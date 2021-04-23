Hal Amos
Hal Blake Amos, 84, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 25, 1936, the son of the late Robert M. Amos Jr. and Justine Roop Amos.
He was an insurance agent working with Chrisman Insurance of Pikeville and Hall, Hunt and Clark of Prestonsburg. He was a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church for 30 years and a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Wells Amos; one son, Shawn Amos, of Pikeville; three daughters, Shannon Mortimer (Jeff) and Elizabeth Bennett (Jeff), both of Lexington, and Katie Stanley (Joe), of Pikeville; and five grandchildren, Luke Amos, Alex Mortimer (Hannah), Mason Mortimer, Sidney Blake Ratliff and Zoe Grey Bennett.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Willard Knipp, Chris Bartley, Brad Smart and Alex Mortimer officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to: Gideons International, P.O. Box 523, Pikeville, Ky. 41502, or, Bluegrass Hospice Navigators, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, Ky. 41701.
Peggy Branham
On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Peggy Joyce Johnson Branham, 89, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this life with “MY GIRLS” at her side.
She was born in Auxier, March 1, 1932, to William Hershel Johnson and Gypsey Childress Johnson.
She attended Elkhorn City High School and Pikeville College, whereupon she did substitute teaching in the Pike County School System.
From Nov. 22, 1952, until June 1995, she was married to Billy Troy Branham and had four loving children.
She devoted her time to her children, family and friends. She was a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She enjoyed needlepoint with the Golden Girls and traveled with the 55 Plus Club. She kept books for Ace Auto Parts and spent several years as an active consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics.
In 1982, Peggy became a Snowbird in West Palm Beach, Fla., and a permanent resident there in 2010.
She is survived by her four children, Debbie Richardson (spouse, Ronnie), of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., Julian Dale Branham, of Pikeville, Gypsie Ann Thacker, of Lexington, and Billie Lynn Hefner, of North Palm Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jessica Justice, Drew Justice, Tolliver Hefner (Mollie), Trey Brahnam, Raleigh Wells (Chase) and Zaid Mullins (Desiree); five great-grandchildren, Justice, Sawyer and Jacobson Beall, Tristan Coleman and Analeigh Wells; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hershel and Gypsey Johnson; her brother, Bill Harvey Johnson; her sister, Elzina Johnson; her nephew, Jan Harvey Johnson; and her grandsons, Christopher Randall Fields and Larry Isaac Thacker.
A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum with Reverend John Lucas officiating.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2nd Floor Ballroom, in downtown Pikeville, for family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to: Pikeville High School Academic Scholarship Fund, or, Pikeville United Methodist Church, 107 Main St., Pikeville, KY 41501.
Angeline Clevenger
Angeline Justice Clevenger, 69, of Grassy Branch of Raccoon, died Sunday, April 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 17, 1952, the daughter of the late Clinton Justice and Isabelle Slone Justice.
She was a cook at Johns Creek School and a member of the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Clevenger.
She is survived by one son, Jack Clevenger Jr. (Emily), of Pikeville; one daughter, Patricia Clevenger, of Raccoon; two brothers, Bennett Justice and Bill Justice, both of Raccoon; one sister, Elouise Tucker, of Raccoon; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Justice Cemetery, Grassy Branch of Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Elder Lloyd Crigger
Elder Lloyd David Crigger, 80, of Anthony, Fla., formerly of Sidney, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He had been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma and leukemia.
He was born in Sidney, March 8, 1941. He was a graduate of Belfry High School where he excelled in typing. As a young man, he worked at Piggly Wiggly in South Williamson. There he had the pleasure of meeting President John F. Kennedy. He later worked for Valleydale as an independent sales contractor. Prior to relocating to Florida, he retired as the owner and operator of Crigger Taxidermy located in Canada. He loved the outdoors, watching westerns on TV and most importantly, spending time with his family and extended church family.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Lowe) Crigger, of Anthony, Fla.; a daughter, Cynthia L. Crigger, of Huntington, W.Va.: a son, Paul David Crigger, of St. Albans, W.Va.; and his grandchildren, Grayson, Broly, Esme’ and Rosie. He is also survived by his step-children, John Lowe, of Georgia, Pam Maynard, of Kentucky, and Michelle Dean, of Florida; and several step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grayson and Minnie (Robinson) Crigger; and his first wife, the mother of his children, Geraldine (Scott) Crigger. David and Geraldine were married for nearly 50 years prior to her passing from ovarian cancer in 2009.
He was a minister and a long-time member of the Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church where he served as moderator for many years. He also served as moderator at the Mary Elizabeth Old Regular Baptist Church.
