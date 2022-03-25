Elster Blackburn
Elster Ray Blackburn, 78, of Blackburn Bottom, Johns Creek, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 5, 1943, the son of the late Elster and Sarah Thacker Blackburn.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a member of the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Blackburn and Ralph Blackburn.
He is survived by his wife, Jewel Blackburn, of Pikeville; two daughters, Angela Branham (Teddy), of Meta, and Sara Blackburn, of Pikeville; one sister, Shirley Sweaney (Bob), of Chloe, Pikeville; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church with Dale Williamson, Duane Smith, Greg Stanley and Michael Lowe officiating. Burial followed at the Blackburn Cemetery, Johns Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Otis Blackburn
Otis Michael Blackburn, 80, of Stanville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Otis was born in Fishtrap, Jan. 3, 1942, the son of Otis and Eleanor Belle “Lena Belle” Blackburn.
Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in The Passing by two brothers, “Curt” Dwight Blackburn and Randall Lee Blackburn.
He is survived by two sisters, Carol Faye Blackburn-Dye, of Harold, and Lita Kim Blackburn, of Stanville. He is survived by three brothers, Don Franklin Blackburn (Melissa), of Lexington, Gerald Keith Blackburn (Monie Sue), of Stanville, and Tim Wesley Blackburn, of Lexington.
Also surviving him are 15 loving nieces and nephews and 19 loving great-nieces and great-nephews.
His parents, joyous of having experienced a new born baby boy, soon gave way to sadness as they learned that Mike had been stricken with cerebral palsy during birth. Cerebral Palsy causes lack of muscle control and cannot be cured. Many out-of-town trips were made by Mike and his Mom and Dad to Lexington and to Louisville. There the specialists advised them to use physical therapy as the main treatment for Mike’s affliction.
As Mike grew older, he was limited in doing what other boys his age could do…catching a ball was difficult for him, running was hard for him…and so many other activities were likewise difficult. In spite of his physical weakness, Mike had been blessed with no problems as to his intelligence.
His grades in school were above average. He graduated from Feds Creek High School in 1960. A little later, Mike attended the University of Kentucky and another college in Iowa. Mike experienced the love of his family throughout the days of his life. In school, if he needed a little assistance with some of his rude classmates, his little brother, Curt, was right there to defend and to support him. Curt was never far away. Throughout his years, Mike was blessed by having five brothers who saw to it that he was cared for and had whatever he needed or wanted.
His Mamaw, Octavia, had a special love for Mike. When he was about 10 years old she bought him a new Schwinn bicycle; this was when times were hard and new bicycles were rare. Of course, this made her happy…and Mike? Well, you can imagine how he felt!! He learned to ride his new bike…had a few limitations, but handled it pretty well.
Mike, as we said before, attended two colleges. It was during this time that he became a Christian. His Bible was always close by. A framed copy of the Ten Commandments on a nearby wall…and the love of God in his heart. This love of God was evident as his life and everyday living became harder for him.
Throughout his life, he, of course, may have had some thoughts of his own on his disabilities, but none of us ever heard Mike proclaim self-pity. Never a “Why did this have to happen to me?” or “Why am I not normal like everybody else?” He accepted his life as it was.
Mike had adventures that he enjoyed…he could accompany John Wayne as they rode together on missions to make bad situations better. Mike and his number one hero became best friends by the way of John Wayne movies. Mike also became “buddies” with the fellows on TV’s MASH. He seemed to know them pretty well.
Another pastime for Mike was his enjoyment of being a big, big fan of the New York Yankees, with the help of Kenneth Hall. Mike was an attendee at several Yankee games. The NY symbol was proudly displayed in his house on shower curtains, wall pennants, his clothes, window treatments, etc… Yes, proudly displayed.
Modern technology – as it changed the global world, it also changed Mike’s world. It was a struggle for Mike, but he learned to use communication tools such as word processing programs, the laptop, IPAD, computer and cellphone. He operated these devices by using only one finger---the only one finger capable of controlling the operating of these devices.
This so much improved communication with his family…and so very much made him happy for having accomplished these feats. Mike’s sister, Lita Kim, soon became his favorite FaceTime buddy.
As Mike grew older, he also became more dependent on help from others. He continued to enjoy and appreciate the help and love from his brothers and sisters. His sister, Lita Kim, held a special love in Mike’s heart. A part of Lita Kim’s daily routine was to call or visit to check in on him. Mike loved his special attention from her…Thank you, Lita Kim. About 30 years ago, it became evident that Mike must have an attendant, and Mike’s brother, Randall, knew this lady who he thought would be the perfect person for Mike. She actually became his honorary daughter. Her name…Brenda Hall. We believe Brenda was God’s way of sending an angel to care for Mike. Brenda did everything from serving Mike his morning coffee to taking him on vacation trips to the lake in Morehead or to the Atlantic beaches. Brenda, all of us, Carol, Lita Kim, Don, Gerald and Tim will always so very deeply appreciate you for giving a big part of your life in being Mike’s GUARDIAN ANGEL.
And Mati, thank you for being Mike’s 10-year old Best Friend. Amanda, we will always treasure your care and love for Mike, too. We, also, want to extend our appreciation to Brenda’s husband, Dewayne, for his contribution to Mike’s care. His wife shared so much of their precious time with Mike.
Mike was and will always be an inspiration to us all. Even though he faced many physical challenges for most of his adult life, he never stopped trying to do his best!
