Ronnie Hardin
Ronnie Hardin, 71, of Freeburn, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
He was born March 10, 1951, to the late Gene and Frankie Mounts Hardin.
He was of the Pentecostal faith.
He was a retired coal miner. He loved his dogs, Blue Boy and Scarlet. He enjoyed playing horseshoes with his best friend and partner, Amelia Casey. He was full of life and laughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Mounts Hardin; a son, Ronnie “RT” Hardin; a daughter, Veronica; an infant child; brothers, Bobby Gene, Ermel Ray and twin brother, Donnie Hardin
He is survived by his brothers, Verlis Hardin (Elaine), Early Hardin (Vickie) and Tommy Dotson (Ernestine); and very special friends, Wanda Coleman and Jerry and Steve Layne.
He will be missed deeply by so many wonderful family and friends.
The family will welcome friends on the evenings of May 20 and May 21, 2022, at 6 p.m., at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Special services will begin each night at 7 p.m., with Clergymen Bobby Dale Wolford, Odis Blankenship, Mikey Mounts and Larry Rife officiating. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Hardin Family Cemetery in Barrenshee, Freeburn. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dean Hunt
Glen Dean Hunt, 67, of Kimper, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Stephen Newsome
Stephen Keith Newsome, 58, of Jenkins, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1964, to the late Manford and Norma Wright Newsome.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Newsome.
He is survived by two sons, Stephen Michael Newsome (Stephanie), of Indian Creek, and Samuel Keith Newsome (Nikki), of Dorton; two brothers, Jamie Newsome, of Dorton, and Jeff Newsome, of Jackson; one sister, Jennifer Tackett, of Jackson; four grandchildren, Hunter Newsome, Larra Shae Newsome, Gage Newsome and Jax Newsome.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Leonard Lowery officiating. Burial will follow at the Booker Mullins Cemetery at Booker Branch of Dorton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
William Stewart
William Ervin Stewart, 83, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Kermit Williams
Kermit Ray Williams, 58, of Chloe, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 9, 1963, the son of the late Charles K. and Myrtle Hopkins Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Tanden Potter; and one sister, Tammy Bartley.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Smith Williams, of Chloe; two sons, Paul Curtis Ford, of Pikeville, and Christopher Cochran (Tierra), of Sidney; two daughters, Julie Holbrooks, of Florida, and Krystle Williams, of Hazard; one stepson, Cody Tucker, of Pikeville; three sisters, Judy Mathews (Robert) and Julie Williams, both of Ligon, and Ellen Parson, of Lookout; five grandchildren; and and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church with Richard Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Senters Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.