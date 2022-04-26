Barbara Anderson
Barbara Sue Wolford Anderson, 73, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Phelps, June 30, 1948, the daughter of the late Joe Wolford and Evelyn Daugherty Wolford.
She was a teacher in the Pike County School System and a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lloyd Anderson.
She is survived by one daughter, Dr. Rebecca Anderson, of Elkhorn City; three sisters, Darlene Spencer and Sharlene Lamb, both of Charleston, W.Va., and Janice Novotni, of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Thurman Wolford, of Virginia; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial will follow at the Elkhorn City Cemetery.
Visitation and a prayer service will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at the funeral home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Bobby” Barnett III
James Robert "Bobby" Barnett III, 43, of Allegheny Road, Hellier, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Liberty Township, Ohio.
He was born in Whitesburg, March 24, 1979, the son of Susan Barker Johnson (Bill) and James Robert Barnett II.
He was engaged to Daisy Bentley, a truck driver for M.S.R. Transportation and a member of the County Line Community Church in Hazard.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Keith Johnson II.
Along with his parents and fiance’, he is survived by his step-father, Bill Davis; four sons, Koby Zane Barnett, Reece Pane Barnett, Cash Kane Barnett and Camron Brody Barnett; two step-children, Bishop Tait Little and Chloe Faith Little; one sister, Angela Michelle (Jerry) Johnson; one niece, Taylor Michelle (Jordan) Bentley; one nephew, Jacob Logan Johnson; one great-nephew, Jaxton Wayne Bentley; three great-nieces, Jaelyn, Jaci and Jensyn; one step-brother, Rodney (Jimmilynn) Davis; one step-sister, Eva Davis Miller; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial followed at the Bentley Johnson Cemetery at Beefhide. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Danny Blackburn
Danny Ray “Duke” Blackburn, 75, of Morehead, formerly of McCarr, died Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Belfry United Methodist Church with Randy Williams officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Graveside Military Rites were performed by Belfry Chapter #141. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
David Bowling
David Edward Bowling, 54, of Bowling Fork, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Bowling Family Cemetery, Bowling Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Thomas Epling
Thomas Epling departed this earthly life on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, surrounded by his family, whom he loved so dearly.
Thomas was born on Aug. 20, 1930, in Breaks, Va., the son of James Epling Sr. and Roma Looney Epling.
Thomas enjoyed telling stories of life on the "Homeplace" growing up. In 1951, Thomas answered his country's call and joined the United States Army during the Korean War. As a member of the 5th Regimental Combat Team assigned to the 24th and 25th Divisions of the United States Army, Thomas served as a combat medic where he was involved in significant fighting and was wounded on two occasions. Thomas eventually achieved the rank of Sergeant and was awarded two Bronze stars for bravery under fire, as well as his Combat Medic Badge, a Unit Citation and the Korean Service Medal.
Following his military service, Thomas returned to the United States and went to work. Like many Eastern Kentuckians of his generation, Thomas headed north to work at General Motors in Flint, Michigan. He then returned home to Southwestern Virginia and Eastern Kentucky and began his career in the coal industry. Thomas and his brother, Bill Jack Epling, owned and operated Pounding Mill Coal Company in Blackberry providing numerous jobs to the people in the area. Although he retired in late 1970s from the surface mining industry, Thomas remained a beloved "boss" to his former employees at Pounding Mill for the remainder of his life.
Even though Thomas retired from the coal industry, he never fully retired. His interests drove him into equipment sales, trucking, car sales, and especially the Bluebird Wanderlodge motorhome. Thomas was an avid fan of the Bluebird Wanderlodge and traveled throughout the United States with his wife, Jean, and numerous friends to various "rallies.” Thomas was proud to be considered as an expert "Certified Bluebird Mechanic." He knew every nut and bolt on a Wanderlodge and enjoyed visiting the Wanderlodge factory in Fort Valley, Georgia. Thomas enjoyed giving the factory advice and ideas on how to improve the functions for the owners and took pride in knowing that they listened and adapted his ideas. Thomas would continue to provide advice and service to many Wanderlodge owners for the remainder of his life.
