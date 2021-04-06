Yvonne Hurley
Yvonne Hurley, 63, of Matewan, W.Va., died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center of South Williamson.
She was born June 14, 1957, the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth “Alderson” Snell.
She was a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) having worked for Trinity Healthcare Services. She loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her life. She was a giver; and if possible, she would help anyone, including raising a lot of kids who were not hers. She was of the Baptist faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Hurley; and three brothers, Wayne, Eddie and Robert.
She is survived by two daughters, Vanessa Crabtree (Joseph) and Brianna Ratliff (Zachary), both of Matewan, W.Va.; seven brothers, Grover, Ron, Michael, David, Richard, Hassle and Jimmy; three sisters, Janet, Diane and June; six grandchildren, Rachel, Peyton, Jonda, Hayden, Skylar and David, three special nieces, Kriston Hurley, McKenzie Rodriguez and Janice Cook; and a host of other nieces, nephews and extended family whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Pentecostal Tabernacle in Jesus Name Church of Edgarton, W.Va., with Pastor Ronnie Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at the Varney Cemetery of Lynn, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. Phone (606) 456-0656.
Jerry Miles
Jerry Thomas Miles, 73, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Adams, Tenn., May 11, 1947, to the late Thomas and Billie Smith Miles.
He retired from the United States Army with 23 years of service and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he spent two years. He was also a police officer in Clarksville, Tenn., and served as Military Police in the army. After his retirement, he was employed by and retired from the Nashville office of Veterans Administration as a Veterans Service Representative.
He loved fishing, ginseng hunting, playing corn hole and playing Rook at the family reunions that he loved so much. He was loving, caring and loyal. He possessed one of the most generous hearts you will ever find and was an amazing man and the best husband that every man should live by. He loved Jesus and read his Bible daily, reading it completely through at least ten times.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Scottie Miles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Zelda Anne Prater Miles; his sister-in-law, Jeanne Miles; as well as his wife Zelda’s family whom he loved as his own, Kernie and Tammy Prater, Charles and Donna Prater, Wayne and Linda Simmons, Bill and Glenda Ungerbuhler, Bobby and Virgie Mosley, Ida Adkins, James and Rosie Skeens, and Thurman and Alecia Carroll.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Eric Fleming and Rev. Bobby Mosley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 5 p.m., April 6, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 108, Virgie, KY 41572, or, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Ricky Newsome
Ricky Lynn Newsome, 61, of Little Robinson Creek, died Friday, April 4, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 24, 1959, the son of the late Calvin Newsome and Polly Holbrook Newsome.
He was a retired coal miner and was of the Pentecostal faith.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Lynn Robinson Newsome; two daughters, Mary Newsome and Misty McClanahan (David); four brothers, Costello Newsome (Brenda), Randy Newsome (Micki), Larry Newsome and Jackie Newsome (Ida); five sisters, Rapunzel Hall (Donnie), Linda Johnson (Freddie), Brenda Varner, Vonell Wolford (Ernest) and Joan Hammond (Mike); six grandchildren, Trevor Newsome, Dawson Newsome, Desiree McClanahan, Brayden Newsome, Destiny McClanahan and Daelynn McClanahan; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Cemetery, Little Robinson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Herman Potter
Herman Potter, 82, of Pikeville, died Monday, March 29, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Ratliff Cemetery, Shelby Gap. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Shannon Standifur
Shannon Scott Standifur, 41, of Bowling Fork Road, died Sunday, April 3, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 20, 1980, the son of Donnie Edward Standifur and the late Destil Bartley Standifur.
He was disabled and was a believer of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
In addition to his father, Donnie Edward Standifur (his companion, Lola), he is survived by his half sister, Whitney Tipton.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Bowling Fork Freewill Baptist Church, with Richard Gibson and Jimmy Kerr officiating. Burial will follow at the Ashcamp Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
