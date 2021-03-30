Nina Blackburn
Nina Sue Blackburn, 82, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 29, 1938, the daughter of the late Elster Fred Carter and Elsie Roberts Carter.
She had many different careers during her lifetime. She was the owner of Nina Sue Trucking Company and was formerly employed by Pike County Board of Education as a cook at Mullins High School. Later on she was employed as one of the door greeters at Walmart in Pikeville.
She was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Edward Blackburn; one daughter, Cynthia Blackburn; one brother, Donnie Carter; and two sisters, Peggy Carter Meade and Mary Ann Carter Maynard.
She is survived by five sons, Mark Blackburn (Della), Freddie Edward Blackburn, Gregory Ray Blackburn (Barbara), Christopher Edward Blackburn and David Blackburn (Barbara); two daughters, Tammy Renea Blackburn and Katherine Blackburn Owens (Michael); one brother, Danny Carter; 19 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Levi Coleman and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, March 30, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Duran Clevinger
Duran Clevinger, 85, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
He was born in Pikeville, Oct. 9, 1935, to the late Marrin and Irene “Ratliff” Clevinger.
He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend. He served his nation proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie and Polly Clevinger; and two sisters, Emily Jones and Peggy Clevinger.
He is survived by his loving wife, Katie “Robinson” Clevinger; his son, Ryan McCoy (Tiffanie); his grandchildren, Kaden McCoy, Kolson McCoy and Kloie McCoy; his two special nephews, Mark Robinson and Mitch Robinson; his one sister, Nella Joyce Long; his two brothers, Larry Clevinger (Karen) and Ronald Clevinger (Sue); his seven nieces, Andrea, Sasha, Rhonda, Tiffany, Missy, Taylen and Tammy; and his three nephews, Chad, Dustin and Charles.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Dale Sanders officiating. DAV honors were conducted by Elkhorn City DAV Chapter 170. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Margaret Compton
Margaret Ann Compton, 70, of Buckfield Road, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 9, 1950, the daughter of the late Jerry Mullins and Alice Coleman Mullins.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Compton; and two brothers, William Lloyd Mullins and Steve Mullins.
She is survived by three sons, Robert Allen Compton (Laura), Steve Douglas Compton and Jason Todd Compton (Melissa); one brother, Jeffery Mullins (Daisy); five sisters, Lillian Triplett, Juanita Thacker (Billy), June Mullins, Vinetta Hampton (Michael) and Barbara Lucille Blackburn (Eugene); 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Eugene Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Aaron Hylton
Aaron Keith Hylton, 34, died Friday, March 26, 2021, in Hart County, as a result of injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
He was born in Pikeville, Aug. 19, 1986, to Robin Gene Hylton and Barbie VanHorn Hackney.
He had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the Lighthouse Church in Horse Cave.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Robin Hylton Jr.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Barbie and Dan Hackney, of Hardyville; his father and step-mother, Robin and LaDawn Hylton, of Elkhorn City; one brother and sister-in-law, Joshua and Andrea Hylton, of Pike County; four step-brothers, Corey and Ryan Anderson, both of Pike County, Dominick Hackney, of Colorado, and Branden Hackney, of Arizona; three nephews, Logan, Mark and Daniel Hylton; his girlfriend, Bethany Lile; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Central Time, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home Chapel, 209 W Court St., Greensburg, with Rev. Joe McInteer and Rev. Bobby Neal officiating. Burial will follow at the Houk Cemetery, Metcalfe County, with Dan Hackney, Jody McKinney, Cody McKinney, Josh Hylton, Robin Hylton, Kelly McKinney, Corey Anderson and Ryan Anderson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Bobbie Blakeman and Mike Matney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home of Greensburg.
Kristi Ray
Kristi Dawn Ray, 46, of Caney Creek, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 26, 1974, to Dale and Sheree Charles.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one son, Dalton Thacker, of Caney Creek; her maternal grandmother, Catherine “Dump” Branham Roberts; and a host of aunts, uncles and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Greg White and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Rissie Branham Cemetery at Caney Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Amber Ross
Amber Nicole Looney Ross, 37, of Turkey Creek, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the O.P.L. Worship Center, Red Jacket, 2454 WV-65 Matewan, WV 25678, with Rev. Chris Sowards officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
“Boots” Tackett
Jerry “Boots” Tackett, 62, of Virgie, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born Jan. 10, 1959, to the late Onsby Lee and Alma Jewell Ray Tackett.
He was of the Baptist faith and a retired truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Conley Tackett and Gordon Ray Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Childers Tackett; one son, Jeremy Tackett (Tasia), of Pikeville; a niece who was like a daughter to him, Leah Johnson; three brothers, Phillip Tackett, of Indian Creek, Scotty Tackett (Sandy), of Long Fork, and Onsby Tackett (Judy), of Indian Creek; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Tackett, of Virgie; two grandchildren, Sydney Brooke-Rose Tackett and Liam Andrew Tackett; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, in the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Lee Tackett Cemetery at Osborne Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Benny” Young
Benjamin “Benny” Harrison Young, 62, of Hardy, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Williamson Memorial Hospital, Feb. 24, 1959, to Paul and Maxine Young, of Williamson, West Virginia.
He spent most of his life in the Williamson area where he worked as an automotive mechanic. He was known to many, in the area, as the best mechanic around.
He loved his family, his critters and his classic cars. He loved talking to people and never met a stranger. He enjoyed his many friendships, as well as making new ones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Paul Young; and his great-uncle, Ben Scalf, with whom he spent a lot of his time while he was growing up in Williamson. He was joined in death by his best bud, his little dog, Dutch.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Martha Ball Young (Tibby); his mother, Maxine Stepp Young; his two sons, Timothy Robert Young, of Louisa, Va., and Christopher Joseph Young, of Charlottesville, Va.; the two absolute loves of his life, his granddaughters, Rosalyn Grace and Melody Hazel Young, of Louisa, Va.; his brothers, Paul Young (Darlene), of McAndrews, Jimmy Young (Tillie), of Williamson, W.Va., and Barry Young, of Williamson; one sister, Melody Sue Young, of Williamson, W.Va.; a host of special nieces and nephews; and two extremely special friends, Ada McCown and Dan Woods.
A celebration of Ben's life is planned for this Spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. Phone: (606) 456-0656.