More than anything, Thomas was a loving father, grandfather and a loyal friend beloved by all those who knew him. Thomas was a rock for his only daughter, Crystal, from the day she came into this world until the time he left it. His daily calls to make sure everyone was doing well and making sure that they had everything that they needed started and ended her every day. He treated his son-in-law, Phillip Wheeler, like a son and always gave him comforting encouragement and advice on how to help people. His #1 motto was to "treat people good and don't hurt yourself."
The greatest joy that Thomas received in life was the birth of his grandson, Weston Charles Thomas Wheeler, who he visited at every opportunity and who became his "best buddy." Thomas would entrance Weston for hours with war stories and life lessons about growing up on the farm when he was young. He was Weston's biggest supporter in everything that he did.
Thomas never knew a stranger and had the ability to make lifelong friendships. Thomas talked daily on the phone with his numerous friends scattered throughout the country, many of whom would regularly pay him visits.
Thomas was a Christian and member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Thomas was also a life member of the Family Motor Coach Association and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Thomas is survived by his beloved daughter, Crystal Epling-Wheeler; his son-in-law, State Senator Phillip Wheeler; and his grandson, Weston, of whom he was so proud. In addition to his immediate family, Thomas is survived by his brother, Bill Jack Epling; his sister, Betty Lou Matney; his sister-in-law, Patricia Epling; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean (Yates) Epling; brothers, Reed Epling, John Henry Epling and James Epling Jr.; and sisters, Opal Williams, Orva Wild, Ruby Little and Norma Jean Epling.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Ministers of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Epling Cemetery, Breaks, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Anna Hall
Anna Ruth Little Hall, 78, of Lick Branch of Caney, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 14, 1943, to the late Clarence and Dicie “Bun” Roberts Little.
She is survived by one daughter, Tammy (Randall) Branham, of Country Lane; one brother, Bruce (Melissa) Little, of Pikeville; and one grandson, Clint (Haylee) Branham. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts and others officiating. Burial followed at the Clarence Little Cemetery at Caney. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Alpha Hopkins
Alpha Hopkins, 70, of Marrowbone, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at Hopkins Family Cemetery, Lookout. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Everett Hurley
Everett Earl Hurley, 69, of Fedscreek, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was a retired coal miner.
He was born in Elk Foot, July 14, 1952, the son of the late James Everett Hurley and Nola Anderson Hurley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Hurley; and three sisters, Elizabeth Fields, Mavis Fields and Yvonne Hurley.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Justice Hurley, of Fedscreek; and two children he claimed as his own, Tabitha Faye Coleman and Kendrick Drake Matney; one brother, Roland (Angel) Hurley, of Wytheville, Va.; and two sisters, Flarey Skeens, of Mouthcard, and Barbara Brewer, of Lancaster, Ohio.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the funeral home with Jesse Taylor officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Troy James
Troy James, 82, of Peytons Creek Road, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 21, 1940, the son of the late, Jessie James and Lora Belcher James.
He was a former manager for Drift Away Farm, former superintendent for Pittson Coal mines, a deputy sheriff and a former employee of the Pike County Detention Center. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Virgil James and Geroid James.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Taylor James; one son, Richard Dale James (Bernedda); one sister, Vernay Justice; one granddaughter, Tabitha Childers ( Justin); and two great-grandchildren, Kelly Anne Childers and Morgan David Childers.
Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Charles Justice
Charles Ray Justice, 84, of Chloe Road, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, March 7, 1938, the son of the late Curtis Justice and Alta Mae Justice.
He was the husband of the late Patty Justice, a disabled coal miner for Scott's Branch Mining and Pastor of Pikeville Bypass Church of God.
He is survived by one daughter, Deborah Mae Renigar (Jonathan Allen); one brother, Bobby Roy Justice; one granddaughter, Tonya Rae Akers; one great-grandchild, Braylon Patrick Ray; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Chester Price officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jimmy Kerr
Jimmy Kerr, 78, of Lick Creek, died Friday, April 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Billy Matney
Billy Matney, 65, of Fedscreek, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Grundy, Va., April 22, 1956, to the late Lester and Fonnie “Slone” Matney.
Billy was of the Christian faith. He was a coal miner, in his younger years, before becoming disabled. He enjoyed his guns and shooting them. He was a huge fan of Tony Stewart.
Billy loved his family and friends, especially his Cody Dean (Sugie.)
