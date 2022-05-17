Milford Caudill
Milford Lowell Caudill, 53, of Virgie, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 22, 1969, to Lois Johnson Caudill, of Long Fork, and the late Lowell Dean Caudill.
Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Anita Berger Caudill.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lisa Johnson Caudill; one son, Matt Caudill (Lexie), of Robinson Creek; three sisters, Kris Berger, of Bevinsville, Phyllis Bates (James), of Long Fork, and Delois Stallard (James), of Price; two grandchildren, Madelyn Caudill and Noah Caudill; and three honorary brothers, Brian Williamson, Jerry Tackett and Jimmy Reynolds.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Gilford Hall, Vernon Johnson and Brent Tackett officiating. Burial followed at the Matthew Tackett Cemetery in Weeksbury. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Barbra Hackney
Barbra Jo Hackney, 73, of Belfry, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
She was born in Pike County, April 27, 1949, the daughter of the late Willie Robert and Edith Bowman Leedy.
She was a housekeeper at ARH and a member of the Pinsonfork Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Curtis Dwight Justice and Monroe Todd Justice; one brother, Wayne Leedy; and one sister, Janelle Scott.
She is survived by her husband, William Hackney, of Belfry; one son, Chad Hackney (Amanda), of Huddy; two daughters, Rodjetta Smith (Ricky), of Paintsville, and Melissa Hackney, of Tennessee; one brother, Monis Edward Leedy, of Raccoon; two sisters, Patsy May, of Pikeville, and Roxie May, of Sidney; nine grandchildren; three-great-grandchildren, of which the apple of her eye was Lydia Rain Smith; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Eric Hubbard and Justin Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Woody” Honosky
Woodrow Henry “Woody” Honosky, 56, of Taylorsville, N.Car., passed on to his heavenly home at Wake Forest Baptist Health Cancer Center on March 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife, family and friends.
He was born October 23, 1965, to the late Michael Henry Honosky and his precious mother, Thelma Marie Estep Honosky Blair.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved in-laws, Julius “Johnny” Blankenship and Dimple DeHart Blankenship.
Woody was a longtime member of Rocky Face Baptist Church of Hiddenite, N.Car., where he came to know the Lord, and was a current member of Unity Baptist Church of Taylorsville, North Carolina. Woody loved the Lord and was accepting of the Lord’s will for his life in his final journey through his long illness.
Woody loved tinkering with anything that needed to be fixed as he was gifted with many mechanical abilities. In Woody’s lifetime, he was blessed to work as a Welder and CNC machinist for several companies where he met several lifelong friends. Woody thoroughly enjoyed his last employment as a Miller Certified Welding Technician for James Oxygen in Hickory, North Carolina.
Woody loved spending time with his family and was the anchor in his family’s life. Their devotion and love for him knew no bounds, counting it as a privilege to take care of him and he was so thankful to the Lord for them. He constantly told his doctors and nurses about how the Lord had blessed him so!
Those left behind to cherish his memory is the love of his life, his wife of 33 years, Gina Kay Blankenship Honosky, of the home; his only son, Woodrow “Ethan” Honosky, of the home, and his fiancé, Heather Elise Rhodes (who was his special daytime caregiver); his beloved sister, Shelly Honosky Henson and her husband, Kevin Henson, of Edgewood; his sister-in-law, Vivian Blankenship Booth and husband, Robert Booth, of Charleston; four nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends of his son’s that frequented his home over the years that were just like family to him.
There will be no formal visitation or service in Alexander County as the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering with family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in honor of Woody’s memory may be given to one of the following: Esophageal Cancer Action Network at ecan.org, or, Unity Baptist Church Building Fund, 5408 Rink Dam Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
“Bubby” Phillips
James “Bubby” Phillips, 73, of Dry Fork of Marrowbone, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 18, 1948, to the late Frank Phillips and Tilda Hughes Cole.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Mike Phillips; and two sisters, Phoebe Luster and Loraine Billiter.
He is survived by two sons, Shane Phillips (Pamela), of Marrowbone, and Glenn Lamb (Tina), of Greasy Creek; one daughter, Matilda Spears (Billy), of Hurricane of Pikeville; one brother, Johnny Cole (Nikki), of Pensacola, Fla.; one sister, Joyce Hall, of Floyd County; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Phillips Family Cemetery, Dry Fork of Marrowbone. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Bruce Ramey
Bruce Ramey, 60, of Rockhouse, died Friday, May 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Stephen Douglas Ratliff
Stephen Douglas Ratliff, 70, of Pikeville, died Thursday, May 12, 2022.
