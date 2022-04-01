Jenson Althauser
Jenson Arnold Mullins Althauser, stillborn son of Eric and Taylor Althauser, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Dirk and Anita Mullins; his paternal grandparents, Stephen and Lori Johnson; his aunt and uncle, Lindsey and Dave Sowards; along with his special fur babies, Ollie and Berlioz.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Mullins Family Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Edith Cantrell
Edith Cantrell, 91, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, March 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Dr. Gregory Coleman
Dr. Gregory Dewayne Coleman, 55, of Paintsville, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Paintsville ARH.
Dr. Gregory was born in Pike County, July 22, 1966, a son of Mac D. and Lavern Coleman of Pike County.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife, Angela Ratliff Coleman, of Paintsville; and one son, Andrew Coleman (Sarah Slone), of Prestonsburg.
Dr. Gregory Coleman was the Pastor of Meally Freewill Baptist Church. He also served his community as a dentist since 1993.
Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the Jones-Preston Funeral chapel with Clarence Lemaster, Wesley Music and Michael Coleman officiating. Burial followed at the Arthur & Mary Coleman Family Cemetery, Rockhouse, in Pike County.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Obituary courtesy of Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Janice Cook
Janice Sue Sifers Cook, 82, of Lawrenceburg, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Kettle Camp, March 21, 1939, the daughter of the late Elmer Guy Sifers and Ival Belcher Sifers.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Roy Neil Sifers.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin Delano “Frank” Cook, of Lawrenceburg; one son, Patrick Cook (Penny), of Union, Ohio; one daughter, Francine Sloan (Joe), of Frankfort; six grandchildren, Peyton Sloan, Logan Sloan, Jordan Sloan (Paige), Meagan Hartman (Travis), Ian Cook and Kevin Cook (Miranda); and four great-grandchildren, Savannah Cook, Samuel Hartman, Reed Sloan and Levi Cook.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Elkhorn City Church of Christ with Jim Ed Belcher and Billy Ford officiating. Burial followed at the Cook Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Phyllis Gabbard
Phyllis Faye Gabbard, 70, of Mouthcard, died Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Phyllis was born June 5, 1951, to the late John and Maxie “Robinson” Hess.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Edward Gabbard; her son-in-law, Pete Darnell; six sisters, Vada Walker, Patty Hess, Leslie McGuire, Alkie Sanders, Donna Hess and Hazel Thacker; and three brothers, Joe Hess, Troy Hess and EW Hess.
Phyllis is survived by two sons, Terry Thacker, and his wife, Lisha, and Curtis Russel Chapman; two daughters, Bridgette Darnell and Patricia Coleman and her husband, Roy; one sister, Colley Hess; and nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was a wonderful mother, sister and friend.
She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Roy Coleman officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Penny Gray
Penny Gray, 64, of Beaver, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Curt” Hall
Curtis “Curt” Hall, 73, of Shelbiana, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 5, 1949, to the late Edgar Hall and Bertha Ray Hall Kinney.
Curt's smile and charisma were contagious. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service and bravery to his country. He was a retired member of the United SteelWorkers.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Hall; one grandson, Jimmy Mullins; four brothers, Billy Hall, Bobby Hall, Jerry Hall and James Edward Hall; and five sisters, Ida Lamb, Edna Thompson, Dorothy Tucker, Faye Taylor and Myrtle (Ginger) Richardson.
He is survived by his wife, Robyn Edmonds Hall; two sons, Michael Hall, of Robinson Creek, and Billy Hall, of Robinson Creek; three daughters, Crystal (David) Griffith, of Shelbiana, Kristy (Ramey) Kiser, of Pikeville, and Michelle (Fatu) Hall, of Lexington; three step-children, Amy Akers, of Pikeville, Matt Edmonds, of Shelbiana, and Joe Edmonds; one sister, Betty (Danny) Stanley, of Pikeville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Jubilee Christian Assembly with Teddy Branham officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jacqueline Hamilton
Jacqueline Hamilton, 94, of Wellston, Ohio, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio.
