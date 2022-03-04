Michael Adams
Michael Adams, 42, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Clarissa Addington
Clarissa Diane Addington, 65, of Crescent City, Fla., formerly of Brushy Fork of Beefhide, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
John Adkins
John David Adkins, 58, of Shelbiana, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, May 15, 1963, the son of the late William Adkins and Louise Gilliam Adkins.
He was the yard boss for Pauley Lumber Company and a believer of the Baptist Faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Adkins; and three sisters, Drema Marrs, Peggy Tackett and Lynn Morgan.
He is survived by one son, Daniel M. (Terri) Adkins; two sisters, Sharon Blair and Rhonda Thacker; two grandchildren, Chloe Hall and Kennedy Hall; and a host of loving family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Arnold Adkins officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Alex Bentley
Alex Deon Bentley, 26, of Virgie, died Sunday, Feb., 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born Jan. 16, 1996, to Darren Maron Bentley, of Beefhide, and Crystal Dawn Elswick Addington, of Long Fork.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Darrell Bentley.
He is survived by two daughters, Gracelynn Bentley and Kinslee Bentley; one brother, Cameron (Haley) Addington, of Jonancy; his paternal grandmother, Paula Bentley, of Little Robinson; his maternal grandparents, Rodney and Debbie Elswick; his nephew, Parker Addington; a good friend, Kyle Tucker; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Kevin Stewart and others officiating. Burial followed at the Bentley Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Willa Bentley
Willa Bentley, 85, of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 19, 1936, to the late John Clell Gray and Hattie Thacker Gray.
She was a member of the Sutton Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinard Bentley; one daughter, Lisa Pruitt; one daughter-in-law, Susan Bentley; four brothers, Hillard, Charles, John Paul and Fred “Blue”; and four sisters, Phyllis, Betty, Ruth and Edith.
She is survived by two sons, Keith (Linda) Bentley, of Rockhouse,and Jody Bentley, of Shelbiana; one daughter, Wendy Renee Bentley, of Shelbiana; six grandchildren, Charity, Will, Chris, Joe, Bobby and Chris; eight great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Blake, Sidney, Elizabeth, Madison, Luke, Max and Emma; along with a special friend, Joyce Trimble.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Billy Ratliff officiating. Entombment will follow in the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum at Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, March 4, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Joann Biliter
Joann Kidd Innis Biliter, 70, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at U.K. Healthcare Center in Lexington.
Joann was born May 24, 1951, to her parents the late George R. Kidd and Della Lizziebeth Carroll Kidd.
She was the wife of the late Bradley Biliter, a janitor for Betsy Layne Schools and a member of the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church at Price.
Along with her husband and parents, Joann was preceded in death by her first husband, Josef Innis; one son, Kelly Jackson Innis; and four brothers and two sisters.
Joann is survived by three sons, Billy Joe (Terry) Innis, Mack Freddie B. Innis and Kelvin Rosal (Donna) Innis; one daughter, Della Joann Innis; two brothers, R.J. Kidd and Simon Kidd; three sisters, Tennie Parsons, George Ann Case and Ima Sue Collins; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be at 6 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the New Salem Association Old Regular Baptist Church at Minnie. Church services will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at the New Salem Association Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Kidd Cemetery, Big Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ervin Francis
Ervin Gene Francis, 78, of Hatfield, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Fundamental Christian Church, Varney, W.Va., with special services at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the church with Jay West and Enoch Newsome officiating. Burial will follow at the Gillman Cemetery, Hatfield. Belfry Chapter #141 will conduct military graveside rites. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Burlean Hall
Burlean Hall, 76, of Virgie, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born May 14, 1945, to the late Silas and Leona Johnson Hall.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Noble Hall; and three grandchildren, Elijah Hall, Noah Hall and Octavia Hall.
He is survived by two sons, Stephen Hall (Stacie), of Pikeville, and Brad Hall (Rachael), of Virgie; one daughter, Leona Ray (Allen), of Virgie; three brothers, Roy Hall, of Indian Creek, Russell Hall, of Indian Creek, and Burnis Hall, of Pikeville; five grandchildren, Haley Tackett, Kevin Tackett Jr., Wesley Hall, Jade Hall and Jazmin Ray; and two great-grandchildren, Bella “Anna" and Maria "Papaws Rat.”
