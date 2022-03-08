Burl Abshire Jr.
Burl Abshire Jr., 74, of Phyllis, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 7, 1947, to the late Burlin Abshire Sr. and Emogene Smith Abshire.
He was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran and a member of the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Hunt Abshire; and one sister, Sandra Lynn Fugate.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Reynolds Abshire; one son, Brian Keith "Clyde” (Julie “Prissy") Abshire, of Matewan, W.Va.; one step-son, Paul (Stephanie) Phillips, of Mouthcard; one daughter, Margo R. Williams, of Florida; two brothers, Jim (Anita) Abshire, of Kimper, and Barry (Michelle) Abshire, of Phyllis; one sister, Barb (Art) Kisner, of Fairmont, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Mikaela Abshire and Miranda Abshire; seven step-grandchildren, Patrick Steven Yates, Andrew (Rebecca) Yates, Sentella Williams, Kristi Ramey, Colton (Alexis) Phillips, Jordon Looney and Lakan (Dr. Jordon Mullins); nine great-grandchildren; three special great-grandchildren, Maddi, Jacob and Natalie; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Danny Mikels, Dwayne Abshire and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Abshire Family Cemetery, Phyllis.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, at the funeral home with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Michael Adams
Michael Adams, 42, of Long Fork, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 1, 1980, to his birth father, Dexter Addington, of Pikeville, and Linda Rose Adams, of Long Fork.
He was a General Foreman for Asplundh.
He was preceded in death by his father who raised him, Tony Adams.
Michael is survived by his wife, Tandra Ramsey Adams; three sons, Trajan Adams, Tony John Adams and Maverick Adams; two daughters, Tiffany Adams and Mylee Adams; two brothers, Matthew Addington and Mark Addington; and two sisters, Melinda McCarty and Anna Addington.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Billy Compton, Shad McClanahan and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Adams Flower Garden at Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Diane Addington
Diane Addington, 65, of Crescent City, Fla., formerly of Brushy Fork of Beefhide, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 29, 1957, to Teresa Burke Elkins, of Crescent City, Fla., and the late Julius Elkins.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Addington.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Russell (Diana) Addington II, of Pomeroy, Ohio; two daughters, Alisha (Brad Russell) Bentley, of Crescent City, Fla., and Heather (Travis) Robinson, of Robinson Creek; three sisters, Joy (Ralph) Gosorn, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Valerie (Mike) Burchell, of Homestead, Fla., and Julie (Chris) Lam, of Diamond, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Karissa, Kyla, Lexi, Sydney, John, Owen, lan and Landen; and three great-grandchildren, Ivy, Noah and River.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday March 6, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Daryl Newsom and others officiating. Burial followed at the Addington-Newsom-Johnson Cemetery, Brushy Fork of Beefhide. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Shareena Akers
Shareena Akers, 33, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Nyoka Baker
Nyoka Rose Stanley Baker, 70, of Canada, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Sidney Missionary Baptist Church with Shawn Ward officiating. Burial will follow at The Rose Garden, Canada. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Kenneth Blackburn
Kenneth Ray Blackburn, 62, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at Blackburn Cemetery, Henry Clay. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jesse Dotson
Jesse L. Dotson, of Majestic, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Woodman, Nov. 14, 1929, to the late Anthony and Lillian Prater Dotson. He was one of 17 children.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou Blankenship Dotson; two daughters, Tammy Riddle and Mitzi Sanders, and their husbands whom he considered as sons, Ray Riddle and Terry Sanders. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Terry (Sherry) Sanders II and Jessica Riddle (Jeremiah Minix); and one great-granddaughter, Gianna Sanders. He is also survived by the following siblings: Harmon (Joyce) Dotson, Eugene (Carolyn) Dotson, William (Nona) Dotson, Junior Dotson, MacArthur Dotson and Elizabeth (Kenny) Philpott; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by 10 siblings and two infant sons.
Jesse was a member of Shepard Memorial Presbyterian Church. He retired from N&W Railroad. He was a member of Thomas DeVenny Lodge #928, a member of Lexington Scottish Rite, a member of El Hasa Shrine of Ashland and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Freeburn. Jesse proudly served his country in the Korean War, receiving several medals for his service, including the Bronze Star. He was a member of the VFW AND DAV.
