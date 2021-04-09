Frank Delzer
Frank X.R. Delzer, 85, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Highland ARH, Prestonsburg.
He was born in Zeeland, N.D., Dec. 6, 1935, the son of Rhinee and Madeleine Levesque Delzer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Bitsey Delzer.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Reynolds Delzer; one brother, Lewis Carroll Delzer, of Long Beach, Cal.; one sister, Jeanne Larita Haney, of Durham, N.Car.; two sons, Francis Warren, of Camillus, N.Y., and Timothy Delzer, of Knoxville, Tenn.; two daughters, Julianne Burgess, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Susan Raye Knight, of Paintsville; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
After graduating from University of North Dakota and completing his Fulbright studies in Germany, he worked for U S Steel in South America for 18 years and later in Canada. Then in coal, gold and silver operations in the United States before taking the position of Land Manager and Chief Engineer of Elkhorn Coal Corporation in Wayland and Prestonsburg. He worked for Staff Engineering of Cross Lanes, W.Va., in their international operations in China and Myanmar. He later served as Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Mines and Minerals.
Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the St. Michaels Catholic Church on Washington Avenue, Paintsville, with Rev. Terrance Hoppenjans, Pastor officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones-Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jones-prestonfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ira Lester
Ira Gene Lester, 85, of Steele, died April 10, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Jesus Tabernacle Church at Steele. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Brenda Potter
Brenda Sue Potter, 71, of Pikeville, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, March 5, 1950, the daughter of the late Enoch Quenton “Dick” Potter and Margie Little Potter.
She was a legal secretary.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Enoch “Dick” Potter, on April 1, 2014; her mom, Margie Potter, on March 17, 2016; her son, Tandem Samuel Quenton “Bitty Boy” Potter, on Aug. 2, 1999; and two brothers, Tommy Michael Potter, on Nov. 3, 1949, and Wendell Gene Potter, on Aug. 27, 2008.
She is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Dawn Potter, of Plymouth, Mass., and Krystle Sydney Fallon Williams, of Pikeville; one sister, Linda Kay Robinson (Freddy), of Pikeville; one niece, Pam Miller (Nick), of Pikeville; and a great-nephew, Ford Miller, of Pikeville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Levi Coleman officiating. The family will begin receiving friends at 6 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gayle Ratliff
Gayle Green Ratliff, 87, of Lookout, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 22, 1934, the daughter of the late Edith Coleman Green and the late Virgil Green, of Venters.
She was a member of the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church and a faithful Christian example for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her precious sister, JoAnn Branham; three nieces, Kathy Jackson, Debbie Coleman and Patricia Stewart; two nephews, Tony Ratliff and Richard Coleman; and two great-nephews, Matthew and Ryan Newsome.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, Ermel Charles Ratliff; three daughters, Diana Lynn Meade (James Allen), of Powells Creek, Donetta Morgan (Richard Allen), of Parkersburg, W.Va., and Connie Sue Littrell (Ricky), of New Carlisle, Ohio; one son, Jerry Eugene Ratliff (Ada Lorean), of Lookout; two sisters, Nancy Ratliff, of Pikeville, and Evelyn Coleman, of Lookout; three grandsons, Bret, Jeremy and Jason; four granddaughters, Conda, Shannon, Misty and Rachel; five great-grandsons, Brent, Daniel, Noah, Nathan and Jameson; seven great-granddaughters, Megan, Ashley, Lexis, Alannah, Caitlyn, Allison and Layla; two great-great-granddaughters, Peyton and Caroline; one great-great-grandson, Parker Drew, who is due in June 2021; six nieces, Terri, Jennifer, Tabitha, Lisa, Dena and a very special niece, Kimberly Ratliff, who has cooked and brought Sunday dinner to them nearly every Sunday; one nephew, Gregory Ratliff; and a host of other nieces, nephews and extended family whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Bentley and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 10, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roy Robinett Jr.
Roy Robinett Jr., 71, of Kimper, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Phelps, Nov. 29, 1949, the son of the late Roy Sr. and Nettie “Moore” Robinett.
