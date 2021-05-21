Shelby Adkins
Shelby Jean Adkins, 84, of Pikeville, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 16, 1936, to the late Columbus and Mary Eggers Blackburn.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Adkins; two sons, Ronnie Dean Adkins and Gregory Adkins; one grandchild; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Coleman (Nicky), Barbara Prater and Pricilla George; her sons, Randal Adkins, Paul Mack Adkins (Alisha) and Ryan Adkins (Cindy); 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry Wayne Blackburn.
She will be sadly missed by all who loved and treasured her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Marion Belcher
Marion “Lois” Belcher, 86, of Elkhorn City, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 17, 2021.
She was born May 22, 1934, at Praise, the daughter of the late Marion Bingham and Effa Francisco.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville “Luther” Belcher Jr.
She is survived by three daughters, Vicki (Hank) Salyer and Bobbi Woodard, both of Elkhorn City, and Brenda (Marvin) Sandlin, of Franklin, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dr. R. Hank (Lisa) Salyer, Lucas Salyer, Richy Dale (Jennifer) Potter and Holly Owens (Jon); six great-grandchildren, Jack, Lane and Megan Salyer, Ashley and Richy (Mykenzi) Potter and Madelyn Liston; and one great-great-granddaughter, Blakely Potter. Lois is also survived by four sisters, Linda Owens, of Belcher, Jeanette Brown and Frances Banks, both of Jasper, Ala., and Sandra Martin, of Buffalo Grove, Ill.; a special cousin, Lisa Francisco; and other family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Interment will be at Dow Brooks Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bow Your Head
She lived through the Great Depression
Although you probably wouldn't know
Her daddy was killed before she was born
By a train haulin coal
Grew up in a one room school
That's all she ever saw
Until she met the man I would call popaw
Times were tough but she was too
She did all she could do
Bowed her head and hit her knees
When she didn't know what to do
You know that he loved her
And worked hard for a dime
Always had her back
And always made time
Had her first baby while he was in a foreign land
stood up for what she believed
and always took a stand
He took a job in the mines
Where he lost his life
That's what a good man does
for his 3 girls and his wife
She went on without him
although she didn't want to
bowed her head and hit her knees
When she didn't know what to do
You know I call her mother
Although she's not my mom,
You know we're going to miss her
Someday when she's gone
So One day I just asked her
What are we gonna do
She said bow your head and hit your knees
That's all you'll have to do.
Angie Caudill
Angie Leigh Caudill, 45, of Brushy Fork, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Encompass Health Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
She was born Feb. 28, 1976, to Kirby and Martha Caudill, of Brushy Fork.
She worked formerly as a psychologist.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Lillie Turner; and her paternal grandparents, Ada and Melvin Caudill.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Kevin Caudill (Ambria), of Versailles; one niece, Lindsey Caudill; one nephew, Caleb Caudill; a special family member, Lesley Ison; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church at Booker Fork with Eric Fleming, Randy May, Jason Beverly, Brian Hundley, John Vance and others officiating. Burial followed in the Hampton Cemetery in Letcher County. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Humane Society of Pikeville, 527 Lykins Creek, Pikeville, KY 41501, or, to: Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 108, Virgie, KY 41572.
Marlene Elkins
Marlene Belle Elkins, 86, of Batson, Texas, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., July 23, 1934, to the late Earl George and Esther Helrigle.
She was a retired secretary and safety deposit assistant for the National Bank of Detroit, in Detroit, Michigan. She was a faithful servant of God who loved her church, First Baptist Church Saratoga, Saratoga, Texas, and her church family. She loved to shop and loved to talk. With her infectious smile and positive outlook on life, she never met a stranger. Her family and friends will also cherish her sense of humor. She loved all the holiday seasons and looked forward to the decorations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-parents, Helen George and Harry Douglas; her husband, Gwendel Elkins; her daughter, Doris Brown; and her brothers, Ed George and Ken George.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa L. Thayer (Trevor), of Batson, Texas; her brothers, Marvin George (Carol), of Michigan, and Bob George (Sue) and Brian George, both of Ohio; her grandchildren, Scott Campbell (Sanda) and Jessica Madden ( her partner, Joe Sowden), all of Phoenix, Ariz., Samantha Thayer and Payton Thayer, both of Batson, Texas; her great-grandchild, Natalie Beck; her niece, Ashley George; her nephews, Bob George (Bonnie), Kevin George and Robby George (Mallory); her great-niece, Kristin George; her great-nephews, David George and Brooks George; and other loving relatives and a host of friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A gathering of family and friends will be held in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance to be held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Blankenship Cemetery, Cowpen Road, Pikeville. Honoring Mrs. Elkins as pallbearers will be Trevor Thayer, Payton Thayer, Joe Sowden, Brian George and Robbie George. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tommy Fouts
Tommy D. Fouts, 54, of Virgie, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Pikeville.