Jesse loved and was beloved by all.
The family will begin receiving friends at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Special services at 7 p.m., with Terry Sanders officiating.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel at 12 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022. Interment will follow at Buddy Mounts Cemetery, Majestic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Shepard Memorial Presbyterian Church of Stopover.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Queenie Epling
Queenie Elizabeth Epling, 88, of Stanville, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 9:57 p.m., at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Johns Creek, April 3, 1933, the daughter of Kelsie and Barbara Howard Blackburn.
She was a nurse for 42 years and a member of the Betsy Layne Church of Christ.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul S. Epling; a sister, Jean Webb; and a brother-in-law, Ernest Fields.
Queenie is survived by her daughter, Pamela Epling Reid, of Stanville; granddaughters, Rachel Reid and Courtney Bryant (Brock), of London; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Curtis Clark, of Nicholasville, and Ryder Elizabeth Bryant, of London; and great-great-grandchildren, Easton Clark and Mylah Devault, of Sidney, Ohio.
She is also survived by siblings, Georgia Fields, of Pikeville, Justine Bradford, of Pikeville, and Lacy Blackburn (Freda), of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Bob Harper officiating. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Honoring Queenie by serving as pallbearers were: Brock Bryant, Kevin Clark, Jodie Shepherd, Peyton Clark, Chris Blackburn and Kamron Childers.
Serving as honorary pallbearers: Dr. Leedhanachoke Oon, Paul May, Lacy Blackburn and Johnny O’Brien.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Freddie Hall
Freddie Clayton Hall, 71, of Coal Run, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born in Hi Hat, May 8, 1950, the son of the late Omery and Helen Gearheart Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Willie A. Hall, of Centerville, Ohio; and one sister, Rheba Burtch, of Swanton, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Fae Hall; two daughters, Emily Rose Weakley, and her husband, Daniel, and Mary Elizabeth Hall; and one granddaughter, Abigail Faye Weakley; five brothers, Thurman Hall, of Kettering, Ohio, Rex D. Hall (Carole), of Adelanto, Calif., Roy C. Hall (Shirley), of Lexington, Stanley Hall (Rhonda), of Muncie, Ind., and Omery Chuck Hall (Donna), of Martin; three sisters, Christina Scrocco, of Seven Hills, Ohio, Tonda (Ricky) Johnson, of Georgetown, and Nada Ousley, of Hopkinsville; a sister-in-law, Wilma Hall; and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Freddie attended Alice Lloyd College and was a graduate of Berea College. Freddie worked at Pikeville College where he achieved a master’s degree of Education. He was a retired teacher from Pike County Board of Education. He served as PCEA president, PCEA and EKEA delegates, a KEA budget committee member, and on the KEA Board of Directors. Freddie coached a number of sports through the school system. He was a Board of Director for the Historic Garden Foundation and a member of the Main Street Church of Christ. Freddie’s favorite hobby was golf and he was an avid UK fan.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Main Street Church of Christ in Pikeville with Josh Allen officiating. Funeral services were live streamed at www.mainstcoc.org.
Burial followed at Ramsey Cemetery in Coal Run.
Donations may be made to the Main Street Church of Christ Mission Fund.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Thelma Holland
Thelma W. Holland, 72, a life-long resident of Pikeville, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 20, 1950, to her late parents, Gratho and Katherleen Williams.
Thelma was blessed with two daughters, Cynthia M. Ray (Kenneth), of Sanford, Fla., and Tiffany M. Mischke (Brad), of LaVergne, Tennessee. In addition to her daughters, Thelma is survived by her grandchildren: Hope R. Chinchak, Lindsay N. Brownell, Katherine A. Carr, Gypsy P. Ray, Isabella N. Mischke and Brad A. Mischke II; and her great-grandchildren: Halen, Pasha, Olivia, Ariel, Delilah, Bodie, Presley, Jameson and expecting her 9th, due in April.
She had only one sibling, a brother, Gratho Williams Jr., his wife, Jeanette, and a nephew, Brian, who also live in town.