Throughout his life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. He believed in quoting Bible scriptures which he could do so fluently up until God called him home. Serving the Lord and sharing the message of Jesus was his number one priority.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Naomi Old Regular Baptist Church in Hollister, Fla., with Brother Richard Lowe officiating and special singing by Brother Richard Staton. His son, grandsons and several church members served as pallbearers. He was laid to rest in the cemetery located next to the Naomi church.
Contributions can be made in his memory to: Naomi Regular Baptist Church, c/o Elder Terry Fuller, 599 County Rd. 310, Palatka, FL 32177. Funeral services were under the direction of Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, Florida.
Exodus 23:20 - Behold, I send an Angel before thee, to keep thee in the way, and to bring thee into the place which I have prepared.
Floyd Francis
Floyd Reed Francis, 86, of Canada, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Huddy, Sept. 22, 1934, to the late Thomas Taylor Francis and Jessie Reed Francis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
He was an iron worker having worked in the construction field and a member of Stone Lodge #890 F & AM Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Virginia Francis, of Canada; one daughter, Mary Ann Thornsberry (Donnie), of Bristol, Tenn.; one son, Floyd Ray Francis (Vonda Rae), of Triplett; one sister, Peggy Joyce Treadway, of Amarillo, Tex.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Heirs officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Larry Fugate
Larry Douglas Fugate, 69, of Middleburg, Fla., formerly of Perry County, died peacefully at his residence, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
He was born March 16, 1952, to the late Barbara and Gordon Fugate.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and sport shooting. Along with his passion for the outdoors, his interests included gun and knife collecting and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. His devotion to family was expressed through his kindness and concern for others, especially his late wife, with whom he now rests in the arms of our Lord.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Sandy, who he always called, “Sand”; and one brother, Mike Fugate.
He is survived by one son, Skyler Fugate (Christian), of Somerset; one daughter, Cissy Lynn Sexton (Tim), of Middleburg, Fla.; three grandsons, Cole Fugate and Xander Deason, both of Somerset, and Evan Sexton, of Middleburg, Fla.; three granddaughters, Zandria and Zoey Deason, of Somerset, and Erica Sexton, of Middleburg, Fla.; one sister, Jenny Jones (Clifford), of Bulan; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Abshire Family Cemetery, Phyllis, with Dewayne Abshire officiating and special singing by Tim and Erica Sexton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Paula Glenn
Paula Wagner Glenn, 53, of Richmond, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 15, 1967, the youngest child of Marvin Rudy Wagner and Billie Barnette Wagner.
She attended Mullins Elementary and Mullins High School. After graduating from Mullins, she attended Prestonsburg Community College for one year. She transferred to Eastern Kentucky University where she graduated in May 1989. She was a proud alumna of EKU, not only because she valued the education she obtained there, but also, because she made many lifelong friends and sisters in the ADPi sorority that she loved dearly.
However, most importantly, Paula met the love of her life at EKU, William David Glenn, III. They dated throughout their college years and the years that followed until they married Nov. 21, 1992. They made their home in Lexington and raised two children.
She is survived by her husband, William David Glenn III; and her sons, William David Glenn IV and Colin Douglas Glenn.
She enjoyed working as a mortgage banker at Stockton Mortgage Corporation because she loved assisting people in fulfilling their dream of owning a home, but she felt her best accomplishments were being a devoted wife to her husband, whom she adored, and a mother to her precious sons. She found joy in participating in her sons’ school and athletic committees and was very passionate about volunteering with the Humane Society.
She is also survived by her mother, Billie; her step-father, James Stratton; her sister, Kimberly Wagner Lockhart; her mother-in-law, Donna Glenn; her sister-in-law, Amy Glenn Honnerlaw (Shawn Honnerlaw); and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rudy; and her sister, Debra Wagner Howe. Arrangements for the Celebration of Life service to be held at Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville are pending.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the organizations listed on the Clark Legacy Center website.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center of Nicholasville.
Carolyn Justice
Carolyn Jean Justice, 72, of East Point, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 16, 1949, the daughter of the late Ben Albert Boyd and Lelah Fay Bowling.
She was office manager for the Gary Johnson Law Office and a member of the First Baptist Church. She was an avid bridge player.
She is survived by a son, Chris Boggs (Lisa), of East Point; a daughter, Ellie Smith (Benjamin), of Riner, Va.; one sister, Pamela Lawson, of Huntsville, Ala.; two grandchildren, Daniel Boggs and Landon Smith; and two nieces, Vicki Lyn Perry and Johna Lawson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Badgett officiating. Burial followed at the Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, with Chris Boggs, Ben Smith, Daniel Boggs, Randal Osborne, Jerry Walker and Barry Rice serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Geraldine Justice
Geraldine Justice, 67, of Raccoon, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, July 20, 1953, the daughter of the late Henry Clevenger and Dorothy Smith Clevenger.
