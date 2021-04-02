Maxie Adkins
Maxie Adkins, 86, of Greasy Creek Road, Shelbiana, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was born in Pike County, March 6, 1935, the daughter of the late Willie Prater and Roma Rowe Prater.
She was formerly employed as a housekeeper by Pikeville Medical Center and was a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Adkins; one brother, Johnny Webb Prater; and three sisters, Melster Newsome, Ruth Skinner and Myrtie Marie Prater.
She is survived by two daughters, Michael Adkins (Suzy) and Cecil Ray Adkins (Rhonda); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Milford Prater (Glenda) and Miles Prater (Justine); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Teddy Honaker, Harvella Adkins, Timmy Adkins, Barry Lucas and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Patricia Ballou
Patricia Ann Blackburn Ballou, 83, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Pikeville, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Tidewell Care Center at Village on the Isle, Venice, Florida.
She was born Aug. 4, 1937.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Otha Ballou Jr.
She is survived by one son, Paul Otha Ballou III, of Pikeville; one daughter, Jane Tracy Weaver (Bill), of Cape Coral, Fla.; three grandchildren, Aaron Andrew Sheaffer, Ashleigh Jane Weaver and Haley Lauren Weaver, all of Cape Coral, Fla.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Runyon/Maynard Cemetery, Piso, Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Brandi Bartley
Brandi Jo Price Bartley, 44, of Bowling Fork Road, Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 30, 1977, the daughter of Jackie Price (Emma) and Eva Jo Hylton Price.
She was a homemaker and the owner of Bartley’s Variety Store. She was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by a half brother, Jeff Price.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jerry Bartley; two sons, Anthony Cummings and Chris Cummings; one daughter, Ashley Mullins; one brother, Jordan Price; three half-sisters, Kim Fleming, Tiffany Childers and Stephanie Price; two half-brothers, Jackie Wayne Price and Brandon Price; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 4, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Bentley Cemetery, Rockhouse.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Connie Hatfield
Connie Louise Johnson Hatfield, 61, of Forest Hills, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Janet Justus
Janet Ann (Church) Justus, 78, of the Brushy Fork section of Hurley, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 26, 2021, while a patient at Buchanan General Hospital, following an extended illness.
She was born in Grundy, Va., the daughter of the late Harvey and Bertha (Ward) Church.
She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was of the Old Regular Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a wonderful homemaker and cook. Her hobbies included doing puzzle books, reading, collecting teapots, watching Andy Griffith and most importantly, spending time with her family. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 ½ years, Clyde Ralph Justus (June 22, 2019); one daughter, Debbie Dillard; one son, Randy Justus; three sisters, Pauline Hurley, Narcy Stacy and Arlene Gaye Church; and two brothers, Lenvil Church and Hollin Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Stiltner and Tammy Stiltner, both of Brushy Fork near Hurley, Va.; three grandchildren, Brianna Stiltner, Kelley Godsey and Colby Justus; two great-grandchildren, Sarah Godsey and Wyatt Godsey; a grandbaby of the heart, Leeza Looney; two great-grandbabies of the heart, Grayson Dotson and Christian Charles; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Justus, of Cedar Bluff, Va.; a special sister of the heart, Lorraine Stacy; special family of the heart, Curtis and Nadine Gibson, Robbie Bryant, Charles and Hurley Family on Brushy Fork; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Justus Family Cemetery, Brushy Fork near Hurley Va., with Kenny Ray Charles, Kolton Charles, Tanner Charles, Kendall Charles, Joe Godsey, Eric Blackburn, Jimmy Rowe, Jeff Stacy, Ronnie Blankenship, Earl Blankenship and Dean Owens serving as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers were her special neighbors from Brushy: Curtis Gibson, Robbie Bryant, Tara Matney and Riverside Medical Staff, Brushy Fork Weed Whackers cemetery workers, Curtis Stacy, Carlis Stacy, Leonard Justus, Wayne White, David Justus, Stuart Charles and the staff of Grundy Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia.
Wanda Osborne
Wanda Osborne, 64, of Rockhouse Road, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born April 8, 1956, to Florine Bowling Osborne, of Rockhouse Road, and the late Allard Osborne.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Dorton General Baptist Church.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stevie Osborne.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Shawn Osborne (Shavon), of Lancaster, and Shannon Osborne, of Rockhouse Road; one daughter; Stephanie Dawn Maynard (Timmy), of Little Creek; three brothers, Steven Don Osborne, of Rockhouse Road, Doyle Osborne (Christy), of Elkhorn Creek, and Chad Osborne (Jammie), of Shelby Gap; three sisters, Welma Caudill (Daryl), of Elkhorn Creek, and Deretha Holland and Deronda France (Gary), both of Caney; and three grandchildren, McKenzi Dawnelle Maynard, Sadie Rayne Osborne and Sawyer Reese Osborne.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Dorton General Baptist Church with James Johnson, Tim Tackett, Morgan Chapman, Jordan Bradley and Chad Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at the Rockhouse Cemetery at Caney.
