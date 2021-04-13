Peggy Branham
Peggy Johnson Branham, 89, of West Palm Beach, Fla., died Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dinah Diamond
Dinah Coleman Diamond, 61, of Long Fork Road, Kimper, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Prestonsburg.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, June 7, 1959, a daughter of Jimmy and Eula (Bingham) Stiltner.
She was a dispatcher and a member of the Prestonsburg Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Stiltner; and one brother, Ricky Eugene Stiltner.
She is survived by her mother, Eula Stiltner, of Kimper; one son, Thomas Wayne Coleman (Jennifer), of Prestonsburg; one daughter, Heather Dawn Slone (Shawn), of Prestonsburg; one brother, Gary Wayne Stiltner (Debbie), of Illinois; two sisters, Sandy Bevins, of Phyllis, and Debbie Charles (Stanley), of Phelps; two grandchildren, Shane Michael Douglas Slone (Savannah) and Jenna Grace Coleman; one great-grandchild, Samuel Douglas Slone; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Prestonsburg Church of Christ, with Shawn Slone officiating. Burial followed at the Varney Branch Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Larry Elswick
Larry Oliver Elswick, 74, formerly of Pike County, died Friday, April 2, 2021, in Richmond.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Clinton Elswick and Troy Cole officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Sandra Fields
Sandra Yvonne “Estep” Fields, 52, of Phelps, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Camp Creek Pentecostal Church, Stopover, with Rev. Gerald Fields officiating. Burial followed at the Dotson Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Sammy” Hamilton
Samuel “Sammy” Hamilton, 79, of Pikeville, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Nov. 20, 1941, the son of Jim and Ocie (Stratton) Hamilton.
He was a coal operator and a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church since 1973.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Rene Hamilton (July 2003); and one sister, Joan Stone.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Kay Parsons Hamilton; two sons, James Clinton Hamilton (Paula Kaye), of Dandridge, Tenn., and Samuel Dean Hamilton (Cindy), of Raccoon; seven grandchildren, Lucas Robinette, Olivia Margaret Hamilton, Austin Wayne Fields, Noah Blake Hamilton, Larry Jacob Hamilton, Samuel Peyton Hamilton and Eli Campbell Hamilton; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Bush Cemetery, Harold, with Caleb McKinney officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Les” Hanners
Ulysses “Les” Hanners, 86, of Pikeville, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at his daughter’s residence.
He was born in Heenon, Oct. 28, 1934, the son of the late Bradley and Wilda Maynard Hanners Sr.
He worked for 42 years as an automobile salesman and was a member of the New Beginnings Fellowship Church. He served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Justine Maynard Hanners; two brothers, Grover Hanners and Bradley Hanners Jr.; and four sisters, Ethel Lowe, Georgia Robinson, Norma Fields and Lucille Lowe.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Chaney (Jerry), of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Charla Hall Preston (Brandon), of Danville, and Jerrod Leslie Chaney (his fiancé, Hillary Block), of Lexington; and two great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Blake Preston and Allie Elise Preston.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home, with Jared Arnett and Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Pamela Justice
Pamela Jane Justice, 67, of Pikeville, died Thursday, April 8, 2021.
She was born in Pike County, April 12, 1953, to the late Virgil and Glema “Owens” Justice.
She was a caring mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Virgil Justice Jr.; and one sister, Glendora “Gilliam” Justice.
She is survived by one son, Timothy Cantrell (Jessica); and two grandchildren, Gavin Hunter Cantrell and Jackson Preston Cantrell.
She will be forever treasured by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
“Tiny” Mulkey
Brian “Tiny” Mulkey, 43, of Harold, died Saturday, April 10, 2021.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 22, 1977, to Joyce Case Cruey and the late Julius Mulkey.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Charles Wright.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Tessa Wright Mulkey; two sons, Aaron Brian Mulkey and Lucas Charles Mulkey; his mother, Joyce Cruey, and her husband, Edgar; three brothers, Jeffery Case (Misty), Keith Mulkey (Dana) and Trinity Chase (Whitney); two step-sisters, Tammy Cruey and Melinda Fuller (Brian); one step-brother, Bryan Cruey; his mother-in-law, Jackie Wright; one sister-in-law, Tracy Syck; his beloved dog, Max; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Although Brian is no longer here with us, he will forever live within the hearts of those who love him.
He will be endlessly missed by all who knew and treasured him.
There will be open visitation from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the funeral home with Steve Case officiating all services. Burial will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Clifford Mullins
Clifford Franklin Mullins, 70, of Jenkins, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 12, 1950, to the late Ernest and Lora Hall Mullins.
He was a retired welder.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Wright; and one sister, Billie Sue Mullins.
He is survived by one son, Brian Mullins, of Penny Road; one daughter, Kimberly Napier, of Pikeville; his ex-wife, Willa Mullins; two brothers, Charles Wright, of Florida, and Burley Wright (Sharon), of Versailles; one sister, Sheila Mullins (Brad), of Elkhorn Creek; and three grandchildren, Jaxson Napier, Jaelyn Mullins and Easton Napier.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Penny.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 13, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Christine Page
Christine B. Page, 90, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Brenda Sherrill
Brenda C. Sherrill, 70, of Stopover, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her residence.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Stopover Church of God, with Pastor Harold Layne officiating. Burial will follow at the Blankenship Cemetery, Stopover.
The family will gather with friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Gregory Stepp
Gregory J. Stepp, 64, of Turkey Creek, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler. In honoring his request, cremation followed. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Wanda Thacker
Wanda Thacker, 65, of Pikeville, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
