM.
Georgia was predeceased by her husband, William B. Syck II; their son, Robert Paul Syck; her sister, LaRue P. Williams; three brothers, Clark Pelfrey, Guthrie Pelfrey and Archie W. Pelfrey; her sister-in-law, Myrtle Pelfrey (Archie); and her nephew, Paul W. Pelfrey.
She is survived by her son, Grover Thomas Syck; his wife, Marsha J. Syck; their sons, Patrick Thomas Syck and Michael Wayne Syck (Tracie); and her great-grandsons, Timothy Robert Syck and Daniel Tyler Syck.
She is also survived by four nieces, Jane Amos Tackett (Bobby), of Elizabethtown, Pamela K. Nelson, of Gig Harbor, Wash., Tona Pelfrey Converse (Jerry), of Columbus, Ohio, and Mickey Pelfrey Adkins, of Stockdale, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Shirley Pelfrey (Guthrie), of Portsmouth, Ohio; one nephew, Mark Pelfrey (Kim), of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; and two great-nieces, Melissa Tackett Webster (Mark), of Bardstown, and Sarah Tackett, of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Pikeville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Brad Smart presiding, and Rev. Willard Knipp and Rev. Chris Bartley assisting. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park, South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, with David Burchett, John Justice, Philip Justice, Blake Justice, Daniel Syck, Michael Syck, Patrick Syck and Timothy Syck, serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: Julie and Garland Arnett, Donna Batten, Mary Burchett, Christy Burchett, Jimmy and Kim Carter, Libby Carter, Tyler Carter, John and Amy Cross, Frank Dawahare, Patricia Green, Carolyn Lyons Hall, Vickie Howell, John Michael Johnson, Alice Kendrick, Delphia and Howard Lockhart, John Justice, Mary Mayfield, Darrell and Brenda Maynard, Dr. Ron McCoy, Mary Anne McNamee, Kelly and Mary Moore, Linda Morrison, Barbara Morton, Jeanine Owens, Betty Patton, Reed and Misty Potter, Bobbie Rasnick, David and Fredia Rasnick, John and Carolyn Rasnick, Brittany Carter Ratliff, Chris Ratliff, Kevin Ratliff, Joyce Ratliff, Linda Ratliff, Dr. Quentin T. Robinette, Kaminski and JoNell Robinson, Shirley Sharp, Neal and Gail Smith, Phyllis Smith, Rodney Smith, Roger Smith, Helena Syck, Jennefer Waddell, Tom and Jennifer Whitt, and Barry and Sandy Wright.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