She was born in Pikeville, June 19, 1927, to the late Robert “Bob” Justice and Vergie Ray Justice.
Jackie was a former employee of General Motors and Ternstedt Manufacturing. She enjoyed hand quilting, cooking and being a caregiver to many. Jackie attended the Little Flock Old Regular Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mavis and David Jones, of Wellston; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Jackie Hamilton, of Xenia; along with 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her son, Rex Hamilton; sisters, Fern McCoy, Gladys Thomas, Elizabeth Coleman, Pearlee Courtney, Ada Woodall and Josephine Jackson; and brothers, Dow Justice, Bobby Justice and Frank Justice.
In keeping with Jackie’s wishes, her body was cremated.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston with Brother Hank Forgey officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
The guestbook may be signed at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Carmen Maynard
Carmen Stroud Maynard, 60, of Canada, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, in South Williamson.
She was born in Williamson, W.Va., Feb. 16, 1962, the daughter of Werner Roger Adkins and Vernonetta Yarbour.
She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Stroud and Minus Stroud; and one sister, April Stroud Smith.
She is survived by two brothers, Kenneth Stroud, of Canada, and MacAuther Stroud, of Texas; two sisters, Norma Stroud Scott, of Hardy, and Victoria Stroud, of Pikeville.
In honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patsy Maynard
Patsy L. Maynard, 70, of Belfry, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehab Center in Phelps.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Hobert Hamilton and Richard Staton officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Bradley Miller Jr.
Bradley Miller Jr., 68, of Robinson Creek, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
He was born in Pike County, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 1954, a son of the late Bradley Lee and Enolia (Keathly) Miller.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Speed and Jobie Miller.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph Miller (Melissa), of Dorton, and Alfred Miller, of Harold; six brothers, Marvin Miller, of Elkhorn City, Bobby Joe Miller Sr., of Dorton, Ned Miller (Roberta), Tom Miller (Judy), Sonny Miller and Bill Miller (Carolyn), all of Robinson Creek; three sisters, Esther Brown, of Virgie, Tincy Price, of North Carolina, and Dandy Mae Thacker (Curtis), of Raccoon; three grandchildren, Denise Boyd (Casey), Cory Miller (Jasmyn) and Ethan Miller; and five great-grandchildren, Zoey Roberts, Kinslee Boyd, Caselyn Boyd, Easton Miller and Fisher Miller; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Randy May officiating. Burial followed at the Miller Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Mullins
Patricia Ann Charles Mullins, 68, of Caney Highway, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 22, 1954, to the late Ireland “Farmer” and Lillie Pearl Gibson Charles. She was a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael “Moon” Mullins; and two brothers, Ikie Charles and Ronnie Dean Charles.
She is survived by two sons, Jason Michael Mullins, of Richmond, and Jedediah “Jed” (Oleva) Mullins, of Lexington; one daughter, Dr. Makayla Ann (Jordan) Kiser, of Georgetown; one brother, Robert Charles, of Blytheville, Ark.; one sister, Diana Kay Cummings, of Lake Mary, Fla.; and one grandson, Elijah “Eli” Michael Mullins; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Estill Adkins, John Vance and others officiating. Entombment will be at the Whisper Woodland Mausoleum at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery in Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, April 1, with special singing at 7 p.m., and a church service at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 2. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Prater
Billy Wayne Prater, 49, of Greasy Creek, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating all services. Burial will follow at the Prater Coleman Family Cemetery in Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue at the church on Friday, April 1. Arrangements are entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
“Susie” Reprogel
Connie Sue "Susie" Reprogel, 63, of Red Jacket, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church with Larry Hubbard and Robbie Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Forestine Rowe
Forestine W. Rowe, 94, of Belcher, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Tom Bottom, Va., the daughter of the late Patton Willis and Iona Casebolt Dennis.
She attended the Lick Creek Holiness Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Chester Rowe; one son, Gary Neil Rowe; and one sister, Garnett Blansette.