He was born Nov. 14, 1951, grandson of the late Arvid and Elizabeth Stevens.
Steve was a graduate of Mullins High School where he played varsity basketball.
Steve served six years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. While on active duty, he was stationed in Korea for two years and became a decorated member of 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Division, earning the National Defense Sharpshooter Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He then served an additional four years in the United States Army Reserves.
After discharge from the military, Steve attended Prestonsburg Community College where he met his soon to be wife, Linda. He worked in laboratory analysis management in the mining industry for 28 years, and during that time Linda and Steve had two children, Isaac and Stephanie, whom he treasured dearly.
Following his retirement, Steve returned to his roots of being out in nature. He was an avid cyclist and kayaker and had many adventures of riding, boating and kayaking the Russell Fork River, camping, and loving the great outdoors and all God’s creatures great and small.
Steve is survived by his wife, Linda (Rasnick) Ratliff, of Pikeville; his son, Stephen Isaac Ratliff, of Lexington; his daughter, Stephanie Elizabeth Ratliff, of Morehead; and four sisters, Libby Blair (David), of Myrtle Beach, S.Car., Rosanna Coleman (Johnny), of Panama City, Fla., Sally Damron (Jeff), of Pikeville, and Doneen Parsons, of Lexington; as well as a host of other family and dear friends.
Steve was a true lover of music and nature living out his 70 years appreciating the words:
“Someone told me long ago
There's a calm before the storm
I know, it's been coming for some time
When it's over, so they say
It'll rain a sunny day
I know, shining down like water,”-- CCR
Private services will be held by the family. A memorial will be scheduled later in the summer at the Russell Fork.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Pike County Animal Shelter.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rodney Scarberry
Rodney Jerome Scarberry, 45, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Rodney was born Dec. 25, 1976, in Tazewell, Va., to his parents, Clell (Amy) Scarberry and the late Connie Jackson Scarberry.
Rodney was a disabled coal miner and a member of Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church.
Rodney was the husband of Bethany Brooke Scarberry.
Rodney was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, John Scarberry; and a son, Jaxson Scarberry.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Brook; his father, Clell Scarberry; his step-mother, Amy Scarberry; one son, Brandon Scarberry; three daughters, Nakita Scarberry, Merribeth Scarberry and Maddie Scarberry.
He is survived by two brothers, Aiden Scarberry and Corey Thornsberry; a special mother-in-law, Tennessee Elswick; and one grandson, Tatum Scarberry.
He is also survived by two very special friends, Jamie Hamilton and Paul Moore.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Gary Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jarred Shoemaker
Jarred Shoemaker, 43, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 15, 1978, to Linda Shoemaker and the late Oakley Shoemaker.
Other than his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Savannah Shoemaker and Alexis Shoemaker; and one grandchild, Locklyn.
Singing services will begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home at: Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Tommy Smallwood
Tommy Smallwood, 74, of Dorton, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born July 31, 1947, to the late Harry “Buddy" Smallwood and Lucy Christine Smallwood.
He was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy McPeek.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smallwood; one son, Shannon Smallwood, of Dorton; two daughters, Rebecca Bowling (Dave), of Dorton, and Nicole Harvey (Trevor), of Tucson, Ariz.; his brother-in-law; Jimmy McPeek, of Melvindale, Mich.; six grandchildren, Olivia Christine Bowling, Isabelle Louise Bowling, Ashtyn Ballard, Austin Ballard (Elizabeth), Sierra Harvey and Shane Harvey; five great-grandchildren; two nephews, Chris McPeek (Kim) and Neil McPeek (Sue); one great-niece, Ashley Beauch (Eric); one great-great-niece, Emma Beauch; and a special friend, “Dr.” Suzanne Tackett.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Eric Fleming and Johnnie Alvin officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Judy White
Judy Ann Johnson White, 77, of Premium, (formerly of Dorton), died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Hazard ARH Hospital.
Judy Ann was born in Pike County, July 12, 1944, to her parents, the late James Palmer Johnson and Margaret Maxie Elkins Johnson.
Judy was a homemaker and was of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
Judy was the wife of the late Paul Rondal White.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Rondal Wayne White "Whiteboy"; a brother-in-law, Wade Johnson; a sister-in-law, Pam Johnson; and a granddaughter, Destiny White.
