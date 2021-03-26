“Chris” Brown
Billy Christopher “Chris” Brown, 50, of Millers Creek, Pikeville, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 14, 1970, the son of Ray and Betty J. Brown.
He was a parts manager at Walter G.M. Auto Mall and a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Linda R. Brown; one brother, Ray A. Brown (Ashley); one sister, Stacey Thacker (Howie); three nephews, Brock Brown, Trey Thacker and Brody Thacker; one niece, Scarlett Pettee; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Patton officiating. Burial followed at the Brown Family Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Freida Estep
Freida Frances Estep, 67, of the Denton Valley community, Abingdon, Va., died Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel, Abingdon, Virginia. Interment followed at Mountain View United Methodist Cemetery, Abingdon, Virginia.
Gary Estep
Gary Estep, 65, of Phelps, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Feb. 19, 1956, the son of the late Doc and Mary “Mag” (Wolford) Estep.
He was a coal miner who loved being outdoors, and as he would say, “Playing on the canvas God gave him.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kelly Estep; and a sister, Shirley Blankenship.
He is survived by a son, Brandon Keith Estep, of McCarr; a daughter, Tabitha Lynn Estep, of White Pines, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Peyton Garrett and Emily Ray, both of Kodiak, Tenn., and Deborah Estep, of Georgetown; his nephews, Paul Douglas Estep, of Rutledge, and Marvin Blankenship, of Phelps; and a host of neighbors and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Estep-Blankenship Cemetery of Jamboree in Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. Phone (606) 456-0656.
Corporal “Dave” Fields
Corporal Samuel David "Dave" Fields, 91, of Harolds Branch Road, Pikeville, Korean War Veteran serving in the 2nd Infantry Division from 1950 - 1953, and awarded the Purple Heart and a Combat Infantryman Badge, died at 5:11 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
He was born May 15, 1929, to James Thomas and Eliza Jane (Stratton) Fields.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy (Sword) Fields; his grandson, Michael Dwight Fields; his siblings, Mary Cleo Fleming, Juanita Grace Pennington, Jessie James Fields, William Thomas "Little Tom" Fields, Betty Louise Bartley Pitts and Polly Jane Compton.
He is survived by his children, Pamala Dawn McDaniel (Carl) and Terry Dwight Fields (Jewel); his grandchildren, Stefanie Dawn Newcomb (David "Dave"), Anthony Blake Fields (Alana) and Wade Franklin McDaniel (Christina "Christy"'); his great-grandchildren, Lakyn Carli Newcomb, Brandon Lee Newcomb, Blake Michael Fields, Clayton Robert Fields, Jackson Anthony Fields, Archie Razavi McDaniel and Madelynn Jean Fields; his sibling, Nola Sue Howell; his brother-in-law, Bobby Joe "Whitey" Compton; his sisters-in-law, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Justice) Fields Ratliee and Columbia (Adkins) Sword; his step-grandchildren, Patrick Edward "Eddie" Sizemore (Sheridan), Thomas Ernest "Ernie" Sizemore (Allison) and Justin Sayers; his step-great-grandchildren, Rebecca Long (Brian), Mary Catherine Sizemore, Caroline Sizemore, Chase James Sizemore, Madeline Inna Sizemore, Graham Ernest Sizemore and Jackson Sizemore; and his numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Sword Family Cemetery at Island Creek, Pikeville. Military Rites will be conducted.
Pallbearers will be: Terry Fields, David Newcomb, Anthony Fields, Wade McDaniel, Rodney Fleming, Gregory Pennington, Carl McDaniel, Ricky Evans, Roy Richardson, Brandon Newcomb and Blake Fields. Honorary pallbearers will be: Bobby Compton, Freelin Kidd, Phillip West and Brian Fleming
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, March 26, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Thanks to Bluegrass Care Navigators for their excellent care. Special appreciation to Betty Robinette & Andrea Tackett for their caring and compassionate attention to the Fields family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Pike County Animal Shelter, 399 Pound Puppy Drive, Pikeville, KY 41501.
Darlene Hopkins
Darlene Hopkins, 60, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Grundy, Va., Sept. 9, 1960, the daughter of the late Harrison and Irene Anderson Hayes.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Hopkins; one daughter, Irene Nicole Hopkins; and one sister, Carol Sue Lamb.
She is survived by one daughter, Marlena Campbell; one brother, Glen Allen Hopkins; three sisters, Anita Holifield, Berniece Smith and Patricia Fetters; one granddaughter, Darlene Annetta Nicole Ryan Thompson; her best friend, Randall Holifield; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Dewayne Abshire and Jim Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at the funeral home, with special services beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 28. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rickey Newsom
Rickey Newsom, 60, of Little Robinson Creek Road, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 5, 1961, to the late Burnie and Sylvia Tackett Newsom.
He was a coal miner and of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lavonne Newsom and Frederick Newsom; and one sister-in-law, Debbie Newsom.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Sue Newsom; four daughters, Jessica Sue Coleman (Jeremy), of Betsy Layne, Reka Kay Newman (Chris) and Angel Nicole Collins (Josh), both of Little Robinson, and Natashia Leann Hunt (Ryan), of Stanville; two brothers, Ronnie Newsom, of Indiana, and Phillip Newsom, of Long Fork; three sisters, Ivory Bates (Reggie), of Long Fork, Loretta Brinkman (Ron), of Indiana, and Christine Tackett (Rodney), of Long Fork; one sister-in-law, Mary Newsom, of Indiana; nine grandchildren, Krista, Caden, Jordan, MaKayla, Kara, Jerikya, Cameron, Josiah and Chanston.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, in the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Teddy Honaker, Randy Newsome, Jarvey Kiser, Roger Justice, Havella Adkins, Roger Hicks and Jim Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the M & L Newsom Cemetery at Little Robinson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Billie Roberts
Billie Delilah Roberts, 73, of Toler Creek, Harold, died Monday, March 22, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was born in Pikeville, April 4, 1947, to the late Estill and Olive “Ratliff” Blackburn.
She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Claude Buford Blackburn.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Jerry Roberts; two loving children, Tina Allen (Steve) and Jerry Dwayne Roberts; her grandchildren, Justin Kurkowski, Megan Kurkowski and Tosha Boyd; her great-grandchildren, Hudson Kurkowski, Houston Kurkowski, Kruz Kurkowski and Barren Boyd; her sisters, Deloris Stapleton, Brenda Damron and Twila Coleman; and her brothers, Clarence Blackburn, Gene Blackburn and Rodney Blackburn.
Although she will be greatly missed, she leaves so much love behind.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Betsy Layne Church of Christ with Tommy Spears and Bob Harper officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
“Katie” Roberts
Barbara Kay “Katie” Roberts, 62, of Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, April 23, 2021, the daughter of the late Henry Clay Collier and Hazel Newsome Collier.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by infant twins, Jonathan and Sabrina Roberts; three brothers, James, Roy and Ed Collier; and four sisters, JoAnn Roberts, Wanda Bowling, Ruth Moore and Edna Collier.
She is survived by her husband, Paskel Roberts; one daughter, Ada Moore (Chico); two sons, Vernon Roberts (Genean) and Noah Roberts (April); one brother, Carl Keith Collier, of Pikeville; two sisters, Alice Akers, of Tennessee, and Geneva Hamilton; six grandchildren, Samantha, Austin, Kari, Zach, Kaytlynn and Sabrina; one great-granddaughter, Brynnleigh; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with James Moore officiating. Burial followed at the Rob Damron Cemetery, Virgie. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Boots” Tackett
Jerry “Boots” Tackett, 62, of Virgie, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
