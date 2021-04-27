“Ty Ty” Adkins
Tyrell “Ty Ty” Adkins, 32, of Dorton, died Friday, April 23, 2021.
He was born in Gwinnett, Ga., March 22, 1989, to Kalton “Bo” Adkins, of Virgie, and Shana Cole Adkins, of Myra.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Adkinson and Jeanette Robinette Adkinson; and his maternal grandparents, Rell Cole Jr. and Patty Cole Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Brittany Adkins, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Natalie Adkins, of Myra; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Daryl Newsom and others officiating. Burial followed at the Tackett Family Cemetery at Cabin Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Janice Baker
Janice Baker, 65, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elklhorn City.
Brian Bartley
Brian Keith Bartley, 53, of Jonancy, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, April 17, 1968, to Draxel Bowling (Peggy J.), of Caney Creek, and the late Brenda Tackett Bartley.
Besides his father, he is survived by two brothers, Kevin Bowling and Robbie Bowling; one sister, Evelyn Evon “Sissy” Bowling; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Dixie Bowling Cemetery, Caney Creek, with Greg White officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Darlene Boyd
Darlene Marie Boyd, 77, of McCarr, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Pastor Roger Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the Anderson Hatfield Cemetery, McCarr.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, all persons attending must wear a mask or other facial covering at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
James Brown
James Brown, 82, of Dorton, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 14, 1938, to the late Isadore and Nancy Wright Brown.
He was of the Old Regular Baptist faith and was a retired miner and auto mechanic.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Lou Wright Brown; two brothers, Bruce Brown and Charles Brown; and two sisters, Catherine Brown Wright and Gladys Brown Mullins.
He is survived by one daughter, Shelia Smallwood (Johnny), of Pine Fork; three brothers, Hansel “Tub” Brown (Carol), of Ocala, Fla., Lloyd “Popeye” Brown (Ruth), of Dorton, and Cecil Brown (Arose), of Williamsburg; one sister, Ruby Newsome, of Long Fork; two grandchildren, Travis Smallwood (Amanda) and Brittany Puett (John); and five great-grandchildren, Nicole Estep, Hunter Lyons, Logan Edward Smallwood, Carissa Darnell and Christina Darnell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jerry Damron and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Roman Wright Cemetery at Dorton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Joyce Compton
Joyce Casebolt Compton, 66, of Little Robinson Creek, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 28, 1955, to the late Sam Casebolt and Rebecca Younce Casebolt.
She was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Compton; three brothers, Brack Casebolt, Russell Casebolt and Don Casebolt; and four sisters, Vivian Stocklaufer, Phyllis Holt, Frances Little and Loretta Adkins.
She is survived by two sons, Loranza Dow Compton and Robert Steven Compton, both of Little Robinson; one daughter, Katrina Wright (Gary), of Little Creek; two brothers, Danny Casebolt and Sam Casebolt Jr., both of Little Robinson; one sister, Linda Kay Tackett, of Robinson Creek; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Sydney, Lacey, Cameron and Jett; four great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Mae, Elayna Jade, Anya and Sebastian; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Gary Wright, Pete Sexton and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Joyce Compton Cemetery at Little Robinson.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 27, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
William Justice
William Howard Justice, 80, of Pikeville, died Friday, April 23, 2021, in Lexington.
Howard, as he liked to be called, was a retired dentist in Pikeville for 42 years, but his most important job was being a strong church supporter and an elder at Main Street Church of Christ in Pikeville.
He was born in Stone, Nov. 1, 1940, a son of the late William Stewart and Laura Scott Justice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Julia Alyson Justice, on Sept. 13, 1976; his brother, Robert “Bob” Justice; and his sister, Helen Ison.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Wanda T. Justice; his daughter, Rebecca Susan Kennon, of Pikeville; his granddaughter, Alyson Elizabeth Woodyard (Matthew); his great-grandchild, Sophia Susan Woodyard; and his brother, Joseph W. Justice (Virginia), of Pikeville.
He will forever be missed and loved by his family, church family, friends and former patients.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Pikeville Main Street Church of Christ with Josh Allen, Keith Blackburn and Thaniel Thacker officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Matthew Woodyard, Gabe Jacobs, Clay Johnson, Kim Justice, Joe Ray Thornbury, Keith Slone, Johnny Stiltner and Richard Puckett serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Doug Young, James Tackett, Joe Ramsey, Mack Blankenship, Freddy Hall, Millard Williams and Chuck Damron. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Giesele Leonard
Giesele Karen Leonard, 65, of Hatfield, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with her many loved ones who have gone on before her on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
She was born in Williamson, W.Va., May 20, 1955, the daughter of the late Delmon and Beulah Mae Edwards Cantrell.