In previous years, she would often be seen walking through town, or lately, in the courtyard of Myers Towers with her dog, Precious. Her hobbies have always been simple in nature: Elvis, the color purple, watching Tyler Perry movies, cleaning and cooking the best shake -n- bake pork chops.
The family would like to thank her friends at Myers Towers for their love and support during this time.
"Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendour in the grass, of glory in the flower, We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind." -William Wordsworth
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Barbara Johnson
Barbara Sue Johnson, 65, of Bevinsville, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in McDowell, Dec. 9, 1956, to the late Hassell and Mildred Mosley Burke.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Johnson; and two brothers, Gordan Burke and Charles Burke.
She is survived by four sons, Brandon (Leslie) Johnson, Byron Johnson, Kevin (Deanna) Johnson and Travis Johnson; three brothers, Donald (Ruby) Burke, Danny (Rose) Burke and Billy (Pat) Burke; two sisters, Fayetta (Tivis) Caudill and Joyce Ann Holbrook; and 11 grandchildren, Taylor, Skylar, Kaylee, Liberty, Braydon, Rece, Blake, Lakyn, Aubrey, Brylie and Arrianna.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Tivis Caudill and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Henry Justice
Henry Justice, 84, of Phelps, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his residence.
Honoring services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Family Cemetery in Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Glen Keene
Glen Edward Keene, 36, of Winchester, died Monday, March 1, 2022, at his residence in Winchester.
Glen was born in Pike County, April 13, 1986, to his parents Glen Allen Keene and Glenda Bowersock Bevins.
He was a factory worker.
Glen was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Iona Mae Keene and Kermit Keene; and maternal grandparents, Phyllis Osborne and Edward Bowersock.
Along with his parents, Glen is survived by six children, Kaleb King, of Floyd County, Peyton Keene, of Ohio, Madison Keene, of Ohio, Gabrielle Keene, of Michigan, Jasper Keene, of Indianapolis, Ind.,and Aubrey Keene, of Indianapolis, Ind.; two sisters, Melissa (Kenny) Collins, of Elkhorn City, and Angie Keene, of Elkhart, Ind.; one half-sister, Abbigail McIntosh, of Delbarton, W.Va.; one half-brother, Dean Keene, of Delbarton, W.Va.; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Danny McCoy
Danny Ray McCoy, 64, of Pinsonfork, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church with Chris Varney officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Tammy Price
Tammy Gail Price, 63, of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 13, 1959, the daughter of the late Ray Adkins and Mary Arnett Adkins.
She was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and a member of the Blessed Hope Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Penny Kelly.
She is survived by her husband, Blake Price; one son, Joey Price; one brother, Willie Adkins; two sisters, Teresa Hatfield and Donna Huffman; and one grandchild, Hollie Price.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tommy England officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Clydette Ratliff
Clydette Ratliff, 66, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at St. Joseph East, Lexington.
She was a retired teacher and a member of the Sutton Baptist Church.
She was born in Greasy Creek, Oct. 15, 1955, to the late Clyde Robinson and Jean Bowersock Robinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Corbett Ratliff; one brother, Dickie Robinson; and two sisters, Linda Damron and Patty Thornhill.
She is survived by her daughter, Chrystal Beauna Ratliff, of Richmond; two grandchildren, Laci Beauna Hackney and Jakob Bradley Hackney; and two sisters, Ida Robinson and Jeanie Kerr, both of Greasy Creek.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Scott Tackett officiating. Burial followed at Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
James Taylor
James Jeffrey Taylor, 68, of Sidney, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, May 3, 1953, the son of Emogene Taylor and the late Jesse James Taylor.
He was the husband of the late Rose Ann Taylor, an electrician in the coal mines, a member of the U.M.W.A. and a member of New Beginnings Church of God.
Along with his wife and father, James was preceded in death by one brother, Chris Taylor.
Along with his mother, James is survived by one daughter, Paula Suzanne (Len Edward) Maynard; one nephew, James Douglas Taylor; one brother, Robbie (Sherri) Taylor; two grandchildren, Halie Morgan Schwerin and Justin Dillon Maynard; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Steve Byers and Dewayne Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park in Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