She was a factory worker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Billy Leon, James Russell and Jackie Howard Clevinger, Linda Owens and Yvonne Clevinger.
She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Gene Justice (Jettie) and Roy Jefferson Justice (Jessica), both of Raccoon; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon Gail Hawkins, of Morehead; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will continue on Friday, April 23, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Pauline Looney
Pauline “Keene” Looney, 89, of Pikeville, died Sunday, April 18, 2021.
She was born in Pikeville, Oct. 28, 1931, to the late Ulva and Velva “Blackburn” Keene.
She lived her life changing the lives of many through teaching. She was a mentor to many and was loved by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harlow Looney; and her siblings, Clotene Howard and Foster Keene.
She is survived by her children, Sharon McFeeley and Stephen F. Looney (Janet); her grandchildren, Stephen Kyle Looney, Jordan Todd Looney, Eli William McFeeley and Payton Pauline McFeeley; her great-grandchildren, Madison Looney, Autumn Looney, and Brennan Looney; and a loving host of family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., for a service of remembrance. Entombment will follow at the J.U. Thacker Memorial Mausoleum at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Srihari Malempati, M.D.
Srihari Rao Malempati, M.D., F.A.C.S., J.D., died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, with his family at his bedside. He will be remembered for his tremendous generosity, his professional accomplishments and for his belief in the inherent good of people. He was adored by his family, as well as countless friends and acquaintances, and will be deeply missed.
Srihari was born on Aug. 23, 1940, in Kolluru, Andhra Pradesh, India. He was raised in the village of Pedapalam with his two brothers and two sisters. Srihari always recalled his village life fondly for the simplicity and freedom he enjoyed during his childhood years. His father was a self-educated Hindi teacher who made his life’s goal to educate his children. His mother was quiet and worked hard to care for the home and the family. Srihari held his parents in high regard and always remembered the sacrifices they made for him and his siblings.
Srihari began studying to become a doctor at the Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada, India, in 1954. After two years, he enrolled in the Andhra Christian College in Guntur, earning a Bachelor of Science in chemistry in 1958. Upon receiving his undergraduate degree, he attended the Guntur Medical College where he graduated in 1963. He then completed both his internship and residency at the Government General Hospital in Guntur before taking the hospital's assistant resident medical officer position. Srihari also served as a tutor in social and preventive medicine at Guntur Medical College in 1967.
While attending Guntur Medical College, Srihari met his wife of 57 years, Indira Priyadarsini. Srihari and Indira met during their first year of medical school and became friends. Theirs was a love story unique to that generation. They each refused arranged marriages and instead, chose each other. They married on Jan. 30, 1964. They had a daughter, Sailaja, in 1965, and a second daughter, Suparna, in 1966. They moved to Flint, Mich., in 1969, where their son, Suman, was born that same year. Srihari decided to come to the United States to improve his knowledge of the surgical field by taking part in a surgery internship at St. Joseph Hospital in Flint. A year later, he entered into the surgery residency program at St. John Hospital in Detroit.
Srihari and Indira were the first in their respective families to complete their education and come to the United States. Over the years, they supported and helped countless friends and family members who also immigrated to the U.S. They were considered mentors, advisers and friends by all who knew them.
After completing their residencies, Srihari and Indira moved the family to Pikeville, in 1974, where they both began working as physicians—Srihari, as a general surgeon. He chose to reside in Pikeville because the region's medical situation reminded him of circumstances in his home country. The area was in need of doctors at the time. Srihari also preferred to live in a small town, as he enjoyed his small-town life in India.
After 23 years in Pikeville, Srihari continued his education by earning a law degree from the Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University in 1997. His interest in the law stemmed from his lifelong quest for knowledge and his interactions with lawyers and the legal system while he was practicing medicine.
From 1998 to 2002, he was an associate at the Pam May Law Firm, and, in August 2002, he was offered the position of Chief Medical Officer at Pikeville Medical Center (PMC). He served in that capacity for three years during a time in which PMC became a regional medical center. Srihari oversaw many technological advancements and the development of several specialties at the hospital which advanced medical care in the region.
