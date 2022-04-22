Dora Blankenship
Dora E. Blankenship, 88, a resident of the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Home in Phelps and formerly of Merrimac, W.Va., died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Service, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Linda Brooks
Linda Lou Brandenburg Brooks, 77, wife of Herbert Eugene Brooks, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Versailles.
She was born in Pikeville on Jan. 23, 1945, to the late Estil Maynard and Edith Leslie.
She was a member of Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church and had been a hairdresser in Pikeville for over 50 years, where she had clients that became longtime friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gene; daughter, Leslie Marie (Ted Hutson) Damron; grandchildren, Bailee Ellisa Bernabe and Carlos Alfredo Bernabe; great-granddaughter, Carlee Ines Marie Bernabe; stepson, John Christopher Eugene (Katrina Lynn) Brooks; grandchildren, Christina Lynn Brooks and Zackary Calvin Brooks; brothers, Nelson Kelly (Teresa) Maynard and Paul Hayes (Priscilla) Maynard; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Priscilla Maynard. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church, with Lee Upchurch officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Friends and family are encouraged to stay for dinner at the church, following the service. Betts & West is honored to serve Linda and her family in their time of need.
Amanda DeRossett
Amanda DeRossett, 68, of Hellier, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Cook Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Kathy” Easterling
Katherine Ann “Kathy” Easterling, 65, of Rockhouse, passed from this life suddenly, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Kathy was born in Pikeville, May 31, 1956, to the late Steve “Roy” and Lucille K. Easterling.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Dean Easterling and Troy Gene Easterling; and one brother-in-law, Larry Dotson.
Kathy is survived by one sister, Donna Gail Easterling; one brother, Stevie R. Easterling, and his wife, Zoey; nieces and nephews who were like her children, Lori Beth Day and her husband, Johnny, Cody Justice, Kelin Easterling and Emily Justice; great-nieces and nephews, Jaden Blair, Jaycee Day, Cash Day, Liam Day and Lexi Grace Day; along with a loving host of family and friends who loved and adored her.
Kathy always had a smile on her face and was always doing her best to make everyone around her laugh. To know Kathy was to love Kathy. She loved her naps and had an infatuation for frogs. She had a heart of gold and loved everyone. She certainly made a difference in every life she touched.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., with services both nights beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services for Kathy will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Neil Coleman and Terry Gibson will officiate over all services for Kathy.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Peanut” Johnson
Jimmy Ray “Peanut” Johnson, 41, of Pikeville, passed from this earthly life Saturday April 16, 2022, at his residence in Pikeville.
Jimmy was born Thursday, Oct. 2, 1980, in Pike County, a son of Paul Johnson and Dorothy Goff.
Jimmy was preceded in death by one daughter, Haley Johnson; maternal grandparents, Wyndham and Lizzie Goff; paternal grandparents, Claude and Goldie Johnson; two brothers, Paul Johnson Jr. and Brandon Keith Johnson; and one sister, Jessica Lee Johnson.
Jimmy is survived by his father, Paul Johnson, and his wife, Linda, of Paris; his mother, Dorothy Goff, and her husband, Grover “BO” Daniels, of Pikeville; one son, Rylen Johnson, of Virgie; two brothers, Shawn Johnson and Christopher Johnson, both of Paris; and two sisters, Necole Cobb and Misty Patterson, both of Pikeville.
Jimmy leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Jimmy Ray “Peanut” Johnson will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Community Funeral Home with Dwayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the Varney Family Cemetery, Slones Branch, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Fay Ray” Leslie
Fay Ray Leslie, “Fay Ray” (Branham), 88, passed peacefully from this mortal life into the eternal arms of her Savior on Thursday, April 14, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in her home of nearly 60 years in Coal Run Village.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Miles and Lucy Newsome Branham; sisters, Opal Parkhurst, Oma Reynolds and Diana Viers; brother, Myles Branham; a grandson-in-law, Jeffery Dixon; and her beloved husband, Gene Bennett Leslie.
She is survived by two sisters, Ginger Branham and Anne Nowak Trichilo Stobaugh; two children, Karen Chaffins and Richard (Francine) Ray; six grandchildren, Kellyn Dixon, Wesley (Heather) Ray, Matthew (Staci) Ray and Benjamin Chaffins; and one great-granddaughter, Lilly Ray.
Fay is also survived by several kind caregivers, Angie Little and Ruth Johnson; and one very special friend and caregiver, Sharon Newsome.
Fay was a faithful member of Zebulon Baptist Church for over 25 years. Fay was a talented and well-loved hairdresser for 50 years. She worked in a salon (Fay’s Beauty Salon) behind her home, often from dawn until dusk to meet the needs of the ever growing list of happy customers. She also owned and operated Kentucky Beauty College in downtown Pikeville for 30 years where she used her talents to train up multiple generations of men and women in the field of cosmetology.
Fay loved her family and friends and the door to “Coal Run Beach” was always open. Everyone who knew her loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronald Perry
Ronald Perry, 65, of Turkey Creek, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Richard Staton and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Lois Smallwood
Lois Smallwood, 67, of Rockhouse, died Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Smallwood Cemetery, Allegheny. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Billie Stepp
Billie Joyce Stepp, 51, of Sevierville, Tenn., died Friday, March 11, 2022, at her residence.
Billie was born in Pikeville, Sunday, Sept. 27, 1970, the daughter of the late Billy Gene and Joyce Ann Justice Stepp.
She was well-educated, a hard worker and a “Child of God.”
She started a business, “A Stepp Above” in June 2020 in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Quint Lincoln and Oma Joyce Goff Justice and Andrew “Andy” and Grace Taylor Stepp.
She is survived by her sons, Matthew (McKenzie) Turnmire, of Bybee, Tenn., and Joshua (Cierra) Turnmire, of Lexington; Angela Manis, a great friend, of Sevierville, Tenn.; aunts, Connie (Earl) Chapman, of Raccoon, and Phyllis Justice, of Johnson City, Tenn.; uncles, Raymond (Jeraldine) Justice, of Kimper, Keith Justice, of Elk Fork, James (Irene) Justice, of Raccoon, and Phillip Justice, of Pikeville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Billie Stepp’s remains will be buried at Quint and Oma’s Memorial Cemetery, Raccoon.
Obituary courtesy of Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
