Bill Adkins
Bill G. Adkins, 87, of Belvidere, Ill., died Sunday, May 15, 2022, peacefully in his sleep.
He was born in Pike County, March 14, 1935, to the late Ballard and Minnie (Thacker) Adkins.
He married Mary, the love of his life, on May 4, 1955, in Pikeville.
Bill is loved and will be deeply missed by his son, William (Tammy) Adkins; grandsons Brian Adkins and Adam Adkins; brother, Donnie Adkins; and sisters, Mary Jones, Evelyn Mae May, Linda Morrison and Shirley Bentley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ballard and Minnie; beloved wife, Mary; four brothers; and three sisters.
The family would like to give a special thanks to OSF Hospice for their compassionate care for Bill.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, Illinois. Interment followed at Belvidere Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Arrangements were under the direction of Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation of Belvidere, Illinois.
The guestbook may be signed at www.belviderefh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Cricket” Browning
Theresa “Cricket” Wolford Browning, 60, of Thacker, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Pikeville.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Terry Casey
Terry Lee Casey, 56, of Phelps, died Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Terry was born in Pikeville, Sept. 1, 1965, a son of the late Frank and Molly Casey.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Daris, James Edward, Ricky Lee, Frank Jr. and Jackie Darrell Casey; and his sisters, Leatta Casey and Shelby Jean Robinson.
He leaves to honor his memory and mourn his passing a brother, Danny Lee Casey; and his sisters, Irene Stell, Teresa (Hassel) Daniels and Becky (Luther) Smith.
Terry enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He was a gentle and kind man. Terry will be missed by his family and his community of friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Mike Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Casey Family Cemetery at Cow Branch Hollow in Smithfork. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Vernon Chapman Sr.
Vernon Chapman Sr., 90, of Raccoon, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his residence in Raccoon.
He was born in Pike County, Friday, May 6, 1932, a son of the late Earl Sr. and Pearly (Varney) Chapman, and stepmother, Bertha Chapman.
Vernon was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean War where, for 18 months, he was in the 38th Parallel firing mortars on the front line.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Charles Chapman; three brothers, Gary Dean, Reaford and Lee Orville Chapman; and two sisters, Loretta Jo Chapman and Gaythel Chapman.
Vernon is survived by two sons, Vernon Chapman Jr. and Kevin Chapman, of Idaho; two daughters, Loretta Jo Fox, and her husband, Dean, and Patty Chapman, of Idaho; two brothers, Leamon Chapman, of Virginia, and Earl Chapman Jr. and his wife, Connie, of Raccoon; Brenda Griffith and her husband, James, of Raccoon; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
Vernon also leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Chapman Cemetery, 4840 Raccoon Road, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tobey Collins
Tobey Dale Collins, 64, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 20, 2022.
Dale was born in Pikeville, May 9, 1958, the son of the late Tobey Dale and Tina Runyon Collins.
Dale was a surface mine operator.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Charles Collins; and one sister, Nancy Dedrick.
Mr. Collins is survived by his wife, Thelma Elizabeth Hylton Rhinesmith Collins; two sons, Toby Dale Collins Jr., of Mt. Sterling, and Benjamin Bradley Collins, of Winchester; one stepson, Elijah Rhinesmith, of Elkhorn City; one daughter, Andrea Lillian Ratliff, and her husband, Evan, of Winchester; one stepdaughter, Olivia Rhinesmith, of Elkhorn City; one brother, Randy Collins, and his wife, Carla, of Georgetown; three sisters, Charlotte Collins and her husband, Bill, of Georgetown, Carolyn McLaughin, of Pikeville, and Vivian Collins, of Lexington; and three grandchildren, Kaden Ratliff, Addison Ratliff and Alexis Ratliff.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Gulnare Freewill Baptist Church with Stacy Stepp officiating. Burial will follow at the Kendrick Cemetery, Gulnare, with Evan Ratliff, Benjamin Collins, Elijah Rhinesmith, Todd Collins and Tobey Collins serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Cassie Howard
Cassie Howard, 88, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at her residence.
Cassie was born in Pike County, Jan. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Ell Robinson and Laura Tackett Robinson.
Cassie was a homemaker. She was the wife of Larry Howard.
Cassie was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Allen Burke; five brothers, Sherman, Stanley, Wiley, Arlin and Reed Robinson; and two sisters, Lillie Cole and Pansy Justice.
