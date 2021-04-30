Iona Clevinger
Iona Ruth Clevinger, 72, of Prestonsburg, formerly of Pike County, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Hazard ARH, Hazard.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Home, with Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Adkins Cemetery, Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Judith Deskins
Judith Dawn Deskins, 46, of Kimper, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 24, 1974, the daughter of Mittie Devon Worrix Thacker and Lendo Jay Reynolds.
She was a counselor for Westcare and a member of the First Christian Church of Pikeville.
She was preceded in death by two infants on Nov. 15, 2007, Victoria Deskins and Xavier Deskins.
Along with her husband, Donald Kyle Deskins, she is survived by one son, Kyle Asher Deskins; and one daughter, Breelynn Shay Deskins, both of the home.
She is also survived by her mother and step-father, Mittie Devon and Bobby Thacker, of Raccoon; her father, Lendo Jay Reynolds, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and her sister, Gracie Thacker, of Raccoon.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the First Christian Church of Pikeville with Mike Harrison officiating. Burial followed at the family cemetery at Upper Pompey. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Benny Dotson Jr.
Benny Dotson Jr., 57, of Raccoon, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Yeager, W.Va., Jan. 4, 1964, the son of Benny Dotson Sr., of Davidson, Mich., and Judy Brown Dillingham, of Burton, Michigan.
He was a carpenter and a member of the Liberty Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Benny Dotson II.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Helena Taylor Dotson, of Raccoon; one son, Joshua Dotson (Areall), of Raccoon; two daughters, Cynthia Roberts (Shawn), of Robinson Creek, and Tabitha Dotson, of Little Creek; two brothers, Johnny Dotson, of Clio, Mich., and Daniel Dotson, of Davidson, Mich.; two sisters, Dina Russell, of Flushing, Mich., and Christina Dotson, of Davidson, Mich.; three grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, with Adam Akers and Ricky Wright officiating. Burial will follow at the Jarvey Rife Cemetery, Hurley, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Judy Hatfield
Judy Carolyn Hatfield, 75, of New Camp, South Williamson, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in South Williamson, June 30, 1945, the daughter of the late Taylor and Creda Brewer Hatfield.
She was a graduate of Belfry High School Class of 1963. After graduating, she began work in the secretarial/clerical field and held several positions at different companies over the years. She worked for G.C. Murphy’s, CIT Financial and Pikeville National/Community Trust Bank. Lastly, she worked as a counselor with Mt. View Memory Gardens.
She was an integral part of the planning of the Belfry High School reunions over the years, as her former classmates remained close friends and were very special to her. She was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson where she was a member of the choir and was highly involved in activities and events pertaining to the church. She was an avid supporter of Belfry High School athletics and still kept her season ticket to football games. She loved her UK Wildcats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Hatfield; her sister, Sharon K. Hatfield Hall; her brother, Charles Hatfield; her half-brother, Taylor Hatfield Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Nell Harlow Hatfield.
She is survived by her brother, Ancie Hatfield, of Berea; her sister-in-law, Ann Hatfield, of Belfry; several nieces and nephews; her beloved friends at the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson whom she considered family; her past and current neighbors at New Camp who kept up with; her BHS classmates; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, with Rev. Dale Carey officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Michael Hatfield, Justin Hall, Logan Hall, Mernie Gilliam, Matthew Gilliam and Ben McNamee serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Judy to the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson.
Due to Covid19, all persons attending must wear a mask or facial covering at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines as much as possible.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Carolyn Hoppe
Carolyn Louise Logsdon Hoppe, 90, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
She was born in Lothair, Perry County, Feb. 5, 1931, the daughter of the late James Eldon and Emma (Steele) Logsdon.
She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Wilhoyte Hoppe; and two brothers, James Eldon Logsdon Jr. and William Merrill Logsdon.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Justice (Steve), of Harold; two grandchildren, Steven Wilhoyte Justice and Tara Louise Shortridge; and four great-grandchildren, Riley Grace Shortridge, Noah Robert Shortridge, Ainsley Wilhoyte Justice and Elijah James Shortridge.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 1, at the funeral home, with Sonny Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Steve Justice, Kelly Shortridge, Steven Justice and Freddy Bush serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Noah Robert Shortridge and Elijah James Shortridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J. W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Martin
Billy Ray Martin, 65, of Meta, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Dandridge, Tennessee.
He was born in Rapid City, S.Dak., July 16, 1955, the son of the late Billie H. and Allene Johnson Martin.
He was a coal miner and a member of Pikeville Tight Line Bass Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ettavillalovos.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Childers Martin, of Meta; two sons, Kevin Martin (Roschel), of Johns Creek, and Brandon Martin (Bethany), of Millard; one daughter, Stephanie Collier (Dennis Potter), of Johns Creek; one brother, Charles Martin, of Johns Creek; one sister, Jo Evelyn Smith, of Johns Creek; six grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Palmer Justice officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery, Joes Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Carl Phillips Jr.
Carl Phillips Jr., 77, of Wolfpen Branch, Pikeville, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Lawrenceburg, June 27, 1943, the son of Lorraine Cox Phillips and the late Carl Phillips Sr.
He was a retired truck driver and a deacon and Sunday School teacher at the Stone Coal Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Minnie Elizabeth Phillips; and one son-in-law, Keith Harris.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Cole Phillips; two daughters, Belinda Wagner (Jeff) and Carla Harris Billiter (Terry); one sister, Mary Phillips Cottrell; five grandchildren, Kristen Coleman (Jonathan), Brandon Wagner (Betty), Sheena Fox (Alex), Dalton Harris and Whitney Blackburn (Jon); seven great-grandchildren, Destiny, Alexis, Jonah, Jaxon, Jared, Mia and Zoey; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tommy Webb and Leslie Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will continue on Friday, April 30, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Ron” Sanson II
Ronnie Dale “Ron” Sanson II, 42, of McCarr, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his residence.
Honoring services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel, Matewan, W.Va., with Rev. Otis Blankenship officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Deborah Tackett
Deborah Tackett, 64, of Jonancy, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 30, 1956, to Pauline Burke Hall, of Jonancy, and the late Granville D. Hall.
She was a retired EMT with the Shelby Valley Ambulance service.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her twin daughters, Martha Tackett and Rachel Tackett; and one grandchild, Abigail Marie.
Besides her mother, she is survived by one son, Douglas C. Tackett (Frances), of Indian Creek; one daughter, Neisha Osborne (Adam), of Eastern; one sister, DeeDee Newsom, of Jonancy; and four grandchildren, Rachel Denise, Jacoda Clark, Kearia Shae and Raelynn Faith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Joe Trivette Cemetery at Jonancy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