Never complaining, but always upbeat and meeting his physical challenges head on…always giving his best effort…always…that was Mike!
Mike, the gratitude we have for the many blessings you gave to each one of us will always be cherished. Your strength made us stronger. Your strength made us more caring. Your strength made us better human beings. Thank you, Mike. We will always love you.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Clay Wheeler and Kenneth Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wanda Coleman
Wanda L. Coleman, 82, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, June 22, 1939, the daughter of the late Otis Rowe and Pebble Mercer Rowe.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ermal Blake Coleman; and two sisters, Lois Polnatier and Nell Cantrell.
She is survived by two sons, Rickey L. Coleman (Judy) and Daren Coleman (Samantha); four brothers, Gary Rowe, Kenneth Rowe, Donnie Rowe and Larry Dean Rowe; one sister, Margaret Lawson; two grandchildren, Beckey Young and Heather Keene; four great-grandchildren, Steven Compton, Deborah Compton, Andi Keene and Blake Keene; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Terry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Family Cemetery, Rockhouse.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, March 25, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Granny” Collins
Estelle "Granny" Collins, 93, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 2, 1928, the daughter of the late John M. Justice and Pluma Huffman Justice.
She was the wife of the late Clyde Joe H. Collins, a former sales woman at Gibsons and Wal-Mart and a member of the Chloe Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Walter, Dewey, Doc, Clinton and Jimmy Wayne Justice; and five sisters, Helen Justice, Jackie Justice, Gail Moseley, Johnnie Huffman and Helena Collins.
She is survived by one daughter, Joetta (Ronald) Tackett; one son, James (Tina) Collins; six grandchildren, Joey, Frankie, Chris, Brooke, Michael and Brittany; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Fitch Reed, Jimmy Dale Sanders, Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Justice Family Cemetery, Upper Chloe.
Visitation will continue on Friday, March 25, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sara Dean
Sara Lois Dean, 90, of South Williamson, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Williamson, W.Va., with Rev. Jarrod Belcher officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Bobby Gooden
Bobby Gene Gooden, 86, of Virgie, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He retired from the United States Air Force with the rank of Technical Sergeant. He also retired from Pikeville Medical Center.
Bobby was born Dec. 12, 1935, the son of Harold R. Gooden and Myrtle A. Johnson Gooden.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Glenn Gooden; and two sisters, Cathy Branham and Earnestine Burke.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Faye Hampton Gooden.
He is also survived by three sisters, Sonja Daniel, of Lincoln Park, Mich., Beatrice Tarr, of Westminster, Md., and Linda Hall, of West Liberty.
Services for Bobby Gooden will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wilma Lawson
Wilma Lynn Lawson, 64, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Wilma was born May 24, 1957, to Nancy “Farris” Fife and the late Clinton Wesley Fife.
Wilma was a member of the Voice Of Victory Church at Collins Highway.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Fife; and one niece, Heather Simindinger.
Wilma is survived by one son, Matthew Lawson; mother, Nancy Fife; two sisters, Laura Robinson and Janie (Bruce) Robinson; one brother, Doug (Wanda) Fife; and two grandchildren, Addison Lawson and Watson Cole Lawson.
Funeral services for Wilma were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Donnie Hall and Bud Crum officiating all services. Burial followed at the Harry Jessie Flannery Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wilma will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Glen Ratliff
Glen Dale Ratliff, 74, formerly of Pike County, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his residence in Lexington.
A memorial service will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Homeof Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Paula Ratliff
Paula Michelle Ratliff, 50, formerly of Pike County, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022. Michelle was born Feb. 21, 1972, to John W. Ratliff and Paula Butcher Thompson Coleman, in Pikeville.
Michelle was preceded in death by her step-father, Elvis R. Thompson
Besides her parents she is survived by her daughter, Adrienne Michelle “Adkins” Peery and her husband, William; step-mom, Linda Ratliff; step-father, Terrell Edwin Coleman; sisters, Kathryn Lee Ratliff Haines, Megan Mullins and Lisa Calhoun; and brothers, Max Thompson, Neil Thompson and Brad Calhoun.
Michelle will be greatly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Larry Keene officiating all services. Entombment followed at Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Kenny” Tackett
Kenneth Leon “Kenny” Tackett, 78, of Virgie, son of the late Sid Tackett and Laura Damron Tackett, was born Feb. 15, 1944, in Floyd County.
He passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
Kenny joined the U.S. Army at the young age of 18 and served in the Vietnam war. He was discharged honorably in 1964.
Kenny was an extremely hard worker and worked as a skilled pipe fitter and pipe welder in the coal mines, and retired after 40 years of faithful service. Kenny always enjoyed running into friends, and loved a good laugh. He was the best storyteller, and had the ability to quickly draw your attention. Once he’d start with a story, you’d be hooked listening. He had a lightness of heart and an exceptional spark that drew people in. He loved his Pepsi, a good Western, and never turned down the chance to enjoy something sweet.
Kenny was united in marriage to Linda Darnell Sexton, Aug. 3, 1972.
He is survived by two sons, Tracy Tackett, of Virgie, and Brian Tackett (Holly), of Campbellsville; one granddaughter, Carli Lane Tackett, of Campbellsville; two brothers, Benny Tackett and Jackie Tackett; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters, Jerry, Johnny, Estil, Joseph “Jake”, Douglas “Woody”, Lucille, Sarah and Tap.
In keeping with Kenny’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no visitation or funeral services will be held.
Kenny will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