Cassie is survived by her husband, Larry Howard; one daughter, Ava Helman; one granddaughter, Ann Helman; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Ronnie Ford officiating. Burial followed at the Ell Robinson Family Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dean Hunt
Dean Hunt, 67, of Kimper, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was a retired coal miner and a retired school bus driver for the Pike County School system. He was a member of the Kimper Church of God since May 8, 2021.
Dean loved deep-sea fishing, was a great cook and gardener, loved taking Chris and Adam on their yearly adventure to “The Christmas Place”, he loved being “Pap” to Little Jace and was so excited to know he was going to be a “Grandpa” to his “Baby Girl,” Heather’s expected little one.
Dean was born in Pikeville, Nov. 22, 1954, a son of Charlie and Margie (Stiltner) Hunt.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Hunt, on Feb. 3, 1983; and by his mother, Margie Stiltner Hunt, on April 1, 2001. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Cecal Hunt, Harrell Kimble Hunt, James T. Hunt, Donnie Ray Hunt, Chester Hunt, Charlie Hunt Jr. and Billy James Hunt; and one sister, his twin, Pauline Hunt.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, whom he married on Sept. 8, 1984, Cristel Lynn Case Hunt; one daughter, Heather LaShae Harris (Michael), of Kimper; and two sons, Christopher Dean Hunt and Adam Trent Hunt, both of the home.
He is also survived by his sisters and brother, Betty Smith, of Brookfield, Ill., Kathleen Hunt Taylor (Tim), of Raccoon, Ritchie Hunt (Stephanie), of Kennerdell, Penns., Shelby Taylor, of Jonesville, and Patty S. Houpy, of Jonesville.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Coleman and Willie Meade officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Serving as pallbearers were: Kalip Case, Noah Case Jr., Edgar Case, Dewey Keene, Michael Harris, Matthew Childers, Dexter Tackett and Willie Meade.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were: Tim Taylor and Ritchie Hunt.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Martha May
With great sadness and a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Martha May, of Phelps.
Martha passed away at the Good Shepherd Nursing Facility, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Martha was born July 31, 1928, in LeeMaster, Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lon Smith; her second husband, Walter May; three sons, Teddy Smith, James May and Bud May; four brothers, Ernest, Jennings, David and Teddy Wayne; and five sisters, Myrtle Wagner, Marie Charles, Catheline Lockhart, Madeline Boyd and Dorothy Hibbitts.
Martha was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church at Smith Fork in Phelps. Her many hobbies included quilting, reading and gardening. Martha enjoyed bird watching and taking care of her flowers. Most of all, she loved the Lord and all the blessings he bestowed upon her life.
Her family and friends she cherished dearly and she will be sorely missed.
Those left to honor the memory of Martha are her children, Jimmy Lee Smith (Ina Ruth), of Phelps, Jan Fannin (Darrell), of Phelps, Lonetta Hunt, of Raccoon, and Nina Gail Varney (Glen), of Canada; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a countless number of friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Primitive Baptist Church, Smith Fork, with elders of the church ministering. Interment concluded at George W. Dotson Cemetery in Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Elaine Norman
Brenda Elaine Benningfield Norman, 74, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was a homemaker, loving Mom, Maga, devoted Southern Baptist Minister’s wife for nearly 55 years until his home-going, a secretary and receptionist.
Elaine was born in Campbellsville, Aug. 5, 1947, a daughter of Theodore and Stella (Cave) Benningfield.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl “Bro. Bob” Norman Sr., on Dec. 18, 2021; one brother, Charles Benningfield; and one sister, Jane Thompson.
She is survived by her son, Robert Earl “Bobby” Norman Jr. (Alanne), of Pikeville; and two daughters, Sarah Ellen Norman (Jesse Hawkins), of Pikeville, and Mary Rebekah “Beka” Williamson (Andrae), of St. Albans, West Virginia.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Rebekah Laine Vazquez, J.R. Vazquez, Cameron Williamson and MaKenna Williamson; caregivers, Amanda Edwards and Selina Brown; one brother, Garnett Benningfield, of Bowling Green; and three sisters, Lorene McNear, of Campbellsville, Regina Albright (Leon), of N. Manchester, Ind., and Virginia Borders (Charles), of Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with John Lucas officiating. Burial followed at Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Bobby Norman, J.R. Vazquez, Cameron Williamson, Jesse Hawkins and Andrae Williamson serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