In 2005, after 31 years of serving the people of Eastern Kentucky, Srihari retired from his position at PMC and moved to Atlanta, Georgia. He began working part-time for the Regional Medical Group seeing patients in a clinical setting and continued there until January 2021. He also joined the Telugu Association of Metro Atlanta (TAMA). He had the idea to begin a free medical clinic for the elderly parents from India who visited their children and grandchildren in the U.S. His idea became the TAMA Free Clinic. Srihari volunteered in the clinic from 2012 until December 2020 and treated over 3000 patients.
Throughout his life, Srihari was known for his keen intellect, his deep convictions, and his dedication to learning. He believed deeply in the value of education and helped countless extended family members and many others achieve their dreams of higher education. Srihari saw the value in every single person with whom he interacted,
whether it be family, friends, colleagues, patients, or even the taxi-driver he met on vacation. He took pleasure in and preferred the simple things in life over material possessions. His integrity, work ethic, and compassion for others made him a role model for his children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and numerous others.
Srihari is survived by his wife, Indira; three children and their spouses, Sailaja and James, Suparna and Ash, and Suman and Aly; eight grandchildren, James (25), Vijay (24), Tara (19), Jalen (18), Jay (18), Priya (15), Malia (12), and Noor (3); two brothers, Pitchaiah and Krishna Mohan; two sisters, Malathi and Vijaya; and numerous extended family members and countless friends and colleagues.
The Malempati family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the TAMA Free Medical Clinic at www.tama.org.
Louis Maynard
Louis Wayne Maynard, 58, of Sidney, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Morris Cemetery, Sidney.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, April 23, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Dallis Patrick
Dallis Thacker Patrick, 83, of Greasy Creek, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 21, 1937, the daughter of the late Thomas Adkins and Barbara Alice Blackburn Adkins.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Thacker; one brother, Claymon Adkins; and three sisters, Roma Birchfield, Wilma Adkins and Rosemary Hill.
She is survived by her husband, Russell Patrick; one son, Kirby Thacker; two daughters, Pamela Adkins (Burl) and Angela Carroll (Lloyd); two brothers, Abram Adkins and Bradford Adkins; one sister, Sandra Gail Justice; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at a private family cemetery, Greasy Creek, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billy Patton
Billy Glenn Patton, 77, of Pikeville, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Jefferson, Ga., Dec. 31, 1943, the son of Glenn Patton and Opal Healan Patton Anglin.
He was owner/operator of P & H Hardware at Harold for 40 years. He was a member of the Boldman Freewill Baptist Church. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was also a member of the Thomas C. Cecil Masonic Lodge and the El Hasa Shrine.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Canup, Deane Warwick and Lois Parr.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hunt Patton; his son, Glenn Patton (Susan), of Pikeville; his daughter, April Hall (Keith), of Harold; one sister, Sue Strickland (Johnny), of Winder, Ga.; five grandchildren, Ashley Taylor (Colby), Kinsey Ratliff (Clay), Bryson Glenn Patton, Grace Caroline Hall and Jackson Keith Hall; and five great-grandchildren, Cooper Taylor, Macie Ratliff, Jake Taylor, Eli Taylor and Colt Ratliff.
He will be loved and missed by all his family.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Sonny Boyd officiating. Entombment followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, with Glenn Patton, James Hunt, Bryson Glenn Patton, Jackson Hall, Colby Taylor, Clay Ratliff and Brandon Burke. Serving as honorary pallbearers were: Nathan Salisbury, Henry Stikeleather, Brandon Hatfield, Morris Justice, Jeff Boyd, Scott Williams, Clinton Hunt, William Maynard, Chris Salisbury, Tommy Salisbury, Johnny Strickland and all the former employees of P & H Hardware. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ida Slone
Ida Faye “Thacker” Slone, 75, of Pikeville, died Sunday, April 18, 2021.
She was born in Pikeville to the late Dave and Ida ”Justice” Thacker.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Slone; her sister, Lottie Jane Thacker; and her brothers, Alvie Thacker, Allen Thacker and David Thacker Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Maria Kaye Slone and Tammy Alexis Sizemore (Curtis); her grandchildren, Allyson Sizemore, Owen Sizemore and Teddy Sizemore; her brother, Clarence Thacker; and a loving host of nieces, nephews.
She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 7711 Robinson Creek Road, Virgie, KY 41572, with Pastor Randy May officiating all services. A burial procession followed to Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial donation, in memory of Ida Faye Slone, to the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church, which she loved so much. Any donation would go to the attention of Paul Bentley (VG Treasurer) at 183 Slone's Branch, Shelbiana, KY 41562.
