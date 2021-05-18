Otis Abshire
Otis Eugene Abshire, 43, of Phyllis, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 11, 1978, in Ft. Hood, Texas, to William O. Abshire and the late Barbara (Bobbie) Harper Abshire.
He was a member of the Deel Church of Christ, Deel, Va., where he was baptized by his father and fellow brother in Christ, Bob Yates.
Otis was a very vocal follower of the Louisville basketball team. He enjoyed the many times of watching the Kentucky Wildcats play against the Cardinals at his dad’s home at Kimper, cheering on the Cardinals with his dad, while others yelled for the Cats! One of the highlights of his life was going to New Orleans and watching the Cardinals play in the NCAA in 2012.
He was a jokester who could make you laugh out loud with his quirky sense of humor. Otis also loved to debate the current issues of the day, with a grin, while being very convincing with his point of view.
He was preceded in death by his mother; his maternal grandparents, Gail and Dottie Harper, of Oroville, Wash.; his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Anna Lou Abshire, of Phyllis; one uncle, Ronne Abshire; and one special aunt, Kathleen Abshire Adkins.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Caleb Charles, of Pikeville; one sister, Elizabeth Robyn Abshire, of Phyllis; three brothers, James Cleve Abshire (Trista), of Greasy Creek, Wesley Shawn Lawson, of Tennessee, and Dustin Layne-Lawson, of Kimper; his step-mother, Garlene Layne-Abshire; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Dewayne Abshire and Jim Abshire officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Community Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.
“Rosie” Bentley
Rosetta “Rosie” Tucker Bentley, 79, of Red Creek Road, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 12, 1942, the daughter of the late Roy Tucker and Della Thacker Tucker.
She was a homemaker who loved her family fiercely and never hesitated to help anyone who needed it. Her feisty spirit inspired many and brought laughter and love to everyone. She was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garvin David Bentley; three brothers, Delbert Tucker, Frank Tucker and Jessie Tucker; and five sisters, Bessie Elkins, Essie Coleman, Linda Slone, Betty Anderson and Elva Tucker.
She is survived by three children, Brian Bentley (Dawn), Jennifer Frost (Kenneth) and Barry Bentley (Michele); one sister, Marcella Casebolt (Bill); seven grandchildren, Samantha Phipps (Michael), Zachary Bentley, Rachel Chaney (Taylor), Nicholas Bentley, Damon Bentley, Athena Bentley and Layla Bentley; and one great-granddaughter, Rowan Phipps.
She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with A.B. Thacker and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Huffman Cemetery, Red Creek.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Pauline Branham
Pauline Mattingly Steffey Branham, 90, of Dorton, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 23, 1931, to her parents the late Paul Mattingly and Delphia Osborne Mattingly.
She was the wife of the late Stanley Branham. She was a homemaker and a member of the Caney Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Diane Steffey Hall; three sons, Steven Keith Branham, Ronald Craig Steffey and Danny Michael Steffey; three brothers, Joe Mattingly, Greg Mattingly and Don Mattingly; and two sisters, Madelyn Parsons and Irene Carlton.
She is survived by one son, Stanley Darren Branham (Jeff), of Louisville; two daughters, Sherry Denise Coleman (Bobby), of Pikeville, and Kimberly Robin Harris (Eddie), of Dorton.
She is also survived by three sisters, Adoree Stanley, Shirley Wright and Linda Mattingly; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the G.W. Osborne Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral HOme of Pikeville.
“Bear” Burkett
Henry Steven “Bear” Burkett, 69, of Pikeville, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County, June 27, 1951, a son of the late Henry and Molly (Gibson) Burkett.
He was a member of the Old Time Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Burkett; one son, Mike Colvin; two brothers, Eddie Joe Bartley and Gary Walls; and one sister, Sybil Strictland.
He is survived by one son, Randal Keith Colvin (Opal), of Frankfort; two daughters, Stephanie Williams (Ted), of Hurricane of Pikeville, and Rachael Collins (Michael), of East Point; one brother, Danny Burkett, of Prestonsburg; one sister, Anna Jean Lancaster, of Illinois; four grandchildren, Tiffany Blankenship (Curtis), Steven Williams, Alexis Williams and Nevaeh Colvin; two great-grandchildren, Henry Curtis Blankenship and Danielle Blankenship; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Denver and Josh Meade officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
William Coleman
William Seth Coleman, 50, of Branham Heights, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 18, 1970, to the late Sherman Coleman and Sharon Skeens Coleman, of Pikeville.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Retha Coleman, of Pikeville; two daughters, Elisha Akers and Kandace Coleman, both of Pikeville; one son-in-law, Ray Akers; two brothers, Derek Coleman (Starr) and Thomas Coleman, both of Pikeville; and two grandchildren, Raylen and Cooper Akers, both of Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Upper Room Praise and Worship Center with Eric Bartley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Dan” Hughes
Larry “Dan” Hughes, 57, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, May 10, 1964, the son of Sylvia Hughes and the late William Hughes.
He was a retired truck driver. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the years of 1984 and 1992.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hughes; one son, Patrick Dwayne Hughes (Kendra); one step-son, Jeremy McCarty; one step-daughter, Rose McCarty; one brother, Gary Randall Hughes; five grandchildren, William Hughes, Tyler Hughes, Kinsley Varney, Mason McCarty and Alexis McCarty; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Monica Jackson
Monica Charles Jackson, 86, of Winston Drive, Pikeville, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Phelps, Dec. 16, 1934, to her parents the late Tootsie Maynard Charles and Claude Charles.
She was the wife of the late George Jackson Jr., a retired regional manager for Southern Belle Phone Company of Florida, and a member of the Church of God in Chattaroy, West Virginia.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Trent.
She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Jackson Morris (Allen); one son, Allen Jackson; two special nephews, Jason Jackson and Chad McClanahan; one special niece, Kendra Trent; one grandson, Matthew Kirkwood; one great-grandchild, Mason Kirkwood; two sisters, Claudette Charles and Bonnetta McClanahan; three brothers, Sam Charles, Danny Charles and Stanley Charles; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jack Smith
Jack Smith, 92, of Pikeville, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Jan. 28, 1929, a son of the late Columbus "Lum" and Lida Huffman Smith.
He worked at Elliott Glass & Electric as an electrician for several years, alongside his brother-in-law, Alvin "Ham" Hamilton, for several decades. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville and a veteran of the United States Army.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Hamilton Smith.
He is survived by one son and his wife, Rodney Smith (Kassie); one grandchild, Shondale McKinney Smith Jr. (Morris); and one great-great-grandchild, Madison Ray.
He will be missed, but forever loved by his family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Bliffen officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Serving as pallbearers will be Chotty Thompson, Kirk Wells, Keith Stratton, Morris Smith Jr., Mark Sanders and Eddie Harris. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Rabon Reed, James Sonny Wolhok, Bruce Pipper, Larry Newsome, Albin Newsome, Buddy Smith, Eddie Smith and Rickey Smith.
Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
