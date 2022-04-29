Eleanor Childress
Eleanor Ruth Childress, 81, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her residence.
Eleanor was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal Faith.
She was born March 3, 1941, in Orsben, to the late John Sam King and Ollie Hall King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Paul B. Childress; one brother, Johnny King; and two sisters, Brenda Bartone and Betty Ward.
Eleanor is survived by two sons, Michael (Ginnie) Childress, of Elkhorn City, and Timothy (Sherry) Childress, of Mulberry, Ill.; one daughter, Mary (Mike) Coleman, of Rockhouse; eight grandchildren, Paula, Elijah, Sheena, Chris, Mikey, Josh, Derek and Logan; 16 great-grandchildren, Blake, Breanna, Ben, Howie, Paxton, Austin, Keegan, Brody, Loren, Savannah, Oliver, K.K., Karsyn, Kinzlee, Lincoln and Rory; and five great-great-grandchildren, Harper, Laikynn, Colton, Addison and Mariah.
She is also survived by two brothers, Randy King, of Nottingham, Penn., and Leonard King, of Ashtabula, Ohio.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Mike Coleman, Tony Adkins and Josh Coleman officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Oley Damron
Oley (Millis) Damron, 77, of Douglas Parkway, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Jan. 9, 1945, the son of the late Claudie Damron and Spicey Little Damron.
He was the husband of the late Louanna Newsome Damron, a retired coal miner and a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jackson Damron and Charles Bradley Damron; and one sister, Silvia Little.
He is survived by one son, Gregory (Pauline) Damron; his step-son, Bradley Blake (Vicki) Hopkins; two brothers, Jay Damron and Dempsey (Vicky) Damron; two sisters, Carol Ramey and Susie Blackburn; two grandchildren, Joshua Tyler Damron and Sharon Gibson; one great-grandchild, Jondra Blake McClanahan; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Judy Dibble
Judy Ann Dibble, 77, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel with Bro. Danny Scott officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 30, at the funeral home, where a special service will be held at 1 p.m. with Bro. Earl White officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Sherry Dotson
Sherry Denise (Murphy) Dotson, 54, of Beech Creek, W.Va.,tragically departed this life on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Beech Creek.
In honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. A simple celebration of life service and burial of her cremains will take place at a later date and will be announced when finalized. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Freddie Fields
Freddie Fields, 81, of Biggs, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 8, 1940, to the late Sim and Ellen (Hurley)Fields.
He was the husband of Nola Irick Fields for 59 years. He was a retired coal miner for 37 years and a member of the Stateline Pentecostal Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James Fields, Eugene Fields and Freeland Fields; and three sisters, Thelma Griffey, Helen Fields and Gladys Sullivan.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet Fields; grandson, Griffin Abshire; two sisters, Mosey Fields and Linda Matney; two grand-dogs, Bella and Rudy; and a host of loving family and friends that will greatly miss his presence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Elkhorn. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Flem Hall Jr.
Flem Hall Jr., 73, of Caney, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, May 23, 1948, to the late Flem and Martha Roberts Hall.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Leisa Hall; two brothers, Estill Sowards and Carter Hall; and two sisters, Shirley Redman and Faye Berndt.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Price Hall; one son, Jody Hall, of Caney Creek; one brother, Lacy Hall, of Caney Creek; two sisters, Ruby Krull, of Edgewater, Fla., and Joyce Adkins, of Caney Creek; and one grandson, Daniel.
Visitation will continue at 6 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Russell Hampton
Russell Hampton, 92, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 23, 1929, to the late Mahlon and Mary Alice Hampton.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Bentley Hampton; one daughter, Carol Johnson; one step-son, Paul Fleming; five brothers, Basil Hampton, Hassel Hampton, Cassel Hampton, Elmer Hampton and Edgar Hampton; four sisters, Lottie Tackett, Lettie Pugh, Hettie Hampton and Stella Rowe; and one grandson, Brian Tavis Johnson.