Carl Smith
Carl Everett Smith, 68, of Bowling Fork, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Dec. 5, 1952, the son of the late George Washington Smith and Fannie Thompson Smith.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Hellier Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Teddy Wayne Smith; and three sisters, Patty Sue Smith, Geraldine Smith and Marlene Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Ann Little Smith, of Bowling Fork; one son, Max Smith, of Bowling Fork; one daughter, Selena Muncy (Jason), of Abingdon, Va.; two sisters, Connie Anderson, of Gravette, Ark., and Bobbie Vanover, of Lake City, Fla.; one brother, George Smith Jr., of Lake City, Fla.; three grandchildren, Dawson Wayne Muncy, Caylee Ann Muncy and Ally Grace Muncy; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Hellier Missionary Baptist Church with Greg Whitetree officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Elsa Smith
Elsa “Bevins” Smith, 76, of Ransom, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her residence.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. Phone: (606) 456-0656.
Jason Spangler
Jason Eugene Spangler, 33, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Warren, Mich., July 18, 1987, the son of the late Alex Eugene Spangler and Brenda Ellen Johnson.
He was a deckhand on an oil rig.
He is survived by his wife, Carmella Wallace, of Elkhorn City; two sons, Hunter Riley Spangler and Jase Alexander Spangler; four daughters, Abigail Spangler, Gracie Spangler, Mackenzie Faith Spangler and Raelynn Ella Spangler; one sister, Tiflene Love Spangler, of Elkhorn City; one brother, William Spangler, of Whitesburg; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Bartley and Scottie Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Wallace Cemetery, Jacksons Branch, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Terry Stevens
Terry Keith Stevens, 65, of Virgie, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Wyandotte, Mich., Sept. 25, 1955, to the late Columbus Stevens and Delta Crouch Stevens.
He was a retired coal miner and a member and deacon of Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church at Marrowbone.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Nathan H. Stevens; five brothers, William, Don, Henry, Frank and Barry Stevens; and one sister, Jean Gann.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Lynn Bartley Stevens; two sons, Terry K. Stevens II, of Georgetown, and Brandon L. Stevens (Kyla), of Lexington; one daughter, Brittany D. Stevens, of Pikeville; one brother, Jimmy Stevens, of LaFollette, Tenn.; two sisters, Sandy Jones and Wanda Brown, both of Dalton, Ga.; and five grandchildren, Brayden, Elijah, Nevaeh, Caroline and Barrett.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Willard Bartley Cemetery at Penny. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Kathy Stewart
Kathy Stewart, 65, of Belcher, died Friday, April 16, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bonnie Teeters
Bonnie Jean (Lowe) Teeters, 78, of Delbarton, W.Va., died suddenly Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler with Bro. Ray Taylor and Bro. Earl White officiating. Burial will follow at the Lowe Family Cemetery, Hatfield, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Due to the current Covid-19 health situation, all in attendance are required to wear a mask or facial covering at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines when possible.
Gregory Varney
Gregory Wayne Varney, 55, of Kimper, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the University of Pittsburgh.
He was born in Grundy, Va., May 5, 1965, the son of the late Wayne and Arizona Varney.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Edo Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Carmella Varney, of Kimper; one son, Andrew Casey, of Richlands, Va.; one daughter, Courtney Justin (Dustin), of Allen; four brothers, Denver Varney (Tammy), of Kimper, Jeffery Varney (Cindy), of Virgie, Phillip Varney (Margart), of South Carolina, and Wayne Varney (Lou), of Spencer, Ohio; four sisters, Barbara Keene (Richard), of Pikeville, Christine Varney, of Kimper, Shelia Williams (Dewayne), of Kermit, W.Va., and Debbie Tackett (Leslie), of Kimper; three grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Varney Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Debra Webb
Debra Colleen Webb, 61, of Pikeville, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Oct. 6, 1959, the daughter of the late Wallace Virgil Webb and Necia Aleyna Hale Webb.
She was a retired school teacher of the Pike County Board of Education, teaching at Brushy Elementary and Bevins Elementary. She was a Christian and a member of the Baptist church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Wallace Webb; a sister, Alice Vivian Stapleton; a brother-in-law, Clarence Stapleton; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Webb.
She is survived by a sister, Linda Sue Hatcher (Sam), of Pikeville; two brothers, Vergil Edwin Webb, of Pikeville, and James Tony Webb, of Horse Cave; eight nephews and nieces, Rodney Webb, Michael Stapleton, Chad Webb, Stephanie Smith, Stacey Caldwell, Megan Webb, Samantha Smith and David Hatcher; and 15 great-nephews and great-nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with John George Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Webb Family Cemetery at Brushy. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Glo” Williamson
Gloria A. "Glo" (Fairchild) Williamson, 76, of Williamson, W.Va., died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center in Phelps.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler with Pastor Lee Dotson Jr. officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