She is survived by two sons, Bennie Rowe, of Marrowbone, and Robert Rowe (Barbara), of Road Creek; one daughter, Gerene Hackney (Teddy ), of Rock Hill, S.Car.; one sister, Linda Hunkele, of Imlay City, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Chapel with Ray Sayers, Plennie Gale Sawyers, Rick Fuller and Richard McKinney officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Terri Russell
Terri LaDawn Russell, 42, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, March 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Clevinger Cemetery, Marrowbone. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Buster Stewart
Buster Stewart, 81, of Beefhide, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Marlene Stiltner
Marlene Kerr Stiltner, 68, of Breaks , Va. died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, April 29, 1953, the daughter of the late Lonnie “Penny” Kerr and Flora Bell Ratliff Kerr.
She was of the Chrisitan faith and a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Bill Stiltner; two brothers, Hob Kerr and Charlie Bill Kerr; and one sister, Geneva Hamilton. She is survived by one son, Chester ‘Too Mean” Stiltner (Tina), of Grundy, Va.; one daughter, Billie Fleming (Eric ), of Breaks, Va.; five brothers, Carl Gene Kerr, of Bethel, Ohio, Paul Allen Kerr, of Belcher, Lonnie Kerr (Bobbee), of Mouthcard, Ricky Kerr, of Tennessee, and Steve Kerr, of Pikeville; one sister, Mary Kender, of Mouthcard; and four grandchildren, Cole, Hunter, Chris and Cadie.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Stiltner Family Cemetery, Breaks, Va., with Clint Stewart officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Susan Stratton
Susan B. “Do” Stratton, 86, of Harold, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
“Do” was born in Harold, April 8, 1935, a daughter of Burbage and Rhoda Belle (Wilburn) King.
She was a homemaker and a lifelong Democrat and a member of the Kentucky Democratic Women’s Club.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ray Stratton; a grandson, Eric Bo Stratton; a granddaughter, Kristy Michelle Stratton; a brother, Ralph King; a sister, Ada Carol Johnson; and two brothers-in-law, John Hall and Bob McKinney.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Ray Stratton (Teresa), of Ashland, and Ronald Dean Stratton, of Stanville; one brother, William Carter King (Donna Sue), of Harold; three sisters, Trina Katherine Hall, of Harold, Irma Leigh Hicks, of Winchester, and Donna Marie McKinney, of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Rhonda Lynn Stratton, of Stanville, Ryan Matthew Stratton, of Pikeville, and Linda Justice (John), of Ashland; one great-grandchild, Catelyn Brooke Justice; and a special niece, Kim Hall.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Barry Clark officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Glenna Tackett
Glenna Jewell Tackett, 77, of Virgie, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on April 30, 1944, to the late Reece Williams and Ester Akers Branham. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Vernon Tackett; and one sister, Dianne (Onnie) Clement.
She is survived by two sons, Floyd Vernon Tackett II, of Virgie, and Tony Tackett, of Virgie; two daughters, Cheryl (Lonnie) Tackett, of Dorton, and Pamela (Gregory) Shenefield, of Joes Creek; three brothers, Lloyd Anthony (Ashley) Hall, of Pikeville, Everette (Karen) Williams, of Indian Creek, and Bobby (Doris) Williams, of Ashland; a special brother-in-law, Gene Clement, of Findley, Ohio; six grandchildren, Elisha (Lish), Justin, Tiffany, Tanner, Dalton and Christina; and nine great-grandchildren, Jake, Jayden, Tinsley, Owen, Aubree, Jaxton, Rhyatt, Caden and Emery Jewel.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Stacy Stepp officiating. Burial followed at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jackie Tackett
Jackie Tackett, 71, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Kevin Thomas
Kevin Junior Thomas, 36, of Williamson, W.Va., departed this life on Saturday, March 19, 2022, to be home with his sister, Regina Thomas, in Heaven.
Besides his sister, Regina, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Mandy and Rant Dotson and Eunice and Carl Thomas; and his great-nieces and nephews.
