Jennifer Adkins
Jennifer Marie Adkins, 53, of France Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 5, 1967, the daughter of the late W. Lee and Anna Lucy Adkins Roberts.
She was a retired service region administrative associate for Big Sandy Cabinet for Health and Family Services, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Adkins Jr.; one son, Wesley Adkins (Lindsey); one daughter, DeAnna Adkins; one grandson, Paul Westin Adkins; one brother, Monta Lee Roberts (Brenda); two sisters, Beverly Hampton (Gary) and Rhonda Roberts; two nephews, James Lee Roberts (Jessica) and Nathan Bentley; three nieces, Becky Little (Bo), Elisha Robinson and Kalee Bentley (Blake); and a host of extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Thomas Allen Jr.
Thomas Glen Allen Jr., of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
A celebration of his life was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary, West Williamson, West Virginia. Entombment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Don Bentley
Don Reta Bentley, 91, of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of Rockhouse, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 16, 1929, a daughter of the late Midget Adkins and Lacy Coleman Adkins.
She worked as a cook for the Pike County Board of Education at Lookout Grade School and Millard High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of Calvary Freewill Baptist Church of Mooresburg, Tennessee.
She was the wife of the late Ray Bentley. They had been married since 1946, for 52 years.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Michael Bentley; one daughter, Brenda Gail Sanders; two brothers, Boyd Adkins and Fate Adkins; and one sister, Etta Bernice Bentley.
She is survived by one son, Herbert Bentley (Alice); one daughter, Anita Ratliff (Ricky); three grandchildren, Kevin Bentley (Judy), Stephen Bentley (Vickie) and Evan Ratliff (Whitney Hamilton); five great-grandchildren, Daniel Bentley, Brayden Bentley, Collin Bentley, Silas Ratliff and Bayleigh Fuller; several nieces and nephews; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Unity Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Silas Ratliff, "Buck Ratliff", Cemetery at Ratliff. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Sammy” Fields
George Thomas “Sammy” Fields, 85, of Turkey Creek, died Saturday morning, April 17, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ron Sanger officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Falls Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Connie Fugate
Connie Sue Fugate, 54, of Somerset, formerly of Kimper, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Wolfe County, July 3, 1966, the daughter of Freda Vanzant Fugate, of Somerset, and the late Luther Fugate.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Clifford “Hammer” Honaker Jr., of Pikeville; one daughter, Patricia Honaker, of Pikeville; two brothers, Luther Fugate Jr., of Somerset, and James Robert Fugate (Debra), of Texas; two sisters, Tina Mitchell and JoAnn Osborne, both of Somerset; four grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Vanzant Cemetery, Whitley. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kimberly James
Kimberly Elaine James, 47, joined her late mother, Darlene Faulconer James, and late father, Joseph Noyes James Jr., in heaven Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Kim grew up in Fredericksburg, Va., and later went to live in North Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky.
Kimberly was incredibly kind to everyone she met and had a very cheery disposition. She would sacrifice for others and literally give the shirt off her back for someone in need. As an adult, Kim attended Mountwest Community College for a degree in nursing. She never met a stranger, had a big infectious laugh and a great smile. Kim enjoyed four-wheeling, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with her girls and family. She is survived by her two daughters, Rachel Marie James, of Covington, Va., and Patricia Nicole James, of Manassas, Va.; her siblings, Joseph Noyes James III (Sheila), of Fredericksburg, Va., and Stephanie Jenkins (Alonza “Lee” Jenkins IV), of Charlotte, N.Car.; her dog, Molly Jean; along with nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street, Culpeper Virginia. There will be time to visit with the family following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary of Huntington, West Virginia.
We ask that everyone please wear a mask to the service.
In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the ASPCA.
The guestbook may be signed at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kenneth Lowe
Kenneth Ray Lowe, 67, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Mike Bostic and Mitchell Bias officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Bobby McCown
Bobby Lilburn McCown, 42, of Mossy Bottom Lane, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 30, 1978, the son of Jessa Lee McCown and the late Bobby Ray McCown.
He worked in landscaping and was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Colton Ray McCown, of Mossy Bottom; a special friend, Mae Dell Cochran, of Stone Coal Road; one sister, Nellie Bartley (Larry), of Blaine; three nieces, Mariah Brown (Keith), of Raccoon, Alyssa Thacker (David), of Harless Creek, Elkhorn City, and Sara Bartley, of Blaine; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel, with Levi Coleman officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Terry Stevens
Terry Keith Stevens, 65, of Virgie, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Wyandotte, Mich., Sept. 25, 1955, to the late Columbus Stevens and Delta Crouch Stevens.
He was a retired coal miner and a member and deacon of Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church at Marrowbone.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Nathan H. Stevens; five brothers, William, Don, Henry, Frank and Barry Stevens; and one sister, Jean Gann.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Lynn Bartley Stevens; two sons, Terry K. Stevens II (Selena), of Georgetown, and Brandon L. Stevens (Kyla), of Lexington; one daughter, Brittany D. Stevens, of Pikeville; one brother, Jimmy Stevens, of LaFollette, Tenn.; two sisters, Sandy Jones and Wanda Brown, both of Dalton, Ga.; and seven grandchildren, Brayden, Elijah, Nevaeh, Caroline, Barrett, Sawyer and Duncan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Willard Bartley Cemetery at Penny. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Franklin Varney
Franklin Delano Varney, 83, of Freeburn, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Delbarton, W.Va., Jan. 9, 1938, the son of the late Rell and Ellina “Baisden” Varney.
He was a loving homemaker who was also a wonderful father and grandfather. One of his most cherished possessions was his Bible; though he could not read or write, he could quote every scripture. He would pray and give thanks before every meal and was thankful for the smallest of things.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Faye Estep; and two brothers, Jim and Reese Varney.
He is survived by two sons, William Muncy and Franklin Delano Varney Jr., both of Columbus, Ohio; two daughters, Dawn Renee, of Columbus, Ohio, and Mary Kelly, of Chattaroy, W.Va.; one granddaughter, Shanna Estep, of Blackberry; one grandson, Roy Alamanza (Kate), of Elkhorn; one son -in-law, Michael Estep (Gwendolyn), of Freeburn; a host of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Natessa, Michael, Jacob, Shakiah and Jaiyden; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Faith Tabernacle Church of Majestic, with Pastor Charles Meek, David Taylor and Ritchie Rose officiating. Burial will follow at the Estep Family Cemetery of Peter Fork, McCarr. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Leonard Workman
Leonard Lee Workman, 81, of Pikeville, died Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with the Free Pentecostal Church of Dwale officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
