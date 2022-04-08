Alice Akers
Alice Marie Akers, 65, of Lafayette, Tenn., formerly of Pike County, died Sunday, April 3, 2022.
She was born Sept. 8, 1956, to the late Henry Clay Collier and Hazel Newsome Collier.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy Collier, Ray Edward Collier and James Allen Collier; and five sisters, Ruth Moore, Joann Roberts, Wanda Bowling, Edna Collier and Barbara Kay Roberts.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, James Akers; two sons, Clyde Hall (Tammy), of Westmoreland, Tenn., and Benny Hall (Mary), of Lafayette, Tenn.; one brother, Keith Collier, of Robinson Creek; one sister, Geneva Hamilton, of Robinson Creek; two grandchildren, Courtney Kendall and Benjamin Hall; and one great-grandchild, Jase Caraker.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Booker Fork Cemetery, Caney Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
“Catman” Blankenship
Roger “Catman” Blankenship, 74, of Phelps, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1948, to the late Tommy and Mary Blankenship.
Roger was a huge fan of Country and Bluegrass music. He was a retired coal miner, a member of Thomas DeVenny Lodge #928 of Freeburn, a member of the UMWA and a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed woodworking and mechanic work. He served in the Armed Forces from 1968-1970.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Estep Blankenship; two daughters, Vivian and Katrina “Susie” Blankenship; three brothers, Garfield, Donnie and Clayton; and two sisters, Gladys Estep and Stella Blankenship.
He leaves to mourn his passing, a companion, Donna Gail Sullivan, of Phelps; one son, Marvin Blankenship, of Phelps; two special daughters, Nicki Sanders and Charlotte Dotson, both of Phelps; one brother, Carl Blankenship, of Phelps; two sisters, Gearline Stevens and Karen Blankenship, both of Phelps; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will begin receiving friends at 6 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Special services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Larry Blackburn officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Carl Blankenship Cemetery in Jamboree. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Billie Brown
Billie C. Bishop Brown, 61, of Lykins Creek, Pikeville, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, July 31, 1960, the daughter of the late Billy Ray Bishop and Edith Bishop.
She was the wife of Jeff Brown, a homemaker and a believer of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Belcher.
Along with her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Racheal Bishop Bentley; one brother, Jeff Bishop; one sister, Mary Beth Johnson; four grandchildren, Gavin, Allyssa, Deliliah and Grayson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randall Good officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Dr. Gregory Coleman
Dr. Gregory Dewayne Coleman, 55, of Paintsville, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Paintsville ARH.
Dr. Gregory was born in Pike County, July 22, 1966, a son of Mac D. and Lavern Coleman of Pike County.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife, Angela Ratliff Coleman, of Paintsville; and one son, Andrew Coleman (Sarah Slone), of Prestonsburg.
Dr. Gregory Coleman was the Pastor of Meally Freewill Baptist Church. He also served his community as a dentist since 1993.
Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the Jones-Preston Funeral chapel with Clarence Lemaster, Wesley Music and Michael Coleman officiating. Burial followed at the Arthur & Mary Coleman Family Cemetery, Rockhouse, in Pike County.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Obituary courtesy of Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Leonard Hamilton
Leonard Hamilton, 71, of Island Creek, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 1, 1950, the son of the late Lee Hamilton and Stella Moore Hamilton.
He retired from B.A.S.F. Chemical Company in Michigan and was a member of the Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Champagne Hamilton; one son, James Hamilton; three brothers, Wendell, Gillis and Willard; and three sisters, Lovel Self, Geneva Hamilton and Christine Hamilton.
He is survived by two sons, Ronald D. Hamilton (Kimberly) and William Anthony Hamilton; one daughter, Shellie Duncan-Hamilton (Bill); a daughter-in-law, Melissa Hamilton; two brothers, Hobert Hamilton (Nancy) and John Paul Hamilton (Lois); one sister, Ivy Compton (Larry); four grandchildren, Darrian Hamilton-Akers, Zane Hamilton, Keegan Hamilton and Hardin Hamilton; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Ray Hamilton, Kelly Slone, Ralph Slone Jr., Jerry Kidd and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Hall Cemetery, Left Fork of Island Creek.
Visitation will continue on Friday, April 8, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
David Harris
David Wayne Harris, 38, of Belcher, died Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Fords Branch Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Jennifer Johnson
Jennifer Lynn Johnson was born Sept. 23, 1963, to the late Hazel Gladys Johnson, in Wyandotte, Michigan.