He is survived by his sons, Billy (Teri) Matney and Austin (Brianna) Matney; his daughters, Deana (Cody) Harrison, Amanda (Jayson) Rice and Miranda Smith; three brothers, Bobby (Gail) Matney, Terry (Rosemary) Matney and Steve (Keithella) Matney; 11 grandchildren who will miss him dearly; his special friends, Linda and Ben Hurley; and a host of extended friends and family who will forever miss Billy.
The family will welcome friends at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Lick Creek Holiness Church of Lick Creek. Special services will begin at 7 p.m. with Clergyman, Rick Fuller officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, at the church. Interment will conclude at Steele Cemetery, Fedscreek, with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Weezie” Mullins
Eloise "Weezie" Mullins, 81, of Ferrells Creek Road, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Landmark of Elkhorn City Nursing Home.
Eloise was born in Pike County, Dec. 25, 1940, the daughter of the late Ray Mullins and Roma Hurley Mullins.
She retired from the county clerk's office and she worked as a secretary for Mine Supply Companies over the years. She was a member of the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy, Theodore, and Randall Mullins; three sisters, Opal, Pebble and Mabel; one sister-in-law, Betty; and one brother-in-law, Bob.
She is survived by a special nephew, Dennis Damron (Debbie); a special niece, Carol Good; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Dale Sanders and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery at Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lowell Newsome
Lowell Don Newsome, 39, of Allegheny, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
He was born Sept. 23, 1982, to the late Eddie Dean Newsome and Sharon Tackett Newsome, of Allegheny.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one son, Nicholas Connor Newsome; and his sister, Edna Marie Newsome Tackett.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, April Newsome; one son, Donavan Newsome, of Bowling Fork; three daughters, Kaylee Newsome, of Hellier, Lauren “BooBoo” Newsome, of Hellier, and Audrey Newsome, of Hellier; one step-daughter, Megan Newsome, of Hopkins Fork; two brothers, Jimmy Dean Newsome, of Hellier, and Cody Newsome, of Hellier; and one sister, Sylvannah Rowe, of Georgetown.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church with Ray Tackett and Oscar Damron Officiating. Burial followed at the Gid Little Cemetery, Caney Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Freddy Robinson
Freddy Ray Robinson, 65, of Shelby Dry Fork, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 15, 1956, the son of the late Esmer Robinson and Beulah Coleman Robinson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Palmer Keith Robinson.
He is survived by one daughter, Jenna Robinson, of Elkhorn City; one son, Nick Robinson, of Richmond; three brothers, Gerald Robinson, Rell Robinson and Tony Robinson, all of Pikeville; one sister, Brenda Williams, of Kissimmee, Fla.; one granddaughter, Khloe Robinson; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Kitty” Slone
Kathryn “Kitty” Justice Slone, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her.
Kathryn was born May 24, 1934, in Fishtrap, to her parents, Tilda Deskins Justice and Fred Gobel Justice.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Ernestine Justice Hinton (Louis), John W. Justice (Jeanne), Betty Justice Tanner (John) and Mary Lou Justice Cool (Bruce); and by her beloved husband, Linton Slone.
Kitty, as she liked to be called, was educated at Pikeville High School and at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. In 1954, she married her high-school sweetheart, Linton Slone, after he completed his service overseas in the Korean War, and they made Lexington their home. Kitty enjoyed building her business in hairdressing and cosmetology. Following her husband’s untimely death, she then established herself in a second career in accounting with the Milward Funeral Directors.
Kitty Slone was known for her quick wit, her easy laughter, and her great grit and determination – no task was too demanding or too difficult for her. She was a very devout woman and a life-long member of Southland Christian Church. She loved sewing and gardening, making things grow, but most of all, she thoroughly enjoyed a cup of tea and long, leisurely conversations. Although Kitty and “Uncle Lin” were not blessed with children of their own, there are many of us who appreciated her patient listening, calm support and wise counsel when we were young.
Kitty is survived by sisters, Ardith Justice Glass and Dianne Justice Donaldson (Dave); as well as by nieces and nephews, Barbara Cool Noble (Mike), Bruce Fredrick Cool, Steven Randall Cool (Joyce), David Lee Daniels, Daniel Hinton, Elizabeth Gay Hinton, Mark Hinton, Rhonda Justice, Gregory Justice, John Eric Justice, Anna Jean Tanner, Judy Thacker and Jennefer Tanner Waddell. And she will also be missed by the many grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and dear friends who enjoyed her company over the years.
