Robert Bartley
Robert Earl Bartley, 98, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Lee Fuller
Lee Fuller, 77, of Fedscreek, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Fedscreek, June 24, 1944, the son of the late Elsie Fuller and Mandy Fuller Fuller.
He was a carpenter for over 50 years and a member of the Feds Creek First Church of God and their Men’s Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Kermit, Ermel, James and Bobby Fuller; and eight sisters, Marie Adams, Alma Fuller, Patricia Fuller, Eleanor Fuller, Mable Fuller, Rosie Coleman, Joyce Mooney and Carolyn Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Sue Michaels Fuller, of Fedscreek; one son, Jason Skeens, of Pikeville; one daughter, Jessica Charles (Jordan), of Pikeville; four sisters, Janet Adkins (David), or Marrowbone, Rocksie Mooney, of Kingsport, Tenn., Alice Farmer, of Chilhowie, Tenn., and Beatrice Meadows, of Blountville, Tenn.; one brother, Elmer Fuller (Lois), of Knoxville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, J.T. Charles and Jenna Charles; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Mike Stacy, Kathy Cantrell and B.J. Fuller officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Lorine Little
Lorine Calhoun Little, 90, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born April 22, 1931, to the late Elizabeth Calhoun.
Other than her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Little; two sons, Jimmie (Judy) Little and Charles (Delores) Little; and two brothers, Conley Calhoun and Lonnie Calhoun.
She is survived by two sons, Carl (Colleen) Little, of Virgie, and Randall (Yvonne) Little, of Sugar Camp; four daughters, Shirley (Charlie) Senters, of Pikeville, Rhonda Mullins, of Robinson Creek, Shelby (Noah Jr.) Case, of Virgie, and Judy Rae Burke, of Ypsilanti, Mich.; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will continue on Friday, April 15, at the funeral home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Joseph Mullins
Joseph Paul Mullins, 36, of Winchester, Tenn., formerly of Dorton, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Winchester, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Charles Spradlin
Charles Ronald Spradlin, 74, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 7, 1947, the son of the late Lee Spradlin and Ethel Price Spradlin.
He was the husband of Bonnie M. Gullett, a credit manager for Wayne Cat and a member of the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Hylton; one sister, Georgia Ann Little; one step-grandson, David Matthew Branham.
Along with his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Denise (Larry David) Branham and Cristy Rose; one step-daughter, Tina (Jim) Birch; one step-son, Carl T. (Kandy) White; two brothers, Mackie Branham and Johnny Branham; nine grandchildren, Megan Branham, Candi (Holt) McGee, Cody (Kayla) Branham, Cody Rose, Mikie Rose, Chase Rose, Shawn Birch, Cera (Cody) Smith and Zoe White; eight great-grandchildren, Madysen Smith, Briar Smith, Adler Birch, Justin Gilley, Jared Gilley, C.C. McGee, Harper Branham and Mattie Branham; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Church services will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at the funeral home with Mike Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Melissa Stiltner
Melissa Coleman Stiltner, 49, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 8, 1972, the daughter of the late Clayton Coleman and Vivian Blackburn Coleman.
She was a manager for Cigarette Outlet and a member of the Old Fashion Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jerry Stiltner; and her brother-in-law, Timmy Stiltner.
She is survived by her husband, Todd Stiltner; and her brother, Will Coleman.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Burnin White officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Tracy Stiltner
Tracy Ray Stiltner, 48, of Ransom, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Tracy was born in Williamson, Jan. 17, 1974, the son of Linda Kaye Lester Stiltner, of Ransom, and the late Eddie Ray Stiltner.
Tracy loved going to church and was a member of the Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a niece, Chelsea Renae Conn; his maternal grandparents, Keldra Lester and Harold VanBibber; and his paternal grandparents, Gladys and Don Stiltner.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his sister, Jessica Kelly (James) Conn, of Ransom; his nephews and nieces, Brandon Ray Conn, of Tucson, Ariz., Delaya Faith Conn, Dakota DyAnna Conn, Micah Grace-Lyn Conn and Gage Alexander Conn, all of Ransom. He also leaves to cherish his memory several, aunts, uncles, cousins and many other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church, Ransom, with Larry Hubbard and Roger Bogar officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Anna Stump
Anna Lou Stump, 66, of Lick Creek, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church. Burial will follow at the Sawyers Cemetery, Lick Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Denver Thacker
Denver Clark Thacker, 72, of Wolfpit, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
He was born in Pike County, May 31, 1949, the son of the late Clyde Thacker and Marie Coleman Thacker.
He was a retired coal miner and was of the Baptist faith. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Wellman; one son-in-law, Mike Wellman: and two brothers, Freddie Thacker and Steve Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Kay Bartley Thacker; one daughter, Melissa (Jessie Taylor) Coleman; one son, James Riley Thacker; one sister, Rena Stewart; three brothers, Vernon Thacker, Johnny Thacker and Clyde Ray Thacker; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Emily, Logan, Kaylee and Cody; two great-grandchildren, Mila and Ares; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Joey Sussan, Terry Gibson and Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