Visitation will continue on Friday, April 2, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Sherry Potter
Sherry Ruth Potter, 73, of Hopkins Fork, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 18, 1948, to the late Shellie and Nancy Damron Tackett.
She was a factory worker at Brian Manufacturing and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Potter; one sister, Monica T. Wright; one sister-in-law, Billie Newsom; and one brother-in-law, Jimmy Potter.
She is survived by two step-daughters, Donna Frazier, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Sharon Vancuren, of Sevierville, Tenn.; a nephew whom she loved as a son, Evan Tackett (Rachel), of Caney Creek; two sisters, Elizabeth Damron, of Penny Road, and Sheryl Salisbury (T.J.), of Boldman; five brothers, Brice Bartley (Kathleen), of Little Creek, Arthur Tackett (Stella), of Caney Creek, Dexter Tackett, of Hopkins Fork, Michael Tackett (Renita), of Taylorsville, and Jeffery Tackett (Karen), of Hopkins Fork; two sisters-in-law; Gerri Anderson, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, and Margaret Potter, of Virgie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Eles Case Cemetery at Caney Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Deborah Prater
Deborah Prater, 66, of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 20, 1954, to the late Vester and Lorene “Adkins” Gillespie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thaddeus Gillespie and Sylvester Gillespie.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Jack Prater; two children, Jeanette Coleman and Matthew Coleman; three grandchildren, Morgan Adkins, Christin Adkins and Orbie McPeek; two great-granddaughters, Jade Hartsell and Ruby Hartsell; a very special dog, Rosie; one sister, Patricia Thacker (Don); and many family and friends.
She was a lifelong member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist. She loved to watch the birds, in their feeder, outside her window. She enjoyed flowers, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and time with her dog, Rosie. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She will be forever treasured by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Duran Adkins Cemetery, Shelbiana.
There will be an open visitation from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, April 2, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Shelby Romans
Shelby Jean Hubbard Romans, 84, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 26, 2021, at her residence in Hatfield, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 22, 1937, to Leonard and Gertie Romans (Dempsey), of Hatfield.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris (Romans) Vanbuskirk and Margaret Helen (Romans) Kirby.
She is survived by her brother, David Romans (Nancy); her daughter, Rachel Miller (Michael); and two grandchildren, Jordan and Jonah Hodges, all of Hatfield.
Her love, life and legacy will also be carried on by some very special nieces and nephews, Carrie Austin (Alan), of Leicester, N.Car., and their children, Seth, Kylie and Keira; and Sandy Huxtable, of Louisa.
She was a member of the Mary Elizabeth Old Regular Baptist Church located in Hatfield, where she loved to serve God by feeding his flock. Nothing made her happier than cooking big church dinners and knowing the people she loved were fed and full.
Although a woman of many talents; love and food were her specialties. The greatest of these being love.
She will be laid to rest Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Romans Cemetery in Hatfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. Phone (606) 456-0656.
Donald Skeens
Donald Craft Skeens, 84, of Ivy Court, Johnson City, Tenn., died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, Tennessee.
He was born in Pike County, April 30, 1936, the son of the late Floyd Skeens and Bertha Gunnels Skeens.
He was a retired employee of Childers and Venters and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ray Skeens; one brother; and one sister.
He is survived by three daughters, Teresa Smith, Tammy Johnson and Tina Newsome; two sons, Roger Skeens and Ricky Skeens; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bennie Stewart
Bennie Stewart, 88, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Whitesburg ARH.
He was born May 12, 1932, to the late William and Delia Mullins Stewart.
He was a member of the Church of Great I Am and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kernie Stewart; two sisters, Bertha Stewart and Minerva Blevins; and one grandson, Jeremy Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Fannie McPeek Stewart; two sons, Arnold Stewart (Kathy), of Elkhorn Creek, and Audy Stewart (Marie), of Heritage Drive; one daughter, Brenda Stewart, of Lick Fork; two brothers, Vernie Stewart, of Bear Fork of Beefhide, and Jack Stewart, of Brushy Fork of Beefhide; three grandchildren, Will Stewart, Christie Edmonds and Stacy Cervantes; and nine great-grandchildren, Leslie, Jaden, Austin, Jarett, Makayla, Aubree, Kolby, Aleecia and Emma.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021, in the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Arnold Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Mullins Cemetery at Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
