Elizabeth Conner
Elizabeth Erin Reed Conner, 22, of Sandpit Road, Lawndale, N.Car., died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Atrium Health-Lincoln, in Lincolnton.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Alley Cemetery, Ransom.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
“Bob” Hobson
Robert Eugene “Bob” Hobson, 90, of Pikeville, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Feb. 4, 1931, the son of the late Harry and Josephine (Zemo) Hobson.
He was a retired owner/operator of Hobson Motors and a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ratliff Hobson, on Oct. 24, 2019.
He is survived by three sons, Michael Hobson (Barbara), of Middleton, Ohio, Gary Hobson (Sharon), of Middleton, Ohio, and Timothy Hobson (Tonya), of Tigard, Ohio; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nephews and nieces.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Willard Knipp officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Bob’s memory to: Disabled American Veterans, 4902 Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, KY 41501.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brian Johnson
Brian Tavis Johnson, 42, of Big Branch Road of Virgie, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 2, 1978, to the late Lewie Gene and Carol Hampton Johnson.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Earl Tavis Johnson.
He is survived by two daughters, Halie Johnson and Holie Johnson; one sister, Robin Dotson (Leon), of Virgie; and his paternal grandmother, Fran Johnson, of Long Fork.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Speight Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery at Big Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Steve” Johnson
Stephen “Steve” Johnson, 58, of Canada, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Reed Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Joseph Keyser
Joseph Scott Keyser, 49, of Huddy, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Blackburn officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Lynn Parrish
On Monday, April 12, 2021, Lynn Woodrow Johnson Parrish, loving son and father, died too soon at the age of 45.
Lynn was born in Lexington, Feb. 25, 1976, to M. Lynn and Jessica Johnson Parrish.
He graduated from Pikeville High School in 1994. While in high school, Lynn was a member of the football, baseball and academic teams.
Lynn attended the University of Kentucky where he received both a bachelors and masters degree in business administration. While in college, Lynn was an active member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. After graduation, Lynn worked in the coal industry in sales and logistics before working alongside his father in numerous family business ventures.
On July 26, 2008, he married Katie Watts Parrish, and on Oct. 19, 2012, they welcomed a daughter, Lucille Parker Parrish. Lynn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Friends and family members will cherish fond memories of Lynn. His quick wit and gregarious personality made all those around him smile. Lynn relished SEC football Saturdays and NFL Sundays and enjoyed live music and travel with friends.
Lynn is survived by his parents, M. Lynn and Jessica; his former wife, Katie Watts Parrish, and their daughter, Lucille Parker Parrish; his brother, Jesse Parrish, and his wife, Anne Sydney Parrish; and his nieces, Winifred Marie Parrish and Eloise Beverly Parrish.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lynn Parrish Scholarship Fund located at Pikeville High School, 120 Championship Drive, Pikeville, Kentucky, 41501.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Carl Pugh Jr.
Carl Pugh Jr., 58, of Pikeville, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Grundy, Va., March 11, 1963, the son of the late Carl and Iola Harvel Pugh.
He was a coal mine equipment operator.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Avery Pugh; one brother, Ronald Joe Pugh; and three sisters, Lavonne Ball, Bernice Carol Pugh and Patricia Ann Blankenship.
He is survived by his companion, Peggy Hamilton; one grandchild, Andrew Avery Pugh; two brothers, Harold Dean Ramey, of Mouthcard, and Bobby Lee Ramey, of Graysville, Ala.; and four sisters, Sharon Tucker, of Adrian, Mich., Jeannie Detmer (John), of Holgate, Ohio, Bobbie Stiltner, of Jefferson City, Tenn., and Margaret Cannon, of Graysville, Alabama.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Owsley Church of God in Jesus Name, with Robert Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Justice and Adkins Cemetery at Hurricane Creek, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Madgline Ramey
Madgline Ramey, 88, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, April 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Patricia Rathburn
Patricia Lynette (Cool) Rathbun, 73, of Port Richey, Fla., died Sunday, April 4, 2021, following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born in Pikeville, June 14, 1947, to Fonso and Lassie Cool.
Pat’s greatest joys in life were serving her church, spending time with her family and tending to her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Cornerstone Community Church of God in New Port Richey where she loved to sing and worship. She was a retired billing coordinator within Pasco County government.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor John Rathbun; and her father, Pastor Roy Fonso Cool.
She is survived by her mother, Lassie (Justice) Rogers; her daughters, Katherine Smith and Deborah Beck; her sister, Pluma Belcher; and her beloved grandchildren, Jocelyn Anderson, Jasmine George, Justin George, Rachel Halleen, Alexia Smith and Jackson Beck.
Visitation for friends and family in Kentucky will be held from 6 p.m until 9 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home in Pikeville. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 17, at the funeral home, with Trevor Belcher officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.