Preceded in death by two sisters, Dannie Bentley and Frank Ian Johnson; two brothers, J.P. Johnson and Wade Johnson; two brothers-in-law, Rollie Bentley and Bruce Potter.
She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Deniece Caudill (Dustin), of Premium, and Kaye Ratliff (Ronnie), of Shelby Gap; and two sons, Gregory White (Vickie), of Stone Coal, and Jeff Glen White (Karen), of Dorton.
She is survived by two sisters, Wilma Potter and Terry Garrett (Bill); four brothers, Gary Johnson (Barb), Ronnie Johnson, Johnny Johnson (Terry) and Jamie Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Johnson.
She is survived by 16 grandchildren, Erika White, Emilee Coleman (Jack), Isabella Caudill, Kirt Ramey, Kaden Ison, J.R. Ratliff (Paige), Tia Ratliff (Betheny), Rondal White Jr. (Sarah), Justin White (Felicia), Evan White, Mason White, Tyler White (Danielle), Courtney Horton (Chris) and Trevor White (Josie); eight great-grandchildren, Paul Easton White, Zay Lee Faith White, Rondal White Jr. II, Ellie White, Jaxon White, Tanner White, Tate White and Macie White; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Beefhide First Alliance Church with Mitchell Estep officiating. Burial followed at the Bentley-Johnson Cemetery located on US #23 at Beefhide. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Barbara Williamson
Barbara Ellen Farley Williamson, 86, lifelong resident of Pike County, died Tuesday, March 22, 2020, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, after a 14-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral could not be held at the time of her death.
A Celebration of Life is being held at Open Fork Community Park in Meta, Friday, May 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. This is an open invitation to the community.
Barbara was born Aug. 27, 1933, to the late Lawrence and Nolie Mae Hunt Farley, of Hardy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Roscoe; one infant son, Ronnie Eugene; one infant great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Lawrence; one sister, Eba Helen Farley; four brothers, Randolph Darrell Farley, Harold Thomas Farley, Donnie Gary Farley and James Edmond Farley; two sisters-in-law, Carol Farley and Eula Keene Farley; one nephew, Rodney Darrell Stanley; and one niece, Tina Marie Huddle.
Additionally, she was followed in death by one brother, Charles Junior Farley; one sister, Amanda Cleo Farley; one brother-in-law, Vernal Sesco; one sister-in-law, Betty Keene Farley; and one nephew, Brian Thomas Farley.
Growing up on Narrows Branch (Hardy), Barbara worked the fields to help keep her family fed. In high school, she worked as a bookkeeper for Hobb’s Department Store in downtown Williamson, West Virginia. Shortly after graduating Belfry High School with the class of 1952, she married, became a housewife and over the next few years raised three kids. When her youngest child was in high school, she began working at Bevins Elementary School in Sidney, becoming the cafeteria manager. Barbara retired in 1998 to help care for her ailing husband.
In 1961, Barbara was baptized and became a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church. She loved the Narrows Branch Old Regular Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon’s wife for many years.
Barbara was a very talented quilter, avid gardener and loved spending time with her family and friends.
In January 2020, Barbara moved from her beloved home at Sidney to the Morning Pointe Personal Care facility in Frankfort. Although she was only there for two months, the staff and residents came to know and love her.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Loura Yvonne Abernathy (Frank), of Kettering, Ohio, Patricia Ann Hatfield (Michael), of Fredericksburg, Va., and Allen Matthew Williamson (Ruby), of Frankfort; four grandchildren, Loura Ann Abernathy Lawrence, of Kettering, Ohio, Virginia Ellen Abernathy Adams (Jeff), of Central, S.Car., Jacob Lee Hatfield, of Fredericksburg, Va., Ryan Michael Hatfield (Sarah), of Columbia, Va.; and seven great-grandchildren, Katherine, Michael and Amy Lawrence, of Kettering, Ohio, Scarlett, Emma and Ella Hatfield, of Columbia, Va., and Zachary Adams, of Central, S.Car.; one brother, Jerry Farley (Carol), of Hardy; six sisters, Daisy Sesco, of Sidney, Ollie Scott (Johnny), of Fairfield, Ohio, Connie Huddle (Bill), of McCarr, Patsy Dotson (Gary), of Ransom, Patty Luster (Lewis), of Sabina, Ohio, Judy Stanley (Clayton), of Sidney; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at Mountain View Memory Garden, Huddy, March 25, 2020. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