She was a graduate of Burch High School and a dedicated homemaker. Her loving and caring heart made her very active in the community. She was always willing to help in any capacity. She was a huge supporter and advocate for the Kentucky State Police and she served on the Board of the Hatfield Volunteer Fire Department. She dedicated her life to the Lord and was baptized and attended the Fitzpatrick Baptist Church in Prestonsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, KSP Trooper Jonathan Kyle Leonard.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Leonard, of Hatfield; her sons, whom she was so proud of, Chad Leonard (Bethel), of Hamersville, Ohio, and Dr. Joshua Leonard (Heather), of South Williamson; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Kayla Sullivan (TK), Chase Leonard, Gabriel Leonard and Grayson Leonard; her precious great-grandchildren, Jackson Sullivan, Charlie Sullivan and Benjamin Sullivan; her siblings, Michael Cantrell (Dale), of Varney, W.Va., Craig Cantrell, of Varney, W.Va., Kim May (Ronald “Bud”), of White Pine, Tenn., and David Cantrell (Charlene), of Varney, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Pastor Tommy Reed officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mt. View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Huddy, with Chad Leonard, Joshua Leonard, Captain Randy Surber, Lt., Justin Cornett, Lt., Chris Hicks, Trooper Jimmy Nolte, Chase Leonard, Logan May and Dakota May serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m, Wednesday, April 28, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Due to the current Covid-19 health situation, all in attendance are required to wear a mask or facial covering at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines when possible.
Amanda Mullins
Amanda Lynn Mullins, 27, of Jenkins, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lexington.
She was born Oct. 19, 1993, to Sheila Perysian Compton (Mark), of Pikeville, and the late Randy Mullins.
Other than her mother, she is survived by her wife, Brittni Shatae Wolford Mullins, of Pikeville; two daughters, Jayden Starr Lowe and Lilyth Sky Lowe, both of Pikeville, two brothers, Anthony Lee Mullins and Carl Robert Carter, both of Pikeville; and one sister, Kieria Lindzey Carter, of Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Kevin Bowling and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Mullins Cemetery at Lick Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, at the funeral home with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Eric Phillips
Eric Sean Phillips, 50, of Haynes Village, Pikeville, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born in Pike County, July 14, 1970, the son of Gene Phillips and Jennifer Runyon.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belfry.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Matthew Carlton Phillips (Jade); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Paul Potter officiating. Entombment followed in the Annie E. Young Mausoleum, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
David Ramey
David Ramey, 65, of Pikeville, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Nov. 22, 1955, to the late Raymond Ramey and Madgline Haynes Ramey.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Addison Grace Ramey.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Justice Ramey, of Pikeville; his son, David Dewayne Ramey (Traci), of Elkhorn City; his two step-sons, Josh Leathers (Summer), of Dandridge, Tenn., and Shon Leathers (Stephanie), of Pikeville; his one grandson, Carter Ramey; his seven step-grandchildren, Jesse Leathers, Ashleigh Leathers, Hudson Leathers, Griffin Leathers, Stormy Leathers, Ace Leathers and Sailor Leathers; and his two step-great-grandchildren, Paisleigh Leathers and Loreigh Leathers; and his two sisters, Katie Tackett, of Weeksbury, and Barbara Jean Slone, of Elkhorn City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Mack Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Ramey Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jerry Stiltner
Jerry Madison Stiltner, 80, of Kimper, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center of Phelps.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home, Phelps, with Reverend Mitchell Bowling officiating. Burial followed at the Stiltner Family Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Faye Thacker
Faye Reynolds Justice Thacker, 101, of Covington, died peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Phyllis, May 5, 1919, to the late Orlando and Etty Reynolds.
She was an excellent homemaker. Her home was always warming, yet spotless! She kept her home so clean you could eat off her floors. She loved beautiful flowers around her house, specifically petunias. She was also a very hardworking woman. She always canned and preserved vegetables from her garden and raised her own chickens. She made the best home cooked meals that her family will never forget-especially her country breakfast. Everything was homemade from her. When she wasn't working on her home, she kept busy with sewing. She was a meticulous and creative seamstress, she even made her own curtains! Most of all, she loved caring for her children and grandchildren.
She will truly be missed beyond measure.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Grover Cleveland Justice; her husband from her second marriage, James Elmo Thacker; her son, Lloyd Justice; her son-in-law, Jim Palma; and 17 brothers and sisters.
Survivors left to mourn her loss are her loving children, Ralph Justice (Joyce), Bea Salyers (David), Vivian Thorpe, Ronnie Justice (Nancy), Lori Moore (Jess) and Carol Palma; 19 beloved grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many other friends and family members who will forever cherish her wonderful memory.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville. Burial will follow at the Reynolds Family Cemetery, Grapevine.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
