Lacy Anderson
Lacy Gene Anderson, 89, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 15, 1933, to the late Willie and Victoria Johnson Anderson.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Baker Anderson; three brothers, Russell Anderson, Hursel Anderson and Willie Anderson Jr.; seven sisters, Madonna Little, Hettie Anderson, Ora Anderson, Irene Fleming, Ola B Reynolds, Marie Young and Annalene Johnson.
He is survived by two daughters, Vicki Brown (Gayle), of Little Robinson Creek, and Cindy Tackett (Robbie), of Long Fork; five grandchildren, Angie, Tiffany, Shawn, Bradley and Stephen; and 10 great-grandchildren, Darren, Luke, Faith, Gracie, David, Elijah, Khloe, Kaleb, Taylor and Asher.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 19, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Long Fork Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Lois Belcher
Lois Jean Belcher, 90, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Flo Buckley
Flo Ella Irick Buckley, 77, of Shelbiana, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Landmark of Elkhorn City.
Flo was born in Pikeville, Oct. 18, 1944, the daughter of the late William Jackson Irick and Laura Atchie Meade Irick.
She was a private duty nurse aide and a member of the Stone Coal Freewill Baptist Church and also a member of the Ladies Club at the church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Phillip Buckley, on Nov. 30, 2015; and two daughters, Kimilia Denise Bennett, on Oct. 12, 2016, and also a baby girl, Dwauna Flo Buckley.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Charles Hall, Bernard Irick, Frank Irick, Irland Irick, Ira Irick, Wayne Irick, John B. Irick, Paul William “Bill” Irick, Earmel Irick, Ethel Daniels, Lizzie Adkins, Ollie Adkins, Pearl Lynch, Sarah Alley and Mary Irick.
She is survived by one son, Dwight Phillip Buckley Jr. (Angela), of Shelbiana; and four sisters, Glenith Adkins, of Lexington, Jewell Stevens, of Pikeville, Deanne Freebody, of Pikeville, and Joetta Antalovic, of Michigan.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Tara Blackburn (Treyton), Alyssa Buckley, Jerrett King (Stevanna) and Allie King; two great-grandchildren, Kenadee Denise Haynes and Harper Danielle Haynes; and her special nephews who were like her grandchildren, Tommy Lee Buckley, Sonny Buckley and Joseph Buckley.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Free Will Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Irick Family Cemetery, Keathley Fork, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Warren Cole
Warren Cole, 58, of Melvin, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at McDowell ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Weeksbury Community House of God with Vernon Johnson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Painter Harve Cemetery, Abner Mountain. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Gloria Cox
Gloria Coleman Cox, 74, of Lynn, W.Va., died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her residence.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Lynn Freewill Baptist Church, Lynn, W.Va., with Pastor William Moseley and Mike Dingess officiating. Burial will follow at the Varney Cemetery, Lynn, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Alma Crockett
Alma Jean Crockett, 75, of Collins Highway, Pikeville, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 12, 1946, the daughter of the late Eugene Gilpin and Priscella Mills Brown.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Little Vine Primitive Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Crockett; one son, Alton David Crockett; one brother, Donnie Gilpin; and one infant sister.
She is survived by one daughter, Paula Elswick (Michael); two brothers, Mike Brown (Marsha) and Gary Brown (Tammy); one grandchild, Gabriel Elswick; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with James Johnson, Chad Osborne, Mike Brown and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dennis Hurley
Dennis Hurley, 87, of Majestic, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his residence.
Honoring services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Stopover Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Rife and Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Hurley Family Cemetery, Majestic. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
“DJ” Johnson
Dewayne “DJ” Johnson, 56, of Virgie, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 30, 1966, to Edith Burke Johnson, of Dorton, and the late Wendell Johnson.
Other than his mother, he is survived by two sons, Justin Johnson (his fiance’, Amanda), of Penny Road, and Jordan Johnson, of Virgie; one daughter, Jessica Compton (Madison), of Virgie; one brother, Scotty Johnson (Crystal), of Red Creek; one sister, Veronica Hopson (Johnny), of Dorton; and 11 grandchildren, Rylan Roberts, Reagan Roberts, Jaxon Compton, Justin A. Johnson, Madalyn Johnson, Hailey Hamilton, Landon Hamilton, Kaylin Newsome, Kaleb Johnson, Logan Johnson and Natalie Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with George Johnson and Ritchie Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the Burke Cemetery, Marshalls Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Fay Ray” Leslie
Fay Ray Leslie, “Fay Ray” (Branham), 88, passed peacefully from this mortal life into the eternal arms of her Savior on Thursday, April 14, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in her home of nearly 60 years in Coal Run Village.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Miles and Lucy Newsome Branham; sisters, Opal Parkhurst and Diana Viers; brother, Myles Branham; grandson-in-law, Jeffery Dixon; and her beloved husband, Gene Bennett Leslie.
She is survived by two sisters, Ginger Branham and Anne Nowak Trichilo Sobaugh; and two children, Karen Chaffins and Richard Ray.
Fay is also survived by several kind caregivers, Angie Little and Ruth Johnson; and one very special friend and caregiver, Sharon Newsome.
Fay was a faithful member of Zebulon Baptist Church for over 25 years. Fay was a talented and well-loved hairdresser for 50 years. She worked in a salon, (Fay’s Beauty Salon), behind her home, often from dawn until dusk to meet the needs of the ever growing list of happy customers. She also owned and operated Kentucky Beauty College in downtown Pikeville for 30 years where she used her giftedness to train up multiple generations of men and women in the field of cosmetology. Fay loved her family and friends and the door to “Coal Run Beach” was always open.
Everyone who knew her loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joyce Martin
Joyce Martin, 78, of Sycamore Road, Pikeville, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was born in Pike County, March 22, 1944, the daughter of the late Austin and Rebecca Sesco Lynch.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Blackburn; and two sisters, Shirley and Roger Lynch and Marie Caster.
She is survived by one sister, Edith Muncy, of Sycamore Road, Pikeville.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 18, 2022, at Community Funeral Home with David Keeton and Bobby Mullins officiating. Burial followed at the Lowe/Lynch Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Joseph Mullins
Joseph Paul Mullins, 36, of Winchester, Tenn., formerly of Dorton, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 9, 1985, the son of Seronda Mullins and the late Joe P. Mullins.
He was the husband of Kelley Mullins.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Grethel Runyon; his grandfather, Virgil Mullins; his grandmother, Goldie Mullins; and his mother-in-law, Carrie Fleming.
Along with his wife and mother, he is survived by two brothers, Jeremy Mullins (Raina) and Jacob Mullins; one sister, Jessica Mullins (Mark Moore); one niece, Harper Mullins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Carson Wright officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Family Cemetery, Three Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gene Stanley
Gene Stanley, 86, of Paris, died Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
