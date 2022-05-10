Clarence Burke
Clarence Burke, 76, of Marion, Ohio, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
John Edmonds
John Larry Edmonds, 73, of Ratliff Creek, Pikeville, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
John was born in Pikeville, Aug. 29, 1948, the son of the late Shirley and Minnie Scott Edmonds, and he was also preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Pietchmen.
He was a retired United States Postal Service employee for 38 years, a member of Vogel Day United Methodist Church, a former Secretary of Betsy Layne D.A.V. , a member of the former Pike County Rescue Squad, the state Stewart for Kentucky Rural Letter Carriers Association for approximately 20 years, and a United States Air Force Veteran. Military rites will be performed by the Betsy Layne Disabled American Veterans Chapter 169.
John is survived by his wife, Constance “Connie” Czaja Edmonds; his son, John Joseph, and wife, Renoda Edmonds, of Pikeville; his daughter, Lisa, and her husband, Kevin Lester, of Grundy, Va.; two sisters, Jeanette Charles, of Florida, and Jackie Duckett, of Hendersonville, N.Car.; one brother, Sam Mosley, of Tennessee; three grandchildren, John Joseph Edmonds II, Amara Lester and Steven Runyon; and a great-grandchild, Roven Runyon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the J. W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Dennis Love officiating. Burial will follow at the Edmonds Family Cemetery, Ratliff Creek, Pikeville.
Pallbearers will be: Doug Miller, John Joseph Edmonds, John Joseph Edmonds II, Chris Ferber, Steven Runyon, Kevin Lester, Chris Edmonds and Mike Edmonds.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Eugene “Buster” Edmonds, George Edmonds and Jimmy Edmonds. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Avorn Hamilton
Avorn Hamilton, 87, of Harold, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Robinson Creek, April 6, 1935, the son of the late Waldon Hamilton and Katie Newsom Hamilton.
He was the husband of the late Wilma Jean Jones Hamilton, a carpenter for over 40 years and a member of the Little Dove Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James Avorn Hamilton Jr.; three brothers, Arnold Hamilton, Able Hamilton and Johnnie (Inis) Hamilton; two sisters, Almie Keathley and Dayphine Johnson; one brother-in-law, Marvin Bryant; and his lifelong love and companion, Dolly Howell.
He is survived by one brother, James Hamilton (Betty); one sister, Ardie Katherine Bryant; his family by love, Bobby Lawson and his daughter, Haley; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Rocky Hamilton and other Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Sam Hall Cemetery, Bear Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Elster Justice
Elster Conrad Justice, 79, of Abingdon, Va., died Sunday, May 7, 2022, at Parkview Manor Rehab.
He was born in Pike County, March 24, 1943, the son of the late Faris Justice and Ora Justice Justice.
He was a barber for over 40 years and owned the Weddington Barber Shop. He was a member of the Harold Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Sturgill Justice; and one sister, Linda Lou Justice.
He is survived by one step-son, Stephen Forsythe; several nieces and nephews, including two special nephews, Stephen Johnson and Greg Johnson; two brothers, Bobby Lee Justice, of Pikeville, and John Justice, of Pensacola, Fla.; and four sisters, Audrey Adkins, of Lexington, Ernestine Johnson, of Abingdon, Va., Anna Gae Damron, of Berea, and Meriam Smith, of Croston.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Harold Church of Christ with Jim Orson officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Harold Church of Christ.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Agatha Mullins
Agatha Faye Lakins Mullins, 97, of Paintsville, formerly of Wolfpit, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Agatha was born in Catlettsburg, Oct. 24, 1924, the daughter of the late Samuel and Emma Morrison Lakin.
Agatha owned and operated L&E Market at Ashcamp, for many years. She was a member of Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ermel Mullins; her son, Fredrick Mullins; her daughter, Aloma Faye Ratliff; and five brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Angela Ratliff Coleman, of Paintsville, and Kyle Mullins, of Enterprise, Ala.; one great-grandchild, Andrew, and his wife, Sarah Coleman, of Prestonsburg; and one son-in-law, Jackie Ratliff, of Paintsville.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Mike Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Janet Newsome
Janet Faye Newsome, 72, of Pikeville, passed from this life surrounded by her family, Friday, May 6, 2022.