Kevin enjoyed spending time with his babies and family. In his spare time, he liked to ride motorcycles. He liked to play basketball and loved to make people laugh. Every time Kevin walked into a room, he never failed to light it up; without him the room will forever be dim.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Carl and Brenda Thomas, of Ransom; his wife, Kayla Thomas, of Matewan, W.Va.; his children, Kaylee, Kylie and Kolton Thomas, of Matewan, W.Va.; his sisters, Amanda (Ebby) Lester, of Williamson, W.Va., Marlena (Stewart) Davis, of Williamson, W.Va., and Joyce (DJ) Prater, of Ransom; his brothers, Roy (Natasha) Blankenship, of Matewan, W.Va., and Billy (Hope) Thomas, of Matewan, W.Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a brother-in-law, Clifford Thomas, of Ransom.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Gospel Revelation Tabernacle Church in Burnwell. Interment concluded at Thomas Cemetery in Ransom. Friends and family served as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Thompson
Linda Pearl Thompson, 72, of Shelbiana, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Sept. 20, 1949, a daughter of the late Jesse Thacker and Sylvia Coleman Thacker.
She was a member of the Philadelphia Old Regular Baptist Church and an office manager for Dr. E.R. Thompson.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Doug Thompson; a son, Terry Thompson (Tonia), of Raccoon; a daughter, Cynthia “Cindy ” Sykes (Gary), of Elkhorn City; her sisters, Audrey Bevins (Randy), of Berea,and Janice Slone (Kenneth), of Shelbiana; her grandchildren, Clinton Jesse Thompson, Olivia Sykes, Marissa Sykes, Mitchell Taylor and Jordan Taylor; her great-grandchildren, Gage Taylor, Tytan Taylor and Hartley Taylor; several nieces, nephews great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of extended family.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with A.B. Thacker, Paul Huffman, Charles Huffman and Jimmy Dale Sanders officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Butch” Ward Sr.
Elgin “Butch” Morris Ward Sr., 80, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, March 28, 2022.
The family will welcome friends and family from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home in Huntington, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home of Huntington, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
Deborah Wellman
Deborah Alice Wellman, 67, of Dandridge, Tenn., died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Rockhouse, May 2, 1954, the daughter of the late Floyd Pigg and Phyllis Jean Belcher Pigg.
She was a member of the Little Pond Old Regular Baptist Church and a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Shelia Gayle Wellman; and two brothers, Gary Dean Pigg and Jerry Allen Pigg.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Wellman; two sons, Randall Keith Wellman (Angela), of Winchester, and Ryan Lee Wellman (Angie), of Dandridge, Tenn.; one brother, Terry Wayne Pigg, of Bowling Fork; one sister, Rosetta Williams, of Rockhouse; four grandchildren, Zach Billiter, Jessie Billiter, Courtney Harley and Alyssa Wright; and two great-grandchildren, Owen Harley and Payslee Harley.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jimmy Dale Sanders, Steve Coleman and Frank Ronnie Coleman officiating. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ervin Wolford
Ervin Wolford, 82, of Phelps, transitioned to his heavenly home Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
He was born May 17, 1939, to the late Billy and Elizabeth “Bessie” Hurley Wolford.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mack, Melvin, Nicholas “Nick,” Lassie “Norma” and Larry Gene Wolford.
Ervin loved to play music and minister the word of God. He was a member of the Freeburn Pentecostal Church of God and a retired coal miner. He had a friendly smile and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Ervin loved his family and friends wholeheartedly. He loved watching TV, especially his Westerns.
Those left to mourn Ervin’s passing include his wife, Emma Jean Wolford, of Phelps; his son, Patrick Wolford, of Phelps; his brother, Tracy Wolford; and his sisters, Irene Smith, Reba McClean and Helen Matchack. A host of nieces, nephews, extended friends and family will miss him greatly.
The family will begin receiving friends at 12 noon, April 2, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., with Arnold Dotson and Charles Casey officiating. Cremation is set to take place after the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.