He is survived by one son, Russell (Kim) Hampton Jr., of Illinois; two daughters, Glenda Compton, of Virgie, and Linda (Narvel) Mullins, of Illinois; one step-son, Terry (Gustina) Thacker, of Lawrenceburg; two step-daughters, Linda (Vester) Newsome, of Ohio, and Darlene (Jack) MaKenzie, of Pikeville; one brother, Lonnie Hampton, of Long Fork; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren with two on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Entombment will follow in the J. U. Thacker Mausoleum at Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rose Howard
Rose Howard, 61, of Harlan, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Teresa Huffman
Teresa Karen Huffman, 61, of Shelbiana, passed from this world way too soon, surrounded by her family, Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Teresa was born in Pike County, May 5, 1960, to the late Virgil and Thelma “Coleman” Huffman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Sue Damron and Brenda Kay Adkins.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Joni C. Belcher, and her husband, Shawn; cherished grandchildren, Jacob, Colton and Brooklyn; brother, Paul Huffman, and his wife, Rose; sisters, Donna Keene, and her husband, Darrell, and Leshia Keene; along with an adored host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Teresa was admired by everyone who knew her. She was a loving mother, treasured grandmother and beloved friend.
She will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Philadelphia Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Coleman Family Cemetery, Pompey, Shelbiana. Paul Huffman and others will officiate all services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patty Johnson
Patty Lou Johnson, 75, of Indian Creek, Virgie, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 27, 1947, to the late Bill and Pearlie Marie Williams Gibson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Gibson and Paul Gibson.
She is survived by her husband, Astor Johnson Jr., of Virgie; two sons, John Johnson, of Pikeville, and Bill Johnson, of Henrietta, N.Y.; one daughter, Melissa Jean Gibson, of Hilton, N.Y.; one brother; Bill Gibson, of Rochester, N.Y.; three sisters, Linda Houser, of Rochester, N.Y., Lois Morris, of Rochester, N.Y., and Sandra Brown, of Statesville, N.Car.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Nichols
Roger Nichols, 65, of Pikeville, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Venture Home in Paintsville.
He was born in Pikeville, July 21, 1956, a son of Thelma “Red” Nichols and Anna Lee Stratton Nichols.
He was a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thelma “Red” Nichols, on Oct. 17, 1998; and one brother, Edward Lee Nichols, on June 3, 2004.
He is survived by two brothers, Jerry Nichols, of Pikeville, and Charles G. Nichols, of Lexington; and three sisters, Sandra Lampkin (Billy), of Huddy, and Lou Ann Nichols and Lavonne Nichols, both of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Jerry Bliffen officiating. Burial followed at the Nichols Family Cemetery in Harold. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Blaine Owens
Blaine Owens, 69, of Phelps, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at his residence.
Honoring services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church of God with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at the Dotson Cemetery, Elm Branch, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Glay Polly
Glay Polly, 68, of Dorton, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born in Letcher County, Jan. 31, 1954, the son of the late Brose Polly and Goldie Caudill Polly.
He was the husband of Kaye Elkins Polly, a retired drill operator for Costain Coal Company and a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Polly, Donald Polly, Robert Polly and Jimmy Polly.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Timothy Glay Polly; one brother, Clell Polly; a special sister-in-law, Sarah Mullins; and a host of loving nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Greg Johnson and Shelby Valley Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Green Acres Cemetery, Whitesburg. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wade Sexton
Wade Sexton, 87, of Beefhide, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 7, 1935, to the late Riley and Louvenia Taylor Sexton.
He was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church and the United Mine Workers of America.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Verna Dinah Lee Sexton; two sons, Kenny Sexton and Jerry Sexton; four brothers, Samual Sexton, John Sexton, Wilburn Sexton and Elmer Sexton; five sisters, Darcie Mae Sexton, Leona Perry, Juanita Craft, Cora Walker and Betty Rather; and one deceased great-grandchild, Pacelee Faith Burchett.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Caudill Sexton; four daughters, Sheila (Harold) Sexton, of Ashcamp, Tammie (Jim) Steffey, of Kingsport, Tenn., Brenda (John) Kiss, of Beefhide, and Diana (Danny) Tackett, of Hi Hat; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Sexton Cemetery, Brushy Fork, with Big Nick Hamilton, Zack Hamilton, Bryson Sykes, Evan Sykes, Cameron Sykes, Bear Tafoya and Ryan Johnson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Teddy Bentley and Jack Stewart.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, April 29, at the church with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