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Doug Tackett and James Dotson officiating. Burial will follow at the Hall Cemetery at Sunny Fork.
Visitation will continue on Friday, March 4, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Crettie Hamilton
Crettie Justice Hamilton, 77, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 27, 1944, a daughter of the late Owen Justice and Santha Blackburn Justice.
She was the wife of the late Vonda Lee Hamilton, a homemaker and a member of the Community Church at Zebulon.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Owen Justice and Bernard Justice; and two sisters, Helen Riggs and Amanda Cantrell.
She is survived by one son, Terry VanHoose; one brother, Mark Justice; five sisters, Hazel Williamson, Juanita Thacker, Jean Cure, Lacy Mae Poe and Marie Skeens; two grandchildren, Amanda LeeAnn (Jordan) Blackburn and Jacob Von (Haley) VanHoose; one great-granddaughter, Isabela Jordyn Blackburn; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Mark Randall Justice and Dewayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the McCoy Cemetery, Knob Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Avery Holbrook
Avery Holbrook, 53, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Highlands ARH.
He was born in Oakland, Mich., Dec. 17, 1968, the son of Bertina Bentley and the late Larry Edward Holbrook.
He was a disabled Navy Veteran. He served in the Gulf War and was a member of Alliance Church.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Chad Edward Holbrook.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his step-father, Jerry Bentley; one son, Mark Kirk Holbrook; one daughter, Kelley Lynn Perry; one granddaughter, Issebella Perry; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Richie Roberts and Jerry Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Doc Bill Johnson Cemetery, Jonancy.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Thomas Hughes
Thomas Everett Hughes, 82, of Lexington.
He was born in Floyd County, Jan. 11,1940. Tom lived most of his life in Pikeville.
He was a graduate of Pikeville College (University of Pikeville.) He worked as a coal owner/operator for the first half of his career and spent the remainder developing energy policy on behalf of the Kentucky state government.
More importantly to Tom, he had a family that he loved deeply.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Bartley Hughes; daughters, Suann Buchanan (Greg) and Rebecca Napier (Eddie); three grandchildren, Julian “Jay” Reese II, Nicole Napier and Maxwell Napier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Agnes Hughes; and his sister, Mae Hughes Cline.
Tom was also an avid animal lover and catered shamelessly to his pets. He perfected dad jokes before they were even a thing. With a passion for nature and a green thumb, Tom cultivated a beautiful landscape for his family home. He was a proud Christian and member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Tom was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather (Pop) and friend.
He is much loved and will be incredibly missed.
Visitation will be in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with John Lucas officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Hospice (Bluegrass Care Navigators), 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, Ky. 41701, https://www.bgcarenav.org/give.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Marty” Layne
Martin “Marty” Layne, 64, entered into rest Monday, Feb. 28,2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Phelps, May 25, 1957, the son of the late Jessie Layne and Madaline Preece Layne.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Angela Layne; and a sister, Brenda Coleman.
Marty is survived by a son, Tyler (Liz) Layne; two grandsons; and one granddaughter. He is also survived by Jessica Adams and her four sons who he claimed and loved as his daughter and grandsons.
He also leaves his brothers, Gary (Sue) Layne and Keith “Jap” (Della) Layne, both of Phelps, James (Joyce) Layne, of Surgeonsville, Tenn.; and his sisters, Sandy (Bill) Adkins and Paulette Flagg, of Church Hill, Tenn., Gail Diamond, of Cynthiana, and Fayetta Fletcher, of Kimper. He also leaves behind a lifelong friend that he talked to daily, Dale Hunt, of Abington, Va.; and special friends, Billy Ray Hager and Hass Wolford, of Phelps.
Martin was a Steelers fan and enjoyed watching Marshall basketball.
The family will begin receiving friends at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home at Phelps. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Fletcher Layne Cemetery at Gabriel Fork, Kimper.
Donna Mullins
Donna Sue Mullins, 77, of Regina, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
James Parsons
James Homer Parsons, 94, of Virgie, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born Dec. 23, 1927, to the late James Henry and Martha Wolford Parsons.