He was born March 26, 1967, to Connie Wayne Hall, of Sergent, and Anita Helen Bentley, of Virgie.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Sue Hall; his maternal grandparents, Curt and Lizzie Fouts; and his step-father who raised him, Otis Bentley.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Stephanie Bentley; three sons, Tommy Dewayne Fouts II (Tiffany), of Pikeville, and Douglas MacWilliam Fouts and James Christian Bentley, both of Virgie; four daughters, Heather Hobson, of Georgetown, Kennedy Fouts, of Virgie, and Madison Grace Bentley and Marissa Bentley, both of Virgie; four brothers, Marty Hall (Gina), Jason Bentley and John Bentley (Jamie), all of Virgie, and Richard Hall (Kim), of Sergent; two sisters, Sue Bentley (Josh), of Virgie, and Misty Griffith (J.D.), of Neon; four grandchildren, Jolene Skye Fouts, Charlotte Rose Deroller, Lilliana Hampton and Brendan Belcher; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Neon Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the John D. Bentley Cemetery at Orchard Branch.
Visitation will continue on Friday, May 21, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Wally” Frazier
Walter “Wally” Frazier, 56, of Lexington, formerly of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ehtel Gibbs
Ethel Brown Gibbs, 96, of Pikeville, widow of the late James Ramson Gibbs, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
She was a daughter of the late Dorsey and Mary Culbertson Brown, born in Valeria, Aug. 8, 1924.
She was a factory worker and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Gibbs Bevins (Stephen Butcher), of Meally; three grandchildren, Jodi Justice (Todd), Shelley Collins (Chad) and Scott Bevins (Amy); six great-grandchildren, Mac Justice, Kaylee Justice and fiance, Cam Justice, Taylor Collins, Nate Collins, Bradley Bevins and Westin Bevins; and one sister, Wanda Faye Wells, of Mt. Sterling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ramson Gibbs; her parents, Dorsey and Mary Culbertson Brown; one brother, Clayton Brown; and three sisters, Ruby Landrum Davis, Alma Taylor and Maurine Fugate. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Porter & Son Funeral Directors in Campton. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with Bro. Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Brown Cemetery in Valeria. Serving as pallbearers; Mac Justice, Nate Collins, Bradley Bevins, Westin Bevins, Joe Wells, Todd Justice, Chad Collins and Scott Bevins. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter & Son Funeral Directors of Campton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the: Immanuel Baptist Church, 5469 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, Kentucky, 41501.
Vernon Lester
Vernon Lester, 90, of Phelps, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Stopover, July 3, 1930, the son of the late Paris and Rittie “Blankenship” Lester.
Vernon worked as a machinist having worked for General Electric. He was a mechanic at heart and had a passion for working on cars. His favorite automobile was a Volkswagen. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. He loved constructing anything with metal and was a genius in his own era. He had the ability to fix almost anything and loved a challenge. He was a member of Stopover Church of God for 24 1/2 years. He was faithful to drive from Pikeville to attend church services for over 20 years before making his home in Phelps. He loved people and had a ministry for the Lord in visiting the sick and was a cheerful giver. He was a people loving man and had several special friends in the area who were family to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Hazel "Pugh" Lester; a brother, Lamuel Lester; a sister, Opal Ferrell; and a great-granddaughter, Tori Carman.
He is survived by one son, Gary Dale Lester (Lisa), of West Chester, Ohio; one daughter, Debra K. Kominek (Chuck), of Galion, Ohio: two sisters, Rosa Lee Horsley, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Opal Faye Stevenson (Tim), of Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and family.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps with Pastor Harold Layne, Casey Cisco and Curtis Hamilton officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Bobby Looney
Bobby Ray Looney, 70, of Little Creek, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 5, 1950, the son of the late Jack Looney and Myrtle Evans Rowe.
He was the husband of Phyllis Jean Bryant Looney, a retired employee for surface mines and prep plants and a Deacon at Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Terry Ray Looney; and one brother, Billy Don Evans.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one son, Gary Looney (Joann); one daughter, April Looney Thacker; one brother, Otis Rowe (Melissa); one sister, Cathy White; five grandchildren, Brittany Potter (Zeb), Austin Adkins (Rochelle), Whittany Little (Josh), Gracie Adkins (Bishop) and Josie Looney; seven great-grandchildren, Braxton, Christalyn, Emaleigh, Kaya, Ezra, Maddox and Maci; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial will follow in the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Friday, May 21, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
