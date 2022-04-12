Patricia Adkins
Patricia Ann Adkins, 61, of Pine Fork of Caney Creek, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 28, 1960, to the late Otis and Nellie Akers Burke.
She was a member of the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Adkins; two sons, B.J. Adkins (Brandi), of Caney, and Shawn Adkins (Kaylah), of Uniontown, Penn.; and two grandchildren, Landon Ace Adkins and Gracie Dayle Adkins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Carson Wright, James Tackett and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Burke Family Cemetery, Flatwoods. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Tiny” Bartley
Elnora Marie “Tiny” Bartley, 83, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Monday, April 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Archie Blair
Archie Bunker Charles Blair, 67, of Caney Highway, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born Feb. 3, 1955, to the late Archie Rebuck Blair and Rena Kathelina Newsome Blair.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester Blair, Chester Blair and Vester Blair; along with three sisters, Barbara May, Rena Bass and Unia Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Blair; two sisters, Anzie (Danny) Blankenship, of Penny Road, and Tilda (Jerry) Alldritt, of Pell City, Alabama.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Pikeville Free Will Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jimmy Hopkins
Jimmy Dale Hopkins, 61, of Poor Bottom, died Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Adkins Cemetery, Rockhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Josie” Little
Mary Josephine Little, 86, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Long Fork, March 19, 1936, to the late Calvin and Mary Mullins Tackett.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Little; seven brothers, John Franklin Tackett, Arthur Tackett, Goble Tackett, Cecil Tackett, Belmont Tackett, David Tackett and Clenon Clyde Tackett; three sisters, Alberta Howard, Opal Mullins and Helena Mullins; and one grandchild.
She is survived by one son, Bryan Turf Little, of Long Fork; one estranged son, Dusty Little; one estranged daughter, Katrina Montecinos; three sisters, Lavilla Little, of Michigan, Westina Mullins, of Michigan, and Beulah Mae Johnson, of Somerset; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Jerry Damron and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Jay Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will be at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church after 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, with a service beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Yvonne Nichols
Yvonne Nichols, 86, of Pikeville, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Yvonne was born in Pike County, Aug. 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Talmage Nichols and Elizabeth Damron Nichols.
Yvonne was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. Yvonne worked at both Pikeville Methodist Hospital and Pikeville Medical Center with a combined 40 plus years in the nursing field.
Yvonne was of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Talmage Nichols Jr.; and a sister, Fostina Pinson.
She is survived by a sister, Ruby Hicks; special nephews, George (Tim) Pinson and Jerry (Heather) Hicks. She is also survived by several nieces, Drema Clark (Steve), Sandy (Don) Miller, Tresia (Daun) Merrick and Sonia (Dwayne) Knight; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Hicks & Nichols Family Cemetery, Sycamore. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Michael Smith
Michael Thomas Smith, 33, of Fedscreek, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Michael was born July 7, 1988, to the late Dallas and Kaye Smith, both of Fedscreek.
Michael enjoyed riding ATV’S in his spare time. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting with his dad. He also liked to ginseng and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Michael is survived by two sons, Jacob and Dalan Smith, both of Fedscreek; four brothers, Jackie Smith, Bo (Sharon) Smith, Dallas Jr. (CaSandra) Smith and Shadrick Smith, all of Fedscreek; and two sisters, Loretta (Shawn) Tomlinson, of Mouthcard, and Susan Smith, of Phyllis. Michael also leaves a host of family and friends who will sadly miss him.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. Special services will begin at 7 p.m., with Hobert McCoy officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Motley Fork of Fedscreek. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Donnie Standifur
Donnie Edward Standifur, 69, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 10, 1953, the son of the late Richard Standifur and Dorothy Kilgore Standifur.
He was the husband of the late Destil Bartley Standifur, a retired coal miner for Teco Mines, a member of the U.M.W.A. and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Shannon Standifur; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by one daughter, Whitney (Brandon) Tipton; three brothers, Floyd Michael Standifur, Jerome "BoBo" Standifur and James "Jim" Standifur; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Church services will be held Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Richard Gibson and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Childers Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dennis Stewart
Dennis Ray Stewart, 73, of Richmond, and formerly of Julius Avenue in Pikeville, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Berea.
Dennis was born in Harrisburg, Ill., April 16, 1948, the son of the late John and Birdie Pauline Hinton Stewart.
His wife, Judie McKinney Stewart, passed away November 28, 2017, and two brothers Jay and Donald Stewart, also passed away.
Dennis was a construction contractor and attended the First Assembly of God Church.
Dennis is survived by his daughters, Christina (Glenn) Paeth, of Peotone, Ill., Tammy Stewart, of Ill., and Jonny Stewart and her companion, Alex Castro, of Clarksville, Tenn.; his granddaughter and caregiver, Madison Savannah Raye Stewart, and her companion, Justin Moran, of Richmond; his great-grandchild, Lilah Moran; and several other grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Melissa Stiltner
Melissa Coleman Stiltner, 49, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 8, 1972, the daughter of the late Clayton Coleman and Vivian Blackburn Coleman.
She was a manager for Cigarette Outlet and a member of the Old Fashion Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jerry Stiltner; and her brother-in-law, Timmy Stiltner.
She is survived by her husband, Todd Stiltner; and her brother, Will Coleman.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Burnin White officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Tracy Stiltner
Tracy Ray Stiltner, 48, of Ransom, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Tracy was born in Williamson, Jan. 17, 1974, the son of Linda Kaye Lester Stiltner, of Ransom, and the late Eddie Ray Stiltner.
Tracy loved going to church and was a member of the Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a niece, Chelsea Renae Conn; his maternal grandparents, Keldra Lester and Harold VanBibber; and his paternal grandparents, Gladys and Don Stiltner.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his sister, Jessica Kelly (James) Conn, of Ransom; his nephews and nieces, Brandon Ray Conn, of Tucson, Ariz., Delaya Faith Conn, Dakota DyAnna Conn, Micah Grace-Lyn Conn and Gage Alexander Conn, all of Ransom. He also leaves to cherish his memory several, aunts, uncles, cousins and many other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church, Ransom, with Larry Hubbard and Roger Bogar officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Dewanna Wright
Dewanna Ann Potter Wright, 54, of Rockhouse Fork of Caney Creek, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 12, 1968, to Hubert Potter, of Dorton, and the late Wanda Breeding Potter.
She was a member of the Dorton Freewill Baptist Church.
Besides her father, she is survived by her husband, Jeff Wright; two sons, Brandon Smallwood, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Patrick Wright (Katie), of Prestonsburg; one daughter, Danielle Stewart (Matt), of Rockhouse of Caney Creek; one brother, Ricky Potter (Darlene), of Rockhouse of Caney Creek; one sister, Selena Wright (Clois), of Jenkins; two grandchildren, Lilly Stewart and Andy Wright; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Dorton Freewill Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Wright Cemetery, Rockhouse of Caney Creek.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at the funeral home with a service beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
