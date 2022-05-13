Virgil Blevins
Virgil Thomas Blevins, 87, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson with Reverend Earl White officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Clarence Burke
Clarence Edward Burke, 76, of Marion, Ohio, formerly of Virgie, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 15, 1945, to the late Willie and Hazel Johnson Burke.
He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Marion.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Net and Polly.
He is survived by his wife, Ina Elswick Burke; two sons, Tony (Shannon) Burke, of Marion, Ohio, and Clifton Burke, of Marion, Ohio; three brothers, Bo Burke, of Virgie, Burton (Delorah) Burke, of Virgie, and Jeffy (Gail) Burke, of Elyria, Ohio; two sisters, Dansie Mullins, of Warren, Mich., and Lucy Tackett, of Marion, Ohio; and one grandchild, Jayden Burke.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Eli Elswick Cemetery, Marshalls Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Whitey” Compton
Bobby Joe "Whitey" Compton, 87, of Compton Drive, Pikeville, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Whitey was born in Pike County, July 5, 1934, the son of the late Ezra Compton and Sarah Hopkins Compton.
He was the husband of the late Polly Fields Compton. He owned a cabinet and tile store and different businesses over the years. He was a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Sollie Compton, Kermit Compton, Charlie Compton, Dewey Compton and Gene Damron; and two sisters, Fannie Mae Bentley and Nannie Bentley.
He is survived by two daughters, Sabrina Compton and Becky (Ronney) McCoy; one son, Kenneth Compton; five grandchildren, Sarah (J.R.) Chaney, Chris (MacKenzie) Dotson, Jessica (Kyle) Sargent, Samantha (Tyler) McCoy-Gardner and MaKenna Compton; six great-grandchildren, Piper Chaney, Mila Chaney, Harrison Sargent, Koen Dotson, Zane Dotson and Finley Dotson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Compton Family Cemetery, Little Creek.
Visitation will continue Friday, May 13, at the funeral home, with church services beginning at 7 p.m., with Carl Sargent officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bluegrass Care Navigators, 100 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, Ky. 41701.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Bean” Habern
King Solomon “Bean” Habern, 68, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia.
He was a retired Kentucky State Highway Department employee and a member of the Church of God M.P.G. of T.
King Solomon was born in Pikeville, March 9, 1954, a son of Ted and Thelma Mullins Habern.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melvia Christian Habern; one sister, Bonnie Habern Adams; and three brothers, Donnie Habern, Joey Habern and Chris Habern.
He is survived by his children, Tynisa Habern Reid (William), King Solomon Habern Jr., Joshua Habern and Yakira Habern; one sister, Marshilla Habern Johnson; three brothers, Rickey Habern (Kim), Timmy Habern (Linda) and Tyrone Habern; and a special daughter-in-law, Bridgette Wright.
He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Antionette Reid, Shannon Reid, William Reid Jr., Daryl Reid, Sheyenne Habern, Gracie Hall, Keearah Habren, Christian Habern, Josiah Habern, Abigail Hurley, Rayquan Habern, Melvia “Sissy” Habern and Alexander Cruz; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with evening services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Lawrence Hollyfield, Billy Compton, Donnie Hall, Sandra Layne and Aretha Hamp officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Serving as pallbearers will be Christian Habern, Josiah Habern, Tayvian Boykins, David Honaker, Timmy Boykins and Daryl Reid.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Mullins, James Adams, Tyrone Habern, Timmy Habern, Ricky Habern, William Reid, William Isom, Robert Mullins and Donnel Kent.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Hylton
Michael Todd Hylton, 53, of Strawberry Plains, Tenn., formerly of Belfry, died tragically on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Belfry High School Auditorium, with Roger Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Belfry Chapter #141 D.A.V. will be conducting military grave rites at the cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday evening at the high school auditorium from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Samuel Jonas II
Samuel Jonas II, 47, of Pinsonfork, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his residence.
In keeping with Samuel’s wishes, his body has been cremated and no service will take place until a future date. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
“Jim Buck” Lambert
James Calvin "Jim Buck" Lambert, 78, died Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Reverend Bobby Perry, Reverend Harrison Baisden and Reverend Haskell Runyon Jr. officiating. Masonic Rites were accorded by the O'Brien Lodge 101. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Judy May
Judy Gayle May, 78, of Pikeville, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 7, 1944, the daughter of the late Grover Clevinger Jr. and LaRue Coleman Clevinger.
She was a service manager at Childers and Venters for over 30 years.
Along with her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one sister, Erma Clevinger Raines; and one sister-in-law, Brenda Clevinger.
Judy is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Shannon) Looney; one grandson, Colby Johnson; two brothers, Roger Dale Clevinger and Stevie (Trish) Clevinger; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial followed at the Clevinger Cemetery, Marrowbone. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Randy May
Randy Lee May, 66, of Bent Branch Road, Meta, died Friday May 6, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, July 8, 1955, a son of the late Columbus and Myrtle (Maynard) May.
Randy was a retired coal miner/carpenter worker and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Shelia Gregory.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Betty Gross May; three daughters, Stephanie Bowling and her husband, Kevin, Amanda Weeks and her husband, Dwain, all of Pikeville, Tina Young and her husband, James, of Varney; six grandchildren, Sebastin and Dalton Bowling, Dustin and Harlea Young and Colton and Gavin Weeks; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharlene Moore, of Martin County, and Lisa Varney, of Tennessee; and one brother, Rodney May, of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Jimbo Lowe officiating. Burial followed at the Gross Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Roberts
Michael Edward Roberts, 61, of Frankfort, formerly of Jenkins, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Hospital, Frankfort.
He was born in Jenkins, Jan. 24, 1961, a son of the late Andy Edward and Mary Evelyn (Looney) Roberts.
He was employed as a supervisor for a food service and a member of the Word of Life Church in Jenkins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Layhoma (Branham) Roberts; three brothers, Christopher S. and Paul Brian Roberts, of Frankfort, and Scott Roberts, of North Carolina; one sister, Victoria L. Roberts, of Pikeville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Church of God in Burdine. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mike Sabo
Mike Sabo, 73, of Chapmanville, W.Va., formerly of Pike County, died Sunday, May 8, 2022.
He was born March 7, 1949, to the late Frank Theodore Sabo and Ruby Sabo Merritt.
He is survived by his wife, Fayetta Sabo; one daughter, Melissa Ann Sabo, of Chapmanville; one son, Michael Dewayne Sabo, of Jenkins; two brothers, Toby Sabo, of Chapmanville, Jimmy Sabo, of Kernersville, N.Car.; one sister, Linda Ellis, of Greensboro, N.Car.; and four grandchildren, Sachin Bhatnagar, Aashman Bhatnagar, both of Las Vegas, Nev., Amber Sabo, Jacob Sabo, both of Jenkins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Tony Bentley and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Bentley Cemetery, Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Melissa Wolford
Melissa Wolford, 47, of Phelps, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Cremation is set to take place. Burial will be at the Wolford Family Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.