Oscar Adkins
Oscar Adkins, 79, of Shelbiana, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at U.K. Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington.
He was born in Pike County, March 23, 1943, the son of the late Ballard Adkins and Mellie Bentley Adkins.
He was the husband of Carolyn Bartley Adkins, a coal miner and a believer of the Pentecostal Faith. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur, Raymond and Homer Adkins.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three children, Teresa Senez (Ron), Richard Adkins and Missy Branham (Larry); two brothers, Donald Gene Adkins and Andy Adkins; four grandchildren, Joshua Charles, Keith Maynard, Kaitlyn Branham and Rachel Adkins; three great-grandchildren, Cara, Blake and Lucas; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Billy Compton, Costello Newsome and Chris Bartley officiating. Burial followed at the Branham Cemetery, Dry Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Evelyn Coleman
Evelyn Jane “Green” Coleman, 83, of Marrowbone Creek Road, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Lifecare Center of Morehead.
She was born in Pike County, June 15, 1938, the daughter of the late Virgil Green and Edith Coleman Green.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean Coleman; one daughter, Deborah Coleman; one son, Richard Coleman; and two sisters, JoAnn Branham and Gayle Ratliff.
She is survived by one daughter, Dena Coleman; one sister, Nancy Ratliff; one grandchild, Coleman Dillon; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church.
Michael Cook
Michael Dallas Cook, 51, of Jackhorn, died Friday, April 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Johnson Cemetery, Jackhorn. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Penny Gray
Penny Gray, 64, of Beaver, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 24, 1958, the daughter of Eva June Hamilton Vance and the late Ronald Gene Vance.
She was the wife of the late Gary Wayne Gray, an office manager/legal secretary and a member of the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Dean Vance.
Along with her mother, she is survived by one son, Fred E. Gray (Hollie); one daughter, Tara M. Johnson (Gerard); one brother, Randall Vance; two sisters, Debbie Tackett and Teresa Bentley; five grandchildren, Madison Hamilton, Grace Johnson, Grayson Johnson, Brennan Gray and Harper Gray; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 4, 2022, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church with Doug Tackett officiating. Burial followed at the Vance Cemetery, Beaver. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Buster Stewart
Buster Stewart, 81, of Beefhide, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
He was born March 6, 1941, to the late Bertha Stewart.
He was a member of The Great I Am Church and a retired federal mine inspector.
Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Tackett Stewart; and one great-grandchild, Kason Derrick Slone.
He is survived by three daughters, Penelope Mullins, of Dorton, Jennifer Rose, of Brushy Fork, and LaDonna Stewart, of Shelby Gap; eight grandchildren, Tylar Mullins, Chasity Rose, Logan Rose, Nathan Mullins, Brittany Slone, McKenzie Rose, Evan Stewart and Autumn Akers; and six great-grandchildren, Hunter Kanes, Harper Rose, Hannah Tackett, Sophia Slone, Deanna Queen and Madison Stokes.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Arnold Stewart officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jackie Tackett
Jackie Tackett, 71, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 9, 1951, to the late Sid and Laura Damron Tackett.
He was a United States Navy Veteran and a retired steelworker.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Jake Tackett, Estil Tackett, Jerry Tackett, Johnny Tackett, Woody Tackett and Kenny Tackett; and three sisters, Sarah Martin, Lucille Humphries and Ivory Hamilton.
He is survived by one son, Kevin Tackett, of Pikeville; one daughter, Melissa Tackett, of Pikeville; and one brother, Benny Tackett, of Bypro.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Tackett and Damron Cemetery, Esco. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Della Watral
Della Marie Dotson Watral, 90, of Stopover, died Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Blankenship Family Cemetery, Stopover, with Pastor Harold Layne officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