Kitty Slone’s love and friendship touched many lives in her 87 years, and we are all the better for it. We will remember her as a woman who moved through the days of her life with purpose, with grace and with her own unique style. Her family would like to express great appreciation to the women who were so loving and devoted to her care as she struggled with Parkinson’s disease: Joyce Cool, Sharon Damron, Sandy Hamilton, Janet Powell and Lisa and Dan Cole. We would also like to recognize the special friends who lifted her spirits with their visits and conversations, including Craig Cranfield, Toby Carlson, Pat and Joe Harlan, Henrietta Johnson, Jodi and Harold Black and Jerald Richardson.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation for those who would like to honor the life of Kathryn Justice Slone.
A visitation in Lexington was held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, 40513, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 859-223-3140.
A visitation in Pikeville was held at Thacker Funeral Home, 1118 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 41501, on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m., (606) 432-1800.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Zidonia Stanley
Zidonia Sartin Stanley, 86, of Hatfield, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday April 25, 2022, at the Bells of Joy Church at Hatfield with Eric Hubbard officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Anna Stepp
Anna (Guglechuk) Stepp, of Sidney, passed from this life at her residence, Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at the age of 99 years, 5 months and 21 days.
She was born Oct. 31, 1922, in Carry On, to the late Mike Guglechuk and the late Mary (Walkowitz) Guglechuk.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Rudolph Ireland Stepp; brothers: Tony, John, Joe and Frank Guglechuk; two infant brothers; one young sister; one great-grandchild, Alexa Deskins; and her son-in-law, Rev. William E. Akers.
Anna is survived by her two daughters, Geraldine S. Akers and Patsy (Don) Gibson, of Hatfield; one son, Jerry Ray Stepp, of Sidney; one sister, Helen (Gene) Williamson, of Charleston, W.Va.; grandchildren, Melissa (John) Marcum, of Sidney, Vera (Larry) Tackett, of Pikeville, Ruby (Gina) Akers, of Irvine, Greg (Lisa) Gibson, of Ivel, and Suzzane (J.W.) Byrd, of Pineville, W.Va.; great -grandchildren, Dr. Christian Tyler Marcum, of Sidney, Shaina Deskins, of Richmond, Cailee Marcum, of Sidney, Anna Deskins, of Richmond, Alexis Gibson, of Ivel, Jacob Gibson, of Ivel, Addison Akers, of Irvine, and Lara Tackett, of Huddy; and great-great-grandchildren, Elena Rae Johnson and Everhett Johnson, of Richmond.
Anna was currently the oldest member of the Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church at Sidney. She attended worship service and Sunday School regularly until January 2022. She lived a simple life, cooking, sewing, babysitting, gardening, canning and growing flowers from seed she had saved. When asked what she attributed her longevity to, she would always say, "Hard work, and I didn't bother anybody." She was always recalling her childhood days in the coal camps, especially at Toler and Hardy. She loved the people there, and most of them are deceased.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., at the church she loved so dearly, Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church at Sidney. Funeral services will follow at the church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Jerry Deskins officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy.
Pallbearers will include: Rudy Akers, John Marcum, Dr. Christian Marcum, Larry Tackett, Greg Gibson, Jacob Gibson, Donovan Kirk and Peyton May. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Gibson, Paul Gene Williamson, Jerry Stepp, Chet Williamson, Mark Williamson, Lex Williamson, Frankie Guglechuk Jr., Ricky Green, Shann Stepp and members of Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church.
Anna loved her brothers and sisters in Christ. Thank you for the help given to her by anyone asked. Thank you especially to Elaine Hunt and John Marcum who assisted Nanny at church. Thanks also to Melissa Marcum, her granddaughter, with whom she spent much of her life. She appreciated it so much.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Anna to Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 236, Sidney, Kentucky.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Nancy Sword
Nancy Lynn Sword, 68, of Pikeville, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was a retired Kentucky State Highway employee.
Nancy was born in Pikeville, Jan. 9, 1954, a daughter of Rush Harold Sword and Mildred Elswick Sword.
She is survived by her sister, Jani Marlowe (Paul), of Los Angeles, Calif.; and her brother, James H. Sword (Tammy Jo), of Pikeville.
Nancy will be forever loved and remembered by her family and many friends.
Private services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