Janet was born Sept. 7, 1949, to the late Ted and Mabel “Compton” Hopkins, in Pike County.
In addition to both parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Allen Newsome; and her brothers, George Dewey Hopkins, Gene Hopkins, Charles Hopkins, Holly Hopkins, Teddy Hopkins and Bobby Hopkins.
She is survived by her devoted children, Michael Coleman and his wife, Amanda, Donna Compton, and Kimberly Adams and her husband, Danny; her grandchildren, Heather and her husband, Robert, and Cheyenne; her great-grandchildren, Felicia and Mason; Janet’s fiancé, Ernest Adkins; her sister, Carolyn Little; a very special niece, Allison Little; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Janet volunteered at Pikeville Community Kitchen, Jubilee church activities and PRIDE. She had a heart of gold and was loved and cherished by many.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. Services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Tracy Riddle
Tracy Leigh Riddle, 59, of Collins, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her residence.
Tracy is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bill Avery Riddle. Tracy met Bill during her freshman year at Pikeville College and they never parted.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her two sons, Dr. Lee McCade Riddle, and wife, Dr. Birrilla Maddox, of Louisville, and Tyce McKeyan Riddle, of Louisville. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Cassell, and wife, Susan, of Lexington; her aunt, Joan Newsome, of Pikeville; her aunt, Janice Moore, and uncle, Jim Moore, of Collins; her uncle, Jim Morgan, of Glasgow; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tracy was born July 17, 1962, at the Norton Community Hospital, Norton, Virginia. She grew up in Jenkins, until moving to Collins with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Janey Cassell. She is survived by her Father, Verl T. Cassell, of Norton, Virginia.
Tracy was a wonderful Mom and a beloved teacher and tutor.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home chapel beginning at 2 p.m.
At her request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Mike Sabo
Mike Sabo, of Chapmanville, W.Va., formerly of Pike County, died Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
James Sesco
James Everett Sesco, 85, of Lower Johns Creek, died Saturday, April 30, 2022.
He was born Thursday, Oct. 22, 1936, a son of the late Wallace and Hattie "Syck" Sesco.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Mayflower Unity Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Clayton and Thomas Sesco.
He is survived by one son, Jerry Neil Sesco, and his wife, Debbie, of Pikeville; one daughter, Rhonda Marcum, and her husband, Des, of Pinson Fork; four grandchildren, Taleka Sheree Sesco, Karinda Paige Ishmael, Wesley Neil Sesco and Jalyn Patrice Forsyth; eight great-grandchildren; a longtime companion, Doris "Dot" Robinette; and one brother, Joseph Sesco, of Arizona.
He leaves a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Ken Childers officiating. Burial followed at the Kendrick Cemetery, Sycamore Road, Pikeville. D.A.V. Rites were conducted by the Johns Creek Chapter #166. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
“Nig” Trump
Ronald “Nig” Trump, 64, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at the House of Prayer and Worship Church, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
David White
David Scott White, 52, of Douglas Parkway, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork, with Greg White officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Charles Williams
Charles Neal Williams, 58, of Hellier, died Friday, May 6, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Dimple Wood
Dimple Wood, 79, of Stopover, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her residence.
She was born April 22, 1943, to the late Lafe and Lina Cline Cox.
Dimple was a retired paramedic. She loved serving the public throughout her career and taking care of people. She loved to read in her spare time and watch a good Western. She always enjoyed a good home cooked meal.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Hurston and Hayes Dingess and Harold Cox; and one sister, Gloria Ford.
She is survived by her four daughters, Patty Blair, Sharon McCoy, Polly Long (Donna) and Gabrielle Wood; one son, Randy Wood (Vicki); one brother, Kenneth Cox; two sisters, Wanda Sullivan and Deana Collins; her grandchildren, Larry and Jennifer Blair, Jessica Blair, Randy Wood Jr. and Erica, Brandy and Chris Asbury, Matthew and Robbie McCoy, Betty Long and Ricki Dale; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Her family was her pride and joy.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Opie Harris officiating. Interment concluded at the Varney Cemetery, Lynn, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
