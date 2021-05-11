Nadine Cantrell
Nadine Maynor Cantrell, 93, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Landmark of Elkhorn.
She was born in Praise, May 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Fontie Forrest Maynor and Louisa Ratliff Maynor.
She was a former hostess and dining room manager at the Rhododendron Restaurant and a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ and Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lee Cantrell; two brothers, Bob Coleman and Buford Maynor; and six sisters, Mable Merritt, Nora Stapleton, Ora Mullins, Pebble Potter, Reable Robinson and Pauline Maynor.
She is survived by three sons, Donald Jack Cantrell (Dorla), of Pikeville, and Terry Cantrell (Linda Gay) and Michael Dean Cantrell (Dana), both of Elkhorn City; two daughters, Elizabeth Taylor (Rodney), of Elkhorn City, and Adrena Owens (Reed), of Roanoke, Va.; one sister, Christine Foxx, of Johnson City, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Ford and Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Nelson Coleman
Nelson Coleman, 72, of Majestic, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps, with Pastor Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in the Mitchell Cemetery, Majestic. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Ruby Estep
Ruby Carroll Estep, 65, of Mouthcard, died Saturday, May 8, 2021.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 25, 1955, to the late Don Raymond and Clarkie Jean Thacker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chester Lee Estep; and her sister, Deborah Thacker.
She is survived by her devoted daughters, Alfreda Keathley (James), of Odessa, Tex., and Heaven Plyler (Amanda), of Surfside Beach, S.Car.; her grandchildren, Shannon Fields (Latisha), of Mouthcard, and Stephanie Thomas (Cody), of Wilmington, N.Car.; her great-grandchildren, Brennan Lee Fields and Jenna Brooke Fields, both of Mouthcard, and Cali Lynn Thomas, of Wilmington, N.Car.; her brothers, Donald Thacker, Ronald Thacker and Timothy Thacker; her sisters, Rita Justice, Linda Estep, Phyllis Slone and Pamela Howard; and a loving host of special friends, nieces and nephews.
Ruby will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Mountain View Church of Christ, with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Freeland Fields
Freeland Fields, 79, of Mouthcard, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Nina, March 15, 1942, the son of the late Sim Fields and Nancy Ellen Hurley Fields.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Mitzie Fields; two brothers, James Fields and Eugene Fields; and two sisters, Helen Fields and Thelma Griffey.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Ratliff Fields, of Mouthcard; three sons, Terry Lester, of Pounding Mill, Va., Ernie Lester, of Groverhill, Ohio, and Mark Ratliff, of Ohio; three sisters, Gladys Sullivan, of Kentucky, Mossy Fields and Linda Matney, both of Fedscreek; one brother, Freddie Fields, of Big Creek; five grandchildren, Terri Mitchell, Ashley Lester, Shane Lester, Jessica Ratliff and Kyle Ratliff; five great-grandchildren, Joshua Tyler, Ashton Lester, Leighlynn Mitchell, Cade Lester and Colt Lester; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, with Jessie Taylor officiating. Burial followed in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jennifer Justice
Jennifer Lynn Coleman Justice, 49, of Poor Bottom, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Adkins Family Cemetery, Poor Bottom. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Ross” Stanley
Clifton Ross Stanley, 37, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 8, 1984, to Clifford Stanley, of Pikeville, and Penny Fleming, of Virgie.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Marie Hopkins; his paternal grandparents, Nellie and Homer Stanley; his father-in-law, Hershel Bob Sparks; his great-grandmother-in-law, Leatha Tackett; and his special nephew, Braxton Tackett.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his wife, Fallon Sparks Stanley; his pappy, Kevin Fleming; his mother-in-law, Hannah Sue Sparks; three daughters, Cheyenne Marie Stanley, Isabelle Grace Stanley and Maggie Jo Cochran, all of Pikeville; one sister, Sasha Stanley (Adam Conley), of Winchester; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, with Adam Akers, Greg White and Eric Fleming officiating.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday after 6 p.m. at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
