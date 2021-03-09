Jimmy Baldridge
Jimmy Wayne Baldridge, 66, of Hellier Bottom, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 11, 1954, the son of the late Willie Baldridge Junior and Madeline Coleman Baldridge.
He was a coal miner employed by Dickenson Russell Coal Company. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, William Roger Baldridge.
He is survived by one son, Nicholas Wayne Baldridge (Julie); three grandchildren, Noah, Ellie and Abram Baldridge; one brother, Danny Joe Baldridge; three sisters, Janie Cantrell, Connie Damron and Patricia Murphy; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Alleghany Freewill Baptist Church with Randy May, Oscar Damron and Nick Baldridge officiating. Burial followed at the Willie Coleman Cemetery, Robinson Creek, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Betty Boyd
Betty Ann Sturgeon Boyd, 76, of Freeburn, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church, with Benny Freeman and Steve Asbury officiating. Burial followed at the Billy Dotson Cemetery, Broadtree. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Terry Browning
Terry Lynn Browning, 73, of Pinsonfork, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Justin Holbrook and Eric Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, at the funeral home, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Shirley Burnette
Shirley Dean Ramey Burnette, 84, of Grayson, formerly of Pikeville, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland.
She was born in Big Rock, Va., Sept. 1, 1936, a daughter of the late Carl and Helen Virginia Roberts Ramey.
She was a retired teacher with the Pike County Board of Education having taught at Mullins, Hellier and Millard schools. She was also a member of the Pike County Teachers Association and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bun Jack Burnette; two sisters, Martha Ramey and Paula Thornbury; and one brother, Jesse Ramey.
She is survived by her son and his wife, George Gregory Burnette (Lynn Ann), of Grayson; her daughter, Martha Lynn Clark, of Lexington; four grandchildren, Ginger Davis, Phoebe Everman (Caleb), Matthew Clark (Asri) and Ben Burnette (Brittany); five great-grandchildren, Jackson Davis, Clark Janelle Setty (Treg), Gabriel Everman, Emily Everman and Delaney Burnette; four sisters, Betty Breeding , Agnes Cordle, Mary K. Justus (“Butch” Richard), all of Big Rock, Va., and Phyllis Estep (James), of Grundy, Virginia.
She will be sadly missed, but forever loved by her family, church family and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Bliffen and Aaron Davis officiating. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
John Carter
John Bennett Carter, 88, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
Funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
George Childers
George Ross Childers, 79, of Pikeville, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 2, 1941, the son of the late Leslie Hatler Childers and Mary Elizabeth Bales Childers.
He was a coal mine owner and of the Baptist faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Leslie Ann Childers, on July 14, 2004; and by one sister, Francis Conn, in 2012.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Thacker Childers; and one brother, James Leslie “Jim” Childers, of Pikeville. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Josh Jones (Kari Hall Jones) and Elizabeth Grace Childers Stratton (Matt); and four great-grandchildren, Grayson Jones, Tate Jones, Sloane Stratton and Will Stratton.
Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel, with Carl Harville and Bill Staggs officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Todd Justice, Earl Reed Justice, Ross Childers, Mac Justice, Luke Helvey, Joey Thacker and Tracy Thacker, serving as pallbearers. Rusty Justice, Freddie Thacker, Frank Justice and Ronnie Thacker served as honorary pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Cook
Mary Alice Cook, 84, of Pinsonfork, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Mitchell Fitch
Mitchell Fitch, 60, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Patty Hall
Patty Ann Hall, 69, of Ratliff Creek, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at UK Medical Center, Lexington, with her loving daughter by her side.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 19, 1951, the daughter of the late Charles Richard Raines and Effie Raines.
She was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith. She attended the Full Gospel Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Hall; one daughter, Jessica Barbara Sue Hall; three sisters, Donna Rita Pugh (Arthur), Sue Rogers and Judy Raines; one brother, Jack Raines; a special niece, Shawna Hamilton; and a host of other dear family and friends.
All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Randall Hartsock
Randall Wilson Hartsock, 60, of Pikeville, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, April 29, 1960, a son of the late James Wilson and Lucille Adkins Hartsock.
He worked as a roofer before becoming disabled and was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Adkins.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Cole Hartsock; his daughter and her boyfriend, Samantha Lynn Hartsock (Jamie Hamilton); two grandchildren, Ayden Ray Hartsock and Courtney Danielle Hartsock; two brothers, Steve Hartsock and Gary Hartsock (Teresa), both of Pikeville; one sister, Sandra Lynn Hartsock Walters, of Sidney; and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Phoebe Leedy
Phoebe Lou Leedy, 71, of Kimper, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Thursday, Jan. 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Arthur Blaine and Lula Ann (Smith) Charles.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Monroe Leedy; one son, Floyd Collins Jr.; one brother, Anthony Bert Charles; and one sister, Shirley Jean Justice.
She is survived by one daughter, Rose Mary Leedy, of Kimper; four brothers, Robert Charles, of Ohio, John Paul Charles and Herbert Charles, both of Clay City, and Kenneth Charles, of Kimper; three sisters, Bessie Nelson, of Stone, Oma Bentley, of Phelps, and Mary Ann Dotson, of West Virginia; four grandchildren, Charlie Leedy, Corey Collins, Tammy Dotson and Phoebe Leedy; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Phillips Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Raymond Milam
Raymond Patrick Milam, 57, of Booker Fork Road, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center, Richmond.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 11, 1964, the son of the late Eugene Milam and Elaine Branham Milam.
He was an auto mechanic and coal miner. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Reggie Milam; and one sister, Margaret Hall.
He is survived by two sisters, Gayle M. Newsome (Jimmy) and Judy L. Johnson (Roland); one aunt, Rose Compton; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Raymond Sellards
Raymond Lee Sellards, 61, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Jardine Funeral Home, 15822 Pearl Road, Strongsville, Ohio. Final services will be held at a later date in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Mandy” Tansey
Dolores “Mandy” Amanda Bernadette Salmon Tansey, 79, of Shelbiana, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Megan Thacker
Megan Nicole Thacker, 41, of Zebulon Highway, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 31, 1979, the daughter of Okeh Luke Harris and Ruth Ann Howell Harris.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, John G. Thacker, of Zebulon Highway; three sons, Lucas Justice, of Pikeville, Justin Aaron Thacker, of Floyd County, and John D. Thacker, of Kimper; three daughters, MacKenzie Justice, of Pikeville, Summer Faith Thacker and Taylor J. Thacker, both of Kimper; two siblings, Jody Howell, of California, and Samantha Norman, of Pikeville; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
