Terry Casey
Terry Clinton Casey, 54, of Pikeville, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Terry was born Dec. 3, 1967, in Cook County, Chicago, Ill., the son of Joann Layne Casey and the late Clinton Casey.
He served his country honorably in the United States Navy and was a member of the Pinsonfork Church of God and a retired coal miner.
He was married to Angela Dotson Casey for 30 years. He passed away in the arms of his loving wife.
He was preceded in death by his father.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two special nephews, Dustyn Reinstetle and Colton Casey.
He is survived by two brothers, Douglas Casey and Joey Casey; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Justin Holbrook, Frank Layne and Harold Layne officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lovada Compton
Lovada Little Compton, 82, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Clayton Dotson
Clayton Dotson, 66, of Pawpaw, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones.
Clayton was born in Grundy, Va., July 31, 1955, a son of the late Claude and Sophia Estepp Dotson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernie, Billy and James Dotson; and two siblings who died at birth.
He leaves to mourn his passing and honor his loving memory, his wife Nancy Dotson, of Pawpaw; a son, Clayton Dotson Jr., of Pawpaw; a daughter, Katie Sophia Dotson, of Capac, Mich.;three grandchildren; four brothers, Arlie (Janice) Dotson, Bobby (Joyce) Dotson and David Dotson, all of Pawpaw, and Clinton (Lillie Jean) Dotson, of Grundy, Va.; and one sister, Bonnie (Bert) Marion, of Ohio.
Clayton was a retired coal miner. He loved to spend his spare time with family and friends. He especially loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and horses and having a drink with his buddies.
Clayton will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Union Light Freewill Baptist Church with Willie Prater and Tommy Conn officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Fields
Linda Fields, 61, of Pikeville, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Floyd County, Feb. 25, 1961, the daughter of the late Foster Newsome and Dorothy Hall Newsome.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Fields; and five brothers, Jackie, Dazzie, Shannon, David and Bobby Gene Newsome.
She is survived by two sons, Josh Fields (Angie) and Kevin Fields (Shaina); two brothers, Darrell Newsome and Michael Newsome; three sisters, Bernice Collins, Denise Hunter and Carol Sue Webb; two grandchildren, Macie-Leigh Fields and Brynlee Fields; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Danny Hamilton and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Fields Cemetery, Island Creek.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, March 29, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Christopher Hughes
Christopher Steven Hughes, 41, of Turkey Creek, died Friday, March 25, 2022.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Ervine Keene
Ervine Keene, 84, of Pikeville, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Prestonsburg Health Care Center in Prestonsburg.
He was born March 17, 1938, to the late Bill and Haley Hall Keene and Miles and Cora Justice.
He was a member of the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church, a United States Army Veteran and a member of the DAV Johns Creek Chapter #166.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Treadway Keene, of Justiceville; two daughters, Judy (Danny) Hall, of Paintsville, and Barbara Price, of Shelbiana, one brother, Bennie Keen, of Akron, Ohio; one half-brother, Billy Charles Keen, of Indiana; four sisters, Maxine Adkins, of Shelbiana, Maxine Looney, of Shelbiana, Jettie Pearl Stevens, of Marion, Ohio, and Geraldine Adkins, of Shelbiana; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Tyler), Matt, Jon and Makaya; one great-grandchild, Alydia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Nick” Miller
Nicholas Andrew “Nick” Miller, 44, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Nick was born in Pikeville, March 6, 1978, the son of Teresa Faye Tackett Miller, of Bardstown, and the late Chris Miller.
Nick was a heavy equipment operator for the coal mining industry.
In addition to his mother, Nick is survived by his wife, Pamela Michelle Robinson Miller, of Pikeville; his son, Ford Andrew Miller, of the home; and his brother, Christopher Miller, of Bardstown.
Nick will truly be missed by his family and many friends, especially his son, Ford.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Levi Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Pente
Larry Pente, 72, of Harold, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Michigan, Aug. 5, 1949, the son of the late Joseph Pente and Anne Pente.
He was a retired construction worker and served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War, from 1969 to 1971.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Cindy Pente and Tammy O'donell Pente.
He is survived by one son, Jonathan E. Pente (Brandie Rogers); two grandchildren, Cameron Pente and Jaden Pente; a special friend, Lisa Warner; three brothers, Bernie Pente, David Pente and Jimmy Pente; one sister, Barbara Yeagy (Paul); one half sister, Dianne Meixner; one half brother, Joe Pente; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m.,Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Michael Salisbury officiating. Burial will follow at the Salisbury Cemetery, Toler. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Frank Roberts
Frank C. Roberts, 98, of Caney, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 10, 1924, to the late Charlie and Mary Rogers Roberts.
He was a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Stanley Eugene Roberts and Lawrence Roberts; one daughter, Gwendolyn Meade; five brothers, Willie Roberts, Bennie Roberts, Reed Roberts, Arlin Roberts and Arnold Roberts; and one granddaughter, Gwendolyn.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Francis Roberts; one step-son, Coby Fleming, of Morgantown; two brothers, Joe Roberts, of Robinson Creek, and Cecil Roberts, of Floyd County; one sister, Fretia Roberts; three grandchildren, Franklin, Kevin and Jeremy; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Roberts Cemetery at Caney Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Geraldine Senters
Geraldine M. Senters, 88, of Sidney, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church with John George Blackburn and Ronald Robinette officiating. Burial followed at the Morris Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Homer Stacy
Homer Samuel Sam Stacy, 71, of Huddy, died Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Belfry. Funeral services will follow thereafter with Rev. Mike McCartney officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Glenna Tackett
Glenna Jewell Tackett, 77, of Pikeville, died Sunday March 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Pamela Thacker
Pamela Ruth Thacker, 49, of Stone Coal Road, Pikeville, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 5, 1973, the daughter of the late Estil Slone and Dorothy Thacker.
She was employed by the animal shelter.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Mathew Tyler Thacker.
She is survived by four brothers, Estil Slone (Linda), James Slone and Jerry Slone (Stacey), all of Pikeville, and Terry Slone (Misty), of Teaberry; and one sister, Jennifer Hall (Brent), of Kite; and many other family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billie Ward
Billie Marie Justice Ward, 73, of Pikeville, died Saturday, March 26, 2022.
She was a caregiver for four years at Cedar Creek Assisted Living and a home sitter for 15 years after retiring from Friend and Case Law Offices.
Billie Marie was born at Road Creek, June 20, 1948, a daughter of Bill and Faye McCoy Justice.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Willis Ward; and a sister, Doris Bowling.
She is survived by four daughters, Lisa Marie Ward, of Pikeville, Misty Brooke Ward, of Road Creek, Presley Brooke Ward (Cody Little), of Georgetown, and Micah Nichole Ward, of Pikeville. She is also survived by two brothers, Larry Justice and Gary Reed Justice (Mary Ellen); and two sisters, Judy Ann Pugh and Diana Fields.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.