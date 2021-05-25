Ruth Gollihue
Ruth Ann Gollihue, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., died peacefully Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in South Williamson.
Visitation was held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Evans Cemetery, Laurel Creek, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Michael Little
Michael Little, 64, of Melvin, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Mike Little Family Cemetery at Melvin.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, May 25, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Randall Marcum
Randall Marcum, 70, of Ona, W.Va., formerly of Hatfield, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his residence.
In honoring Randall’s wishes, all services will be private for his immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Eddie” Mullins
Edward “Eddie” Mullins, 70, of Rockhouse, died Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Buster” Varney
James Lestle “Buster” Varney, 73, of McAndrews, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Varney Branch Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
