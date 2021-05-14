Gaynell Adkins
Gaynell Adkins, 77, of Indian Creek Road, Virgie, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, June 13, 1943, to the late Miles Justice and Cora Justice.
She was the wife of the late Kedrick Adkins, a nurse aide at the nursing home and a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Ricky Ked Adkins (Tina) and Danny Emitt Adkins; one daughter, Corcinda Cline (Paul); one brother, Ervine Keene; four sisters, Billie Goff, Geraldine Adkins, Jetty Stevens and Maxine Looney; seven grandchildren, Serena Adkins, Katara Aguliar, Lindsey Adkins, Wiliam Kedrick Adkins, Miles Harrison Adkins, Shelby Gaynell Cline and Ricky Brayden Cline; three great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Hopkins Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Charles Bentley
Charles R. Bentley, 68, of Raccoon, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 5, 1952, the son of the late Lonnie Bentley and Fannie Compton Bentley.
He was the husband of Karen Goff Bentley, a coal miner for Massey Coal Company and a believer of the Freewill Baptist faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James Bentley, Don Edward Bentley and Gene Damron; and one sister, Mary Blair.
Along with his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Heather Bentley and Silena McCown (Tom); one sister, Shirley Bentley Collins; two grandsons, Nicholas Dakota McKinney and Davin Charles McKinney; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Estill Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, May 14, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Carol Boyd
Carol Deloris Boyd, 74, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Oct. 17, 1946, the daughter of the late Felix Thomas Meade and Vida E. Helvey Meade.
She was a teacher at the Mullins Head Start School and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Hubert Meade; and two sisters, Pearl Meade and Laura Bell Tackett.
She is survived by her husband, Fon G. Boyd; three daughters, Tammy Hall (Kenneth), Melissa Rhodes and Alicia Boyd Crow (William), all of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Joseph, Kendra, Cayleigh and McKenzie; and one great-grandchild, Madilynn Jane Spears.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Adam Akers officiating.
Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, in the Stevens Cemetery, Hurricane Road, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Peggy Branham
On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Peggy Joyce Johnson Branham, 89, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother departed this life with “MY GIRLS” at her side.
Peggy was born March 1, 1932, in Auxier, to William Hershel Johnson and Gypsey Childress Johnson.
She attended Elkhorn City High School and Pikeville College, whereupon she did substitute teaching in the Pike County School System. On November 22, 1952 till June 1995, she was married to Billy Troy Branham, and had four loving children.
Peggy devoted her time to her children, family, and friends. She was a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, enjoyed needlepoint with the Golden Girls, and traveled with the 55 Plus Club. She kept books for Ace Auto Parts and spent several years as an active consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics. In 1982, Peggy became a Snowbird in West Palm Beach, Fla., and a permanent resident there in 2010.
Peggy is survived by her four children, Debbie Richardson (Spouse, Ronnie), of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., Julian Dale Branham, of Pikeville, Gypsie Ann Thacker, of Lexington, and Billie Lynn Hefner, of North Palm Beach, Florida. She has six grandchildren, Jessica Justice, Drew Justice, Tolliver Hefner (Mollie), Trey Brahnam, Raleigh Wells (Chase), and Zaid Mullins (Desiree); five great-grandchildren, Justice, Sawyer, and Jacobson Beall, Tristan Coleman, and Analeigh Wells. She also left to mourn several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, William Hershel and Gypsey Johnson; her brother, Bill Harvey Johnson; her sister, Elzina Johnson; her nephew, Jan Harvey Johnson; and her grandsons, Christopher Randall Fields and Larry Isaac Thacker.
A private memorial service for immediate family will be held on May 15, 2021, at the JU Thacker Mausoleum, at 11 a.m., with Reverend John Lucas officiating.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn 2nd floor Ballroom, in downtown Pikeville, for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to Pikeville High School Academic Scholarship Fund or the Pikeville United Methodist Church, 107 Main St., Pikeville, KY 41501.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Denver Godsey
Denver Godsey, 76, of Thornton, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Sebastian’s Branch Cemetery at Speight. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Joe Holland
Joe Eugene Holland, 64, of Rockhouse of Marrowbone, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 10, 1957, to the late Lonnie and Mary Alice Curtis Holland.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Garnett Stewart.
He is survived by three daughters, Tabitha Miller, of Lebanon, Va., Amanda Holland, of Louisa, and Shae Osborne, of Pikeville; three brothers, Mack Holland, Paul Holland and Mike Holland, all of Poor Bottom; five sisters, Ruby Holland, of Poor Bottom, Joyce Moore, of Nashville, Tenn., Lonetta Adkins and Peggy Street, both of Rockhouse, and Rosemary Justice, of Robinson Creek; two grandchildren, Samantha Muncy and Brandon Yang; one great-grandson, Noah Muncy; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church with Richard Gibson and Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in the Harvey Ratliff Cemetery at Poor Bottom.
Visitation will be at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church after 6 p.m., Friday, May 14, with services nightly beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Estie Hopkins
Estie (Tiny) Coleman Hopkins, 98, of Little Creek Road, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab.
She was born in Shelbiana, Oct. 1, 1922. She was the daughter of the late John L. and Maude Swiney Coleman.
She was a retired seamstress for Dawahare’s Department Store and a member of the Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Hopkins; one daughter, Judith Spencer; three brothers, Bethel Coleman, Robert Coleman and James Coleman; and three sisters, Jessie Petrie, Wanda Thacker and Bessie Baker.
She is survived by her son, Homer “Don” Hopkins (Judy); six grandchildren, Ben Hopkins (Tammy), Stevie Bentley (Lincoln), Jason Hopkins, Anna Martin (Tom), Debbie Spencer and Kenneth Spencer; nine great-grandchildren, Haydn Bentley, Taylen Stratton, George Fetchko III (Danielle), Ariel Fetchko, Brittany Waldinger (Nate), Kenneth Spencer (Amy), Sincere Pough, Bryce Spencer and Justice Spencer; five great-great-grandchildren, Claire Fetchko, Connor Fetchko, Logan Waldinger, Ozzy Spencer and Nolan Spencer; one sister, Francis McDonald (Carl); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker, Mike Justice and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Potter Cemetery, Yaeger.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, May 14, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Lafferty
Mary Magdalene Adkins Lafferty, 95, of East Shelbiana Road, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 6, 1926, the daughter of the late Harmon Dave “H.D.” Thacker and Emma Effie Anderson Thacker.
She was the wife of the late Johnny Lafferty, a retired cook at Millard Elementary School and was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Blake Adkins; one son, Donald Blake Adkins; two grandsons, Billy Foster Coleman and Christopher Donald Adkins; two brothers, four sisters; and several step-children.
She is survived by three daughters, Mollie Sue Thacker (Frank Jr.), Janice Coleman (Foster) and Ruth Thacker (A.B.); her daughter-in-law, Diana Lynn Adkins; two step-children; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Philadelphia Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Bevins Cemetery at the mouth of Lower Pompey. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eddie Scott
Eddie Darrell Scott, 67, of Bent Branch Road, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Muncie, Ind., June 26, 1953, the son of the late John B. Scott and Ruby Jean Bevins Scott.
He was a trucker for the United States military.
He is survived by one daughter, Tonya Hamilton (Scott), of Pikeville, one sister, Madonna L. Morley (Michael), of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Bryce McCoy and Hannah Hamilton; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with John George Blackburn officiating. Burial followed in the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