He was a veteran of the United States Army who worked as a heavy equipment operator having worked for Old Dominion Mining. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed tinkering with cars or anything mechanical. He also enjoyed sitting on the porch talking with his friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephine Robinett; one brother, Mark Robinett; and three sisters, Sandy Layne, Billie Jean West and Sue Justice.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy “Irick” Robinett; his son, Bruce Robinett (fiancé, Yolanda Spencer), of Pikeville; one sister, Bennarai Rice, of Romulus, Mich.; three grandchildren, Dustin Anderson, Dakota Anderson and Tyler Robinett; three great-grandchildren; and other extended family, neighbors and friends.
He will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Frankie Layne, Robert Coleman and Eddie Dotson officiating.
Military Rites will be conducted by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 141 of Belfry. Burial will follow in the Robinett Cemetery at Stopover.
Visitation will continue on Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. (606) 456-0656.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gilbert Rowe
Gilbert Wayne Rowe, 69, of Belcher, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, May 22, 1951, the son of the late Jim Rowe and Gypsa Looney Rowe.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Masons, Eastern Star, Scottish Rites and Shriners.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Wayne Rowe.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Kaye Roberts Rowe, of Belcher; one son, B.J. Rowe, of Belcher; one daughter, Bridgette Ramey, of Belcher; five sisters, Sarah Williams, Jewelene Tucker, Mae Justus, June Ahumapda and Claralene Ratliff; six grandchildren, Madisen Woolwine, Gage Woolwine, Dax Rowe, Xzavier Ramey, Trey Chaney and Rebecca Rowe; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Masonic Rites will be conducted at 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 9, at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Friday at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy Slone
Jimmy Slone, 73, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
He was a coal miner for 30 years and served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Donald Slone; his parents, James Walker and Berchie Slone; and his brothers, Bobby Slone (Marcie) and Benny Slone (Jane.)
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Slone; his daughter, Jeana Slone Caughron (Dale); his grandchildren, Bailey Salisbury (Jeremy), Terra Justice (Jordan), Devan Slone (Trittney), Dylan Slone (Erica), Sarah Slone Hall (Nick), Sarina Caughron, Mason Caughron and Haley Caughron; his great-grandchildren, Easton Salisbury, Kylah Salisbury, Aiden Justice, Ashtyn Slone, Harlyn Slone, Laikyn Slone, Mackynzi Slone, Jaelynn Slone, Averie Hall, Emery Hall, Olivia Hall, Allie Kirby, Westlley Kirby and Chase Kirby; and his sisters, Betty Ratliff (Billy) and Loretta Smith (Harvey.)
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m., with services beginning at 6 p.m. DAV Honors will be observed by Elkhorn City DAV Chapter 170. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Butch” Thacker
Johnny V. “Butch” Thacker, 69, of Sutton Bottom Right Side, Shelbiana, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
He was born in Pikeville, Jan. 6, 1952, the son of the late Dinton Thacker and Geraldine Sawyers Thacker.
He was a coal miner previously employed by Republic Steel and a member of the Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by one daughter, Tiffany Thacker; one brother, Roger Thacker; one sister, Tena Clevinger (Greg); two grandchildren, Ashley Bentley and Braxton Thacker; one great-grandchild, Corbin Bentley; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, at the funeral home, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ray Wright
Ray Wright, 79, of Theo Proffitt Road, Manchester, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Advent Health, Manchester.
He was born in Pike County, March 25, 1942, the son of the late James Wright and Pearlie Little Wright.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army and worked as a general laborer in various plants in Michigan. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Creighton Wright, Gareth Wright, Bobby Chris Wright, William Wright, Joey Wright, Grover Wright and Randall Wright; and one sister, Rita Wright.
He is survived by one daughter, Sharon Lester (Michael); one sister, Freda Gibson; four brothers, Corky Wright, Stevie Wright, Barry Wright and Herb Wright; two grandchildren, Christopher Lester and Austin Lester; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Greg White officiating. Burial followed at the James Wright Memorial Garden, Little Robinson Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.