Jennifer joined the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church where she volunteered as much as possible until she became ill. Jennifer was an avid baker and homemaker. She could always be found in the kitchen baking biscuits, cakes and cookies. She loved to share her passion with her family, friends and neighbors.
She was a member of the Shelby Valley Fire Department.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her husband of 36 years, Lynville "Bobo" Johnson; one special sister, Linda Stewart, of Virgie; one daughter, Mary (Jeremy) Hollingsworth, of Raeford, N.Car.; two sons, Joshua Johnson, of Virgie, and Joseph Johnson, of Stoney Beach, Md.; four grandsons, Jayden, Ethan, Landon and Gavin; three granddaughters, Madalyn, Kaitlyn and Addisyn; along with three special little girls, Ashlynn, Olivia and Anastasia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church with Greg White and Ryan Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Alex Johnson Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will continue on Friday, April 8, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Sophia Preston
Sophia Anna Preston, 96, of Lexington, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at her residence.
Sophia was born at Johns Creek, April 19, 1925, a daughter of McKinley and Ivy Myrtle (Pinson) Syck.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Skeens and Virginia May; and one brother, Quenten Syck.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathlene Jane Osborne and Iva Lynn Hamby, both of Lexington; and one sister, Eva Nell Spears, of Princeton, West Virginia.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Christopher Hamby (Mandy) and Anthony Hamby (Casey); and two great-grandchildren, Lewis Hamby and Wilson Hamby.
Visitation will be after 6 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Sophia’s memory to: Bluegrass Hospice Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Ky. 40504.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Smith
Bobby Smith, 79, of Canada, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Highlands Presbyterian Church in Canada. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Avalene Stiltner
Avalene Stiltner, 64, a resident of the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center in Phelps, formerly of Kimper, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Kimper Church of God with Pastor Robert Coleman and Eddie Dotson officiating. Burial will follow at the Hunt Family Cemetery, Kimper.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Lucille Sword
Lucille Robinson Sword, 93, of Caney Highway, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Richard “Dick” Robinson and Myrtle Sowards Robinson.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Langley “Fobby” Sword; one son, Richard Lee Sword; one son-in-law, Dean Smith; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Kiser and Laura Robinson.
She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Sword Smith; one son, Johnny Sword (Angie); two grandchildren, Todd Smith (Heather) and Samantha Sword; one great-granddaughter, Parker Smith; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Logan Kiser and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Sowards Family Cemetery, Beefhide.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, April 8, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Gary Taylor
Beloved Gary Cornell Taylor, 72, departed this life on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Prestonsburg. He was loved and cared for by his family members when he slipped away to his eternal home.
Gary Taylor was born Aug. 14, 1949, in Pikeville, to the late James “Country James” Taylor and the late Hazel Layne. Gary grew up in Wheelwright where he attended Palmer Dunbar Elementary School, later graduating from Wheelwright High School in 1968. He was a star football player who drew the attention of college football scouts. Following high school, he attended Ashland Barber College, graduating with high recognition. Gary worked as a heavy equipment operator and a corrections officer at the Otter Creek Correctional Center, where he was recognized as Officer of the Year in 1999. He retired in 2015. Gary enjoyed sports, especially fishing, gardening, being outdoors and spending time with his family. Gary accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. Reading his Bible and praying was a part of his daily life, including praying with his wife, Carolyn. Gary loved the Lord.
Gary was preceded in death by his sisters; Joan Jackson, Juanita “Sweetie Pie” Terry, Emma Lee and brothers; James Taylor Jr. and Perry Taylor.
Gary leaves cherished memories to his loving wife of 42 years, Carolyn Taylor, of Wheelwright. Gary also leaves to mourn four children, Ryan Blake, of Ashland, Bobby (Gina) Hood, of Cincinnati, Ohio, James Rysaac Taylor, of Maryland, and Lilly Taylor, of Wheelwright, and siblings; Kenny (Charlotte) Armour, of Indianapolis, Ind., Michael (Sharonda) Armour, of Akron, OH., and Lisa (Hooshang) Momenpour, of Lexington. Gary also leaves loving memories to his “Special Niece,” Tina Terry, of Pikeville; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be at the Church of God M.P.G. of T., Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11 a.m. until 12 noon. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Church of God M.P.G. of T. with Pastor Michael Armour and Asst. Pastor Sharonda Armour officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
“Jay” Wallace
James “Jay” Wallace, 82, of Ashcamp, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