He was a Staff Sgt. in the U.S. Army. He was awarded two Bronze Stars while serving in the Korean War.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Parsons; daughter in law, Debi Parsons; and two brothers, Robert Henry Parsons and Rayburn Parsons.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmy (Karen) Parsons, of Pikeville, and Barry Parsons, of Virgie; three daughters, Dottie (Raymond) Strawser, of Lexington, Brenda (Stephen) McGough, of Middlesboro, and Benita Ojan, of Virgie; 15 grandchildren, Trey, Marcia, Angela, Jamie, Karen, Shane, Christopher, Elizabeth, June, Sally, Ricky, Raymond, Hank, Challis and John; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jason Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Gladys Sullivan
Gladys Fields Sullivan, 86, of Burkesville, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Cumberland County Hospital, Burkesville.
She was born in Pond Creek, July 28, 1935, a daughter of the late Rufus McKinley “Sim” Fields and Nancy Ellen Hurley Fields.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Free Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Sullivan; one daughter, Lisa Michelle Elmore; two sisters, Helen Fields and Thelma Griffey; and three brothers, Freeland Fields, James Fields and Eugene Fields.
She is survived by one son, Lloyd Sullivan Jr., of Steele; two daughters, Dianna Lynn Martin, of Glasgow, and Glenda Joyce Williamson, of Burkesville; two sisters, Mossey Fields and Linda Sue Matney, both of Steele; one brother, Freddie Fields, of Biggs; six grandchildren, Carrie Murray, Nathan Martin, Jody Martin, Shannon Keene, Matthew Pugh and Corey Pugh; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jesse Taylor officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Mary Williamson
Mary Sue Williamson, 75, of Canada, went to be with the Lord Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 11, 1947, to Walter and Naoma Williamson. After her father’s early passing, her mother married App Thacker, who finished raising her as his own. All have preceded her in death.
She was a retired forklift driver for Kelloggs at Kimper. In her past, she served in many service jobs in which she always offered a smile, a joke and sometimes a hug. People were always drawn to Mary and she was often known as Aunt Mary, Momma Mary, Memaw, Knock Knock and Granny.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Bill” Williamson; her brothers, Kenneth Williamson and Ronnie Thacker; and her son, John Christopher Taylor.
She is survived by her brothers, Gary (Janet) Thacker and Michael (Emma Sue) Thacker; sister-in-law, Janice Williamson; daughter, Angela McKinney (Kenneth Hicks); daughter-in-law, Tonya Taylor; grandchildren, Chad (Tonya) McKinney, Tanner (Cassie) Hicks, Tucker Hicks and Tasha Taylor; great-granddaughter, Emma Grace McKinney; and so many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She has three special children of her heart, Todd (Tiffany) Taylor, Charlie Rowe and Pam Blackburn. There may be people I’ve missed, but you know that Mary loved all of you with all her heart and always will.
To all her loving family and friends—and you know who you are (as Mary would say)—thank you for bringing joy to her life and thank you for always being there when she needed you.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Canada Freewill Baptist Church with ministers of the church officiating. Interment will follow at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Canada. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Gloria Wolford
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Gloria Maxine Wolford, 62, of Stopover. Maxine transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
She was born Dec. 17, 1959, to the late Leonard and Quella Hopson Hope.
Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Wolford; and one brother, Carl Dotson.
Maxine worked in the restaurant industry throughout her life. She was well known in the community. She was benevolent natured and had an unusual sense of humor. Her smile could light up the room and she could make anyone laugh with her. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and loved the sunshine. Maxine cared for everyone, especially her family and friends. She had a unique, warm spirit and she will be sorely missed.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Dwayne (Alisha) Wolford, of Stopover, and Billy (Robin) Dotson, of Virgie; three sisters, Kathy Burton, of Georgia, Debbie Bingham, of South Carolina, and Charlene Frye, of Florida; and two brothers, William Dotson, of Illinois, and Benny Dotson, of Georgia. Maxine raised Helen Porter, of Saylersville. She loved her as her very own. Her grandchildren include, Austin Sellards, Alyssa Dotson, Dillon Wolford, Alex Wolford, Nich Wolford, Gerri Woods and Joey Harris; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Stopover Freewill Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Wolford Cemetery, Stopover.
Visitation will continue on Friday, March 4, at 6 p.m. with special services starting at 7 p.m. with Larry Rife, Harold Layne and Odis Blankenship officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
