Chester Adkins
Chester Adkins, 71, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tennessee.
He was born at Rockhouse, Oct. 10, 1949, the son of the late Elvia and Rosetta Hylton Adkins.
He was a retired coal miner. He was a member of the Elkhorn City Baptist Church, Past Master and Chaplain of Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375, Anna O Young Chapter #28 of the Order of the Eastern Star, President of the Whitewater Shrine Club, a driver for the El Hasa Pike County A Team, Chaplain for the Fraternal Order of Police and a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ella Lou Bartley and Phyllis Bartley.
He is survived by his wife, Shelma Carol Looney Adkins, of Elkhorn City; one son, Chester Brian Adkins (Suetta), of Belcher; one daughter, Kimberly Thacker (Michael), of Elkhorn City; four sisters, Donna Adams, of Elkhorn City, Liz Stapleton, of Hellier, Emma Sykes, of Louisa, and Loretta Mullins, of Rockhouse; two brothers, Roy Adkins and Lester Adkins, both of Rockhouse; 14 grandchildren, Miranda Ratliff, Megan Ratliff, Devan Ferran, Tiffany Adkins, Dalton Thacker, Jordan Adkins, Xavier Adkins, Gabriel Ferran, Alonna Adkins, Isaiah Adkins, Zachary Adkins, Jacob Ferran, Alivia Adkins and Eden Adkins; five great-grandchildren, Khloey Ratliff, Ivory Ferran, Liam Hall, Levi Combs and Ember Ferran; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Aaron Butler and Mike Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Louise Collins
Louise “Roberts” Collins, 72, of Avondale, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Yeager, W.Va., Oct. 29, 1948, a daughter of the late Lacy Ford and Virginia Belle “Brewster” Roberts.
She loved fishing, horseback riding, reading her Bible and her dog, Thumper. She was an avid animal lover. She loved digging for ginseng when she was younger and able. She also enjoyed being in the mountains.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Halsey Collins; her sisters, Eloise Stinson, Mary Roberts, Christine Roberts and Linda Auville; and an infant brother.
She is survived by her daughter, Lulu Collins (Randy Blankenship), of Stopover; her sisters, Charlotte Church (Jeff), of Garland, W.Va.; her brothers, Alvin Roberts (Testia), of Bartley, W.Va., and Bernard Roberts (Lillie), of Garland, W.Va.; her brother-in-law, Gene Stinson, of Garland, W.Va.; her grandchildren, Angel Lashae Louise Blankenship and Randy Halsey Collins, both of Woodman; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Garland Church of The Living God, with Rev. Kennie Green officiating. Burial followed at the Reed Cemetery, Avondale, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.
Coreen Fields
Coreen Fields, 84, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Jonican, July 28, 1936, the daughter of the late Thoms and Lassie May Fields.
She was a homemaker, a former cook at Pinson Hotel and was formerly employed at the News-Express. She was a believer in God and a supporter of veterans.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Sammy Lee and Ricky Lee; one daughter, Glenda Fields; and seven brothers, Hershel Fields, Leroy Fields, Clyde Fields, Tommy Fields, Okie Fields, Kelly Fields and Ezra Fields.
She is survived by three sons, Elster Fields, of Boldman, and Willie Lee and Randy Lee, both of Pikeville; two daughters, Betty Johnson, of Beefhide, and Jeanette Williams, of Pikeville; one sister, Eleen Smith, of Island Creek; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Compton officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Cassandra Hager
Cassandra Hager, 68, of Ransom, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Fields officiating. Burial followed at the Jake Hager Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Bonnie Hatfield
Bonnie Lee “Justus” Hatfield, 90, of Phelps, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her residence. She was born at Hurley, Dec. 22, 1930, the daughter of the late James and Cosby “Stacy” Justus.
She was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to church and talking to her friends on the phone. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Phelps.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ansa Hatfield; an infant daughter, Jacqueline Hatfield; two sisters, Nancy Kennedy and Betty Lou Justus; and twin brothers, George “Cleve” Justus and Coy Langley Justus.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Gay Smith (Darrell), of Phelps; three sons Randal Hatfield (Cora), of Kimper, Joseph Hatfield and James Monroe Hatfield (Tina), both of Phelps; one brother, Marlin Clelan Justus, of Hurley; eight grandchildren, Carla Mayhorn (Verlin), Steven Smith, Keith Hatfield (Donna), Kevin Hatfield, Jamie Hatfield (Ashley), Lisa Hurley (Bruce), Colby Hatfield (Brittany) and Matthew Hatfield; nine great-grandchildren, Hannah and Seth Mayhorn, Fairah and Josie Smith, Daylon Hairston, Kaylee Hatfield, Jameson Hurley, Keira and Colton Hatfield; two step-great-grandchildren, Geno Bentley (Tia) and Brittney Coleman (Tyler) Coleman; one step-great-great-grandchild, Jackson Coleman; and a host of nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps, with Bruce Hawkins and her grandson, Keith Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at the Hatfield Cemetery, Turnip Branch, Phelps, with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the directions of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. (606) 456-0656.
Sheila Myers
Sheila Ann Myers, 63, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Mitchell Bias officiating.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
William Nusser
William Nusser, 86, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
He was born at Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 17, 1934, to the late Tewfik and Elizabeth “Isber” Nusser.
He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He served his nation proudly in the United States Air Force. He later went on to retire from Summit Engineering.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Nusser and Frank Nusser.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Ray and Susan Slone (Rick); his sons, William Nusser and Michael Nusser; his grandchildren, David Ball, Dara Ray, Devin Ray, Zack Nusser, Ethan Nusser and Ricky Dean Slone II; and his great-grandchildren, Dylan Ball, Melody Ball and Kaydence Ball.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, with Father Rob Adams officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Gardens, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Katherine Scott
Katherine Sue Scott, 86, of South Williamson, died suddenly at her residence on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Williamson, with Reverend Jarrod Belcher officiating. Interment followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson.
Georgina Teeters
Georgina Gilian Forsyth Teeters, 70, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., with Rev. Gary Dove officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at the mortuary.
In keeping with Covid-19 Pandemic regulations, masks are required to enter the mortuary and social distancing must be observed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Thurman Vanover
Thurman Vanover, 73, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born in Pike County, March 3, 1948, the son of the late Ralph Booten Vanover and Maggie Elkins.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired coal miner and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Manford Elkins.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Damron Vanover; one daughter, Lisa Campbell; one brother, William Vanover; one grandson, Ronnie Lee Campbell; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Hylton Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Vanover Family Cemetery, Jenkins, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
