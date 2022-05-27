Geraldine Adkins
Geraldine Adkins, 87, of Greasy Creek, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was born August 6, 1934, to the late Miles Justice and Cora Robinson Justice.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claymon Adkins; one son, Larry Adkins; one grandchild, Amanda Gearie Adkins; four brothers, Johnny Justice, Willie Justice, James Lloyd Justice and Ervine Keene; and five sisters, Billie Goff, Genevie Adkins, Naomi Goff, Gaynell Adkins and Barbara Jo Adkins.
She is survived by one son, Barry Adkins (Kathy), of Greasy Creek; three daughters, Alice Adkins (Harvilla), of Greasy Creek, Shelia Adkins (Timothy), of Greasy Creek, and Cora Adkins (Leonard Jr.), of Greasy Creek; like a son, Donnie Williams; one daughter-in-law, Sheila Adkins; two sisters, Maxine Looney, of Greasy Creek, and Jettie Stevens, of Marion, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Adkins Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Wanda Akers
Wanda Lee Hall Akers, of Jonancy, passed away peacefully, at her daughter’s residence, following a long illness. Wanda lived a fulfilling life, with a servant’s heart, caring for family and friends throughout her life. Wanda was 89 years, 6 months and 6 days of age.
At the young age of 20, Wanda married the love of her life, Grant D. Akers. They were inseparable until he preceded her in death in 1996.
Other than her spouse, Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheryl Kaye Akers Collins; as well as her parents, Grover Cleveland Hall and Virchus Burke Hall. Deceased siblings include, Arlin Hall, Adie Hall, Creighton Hall, Icie Hall, Granville Hall (surviving spouse, Pauline), Walter Hall (Pauline), and Ivo Hall (Irene.)
Wanda leaves to mourn her passing, her loving and devoted daughter of Jonancy, Lou Ann Akers Bentley, and a son-in-law who was more like a son, Danny Herbert Bentley; two grandchildren, Tara Bentley Burke (David), of Virgie, and Christopher H. Bentley (Lisa), of Rutledge, Tenn.; and two great grandchildren, Chelsea Ann Burke Green (Joshua), of Pikeville, and Justin Noble Akers, of Rutledge, Tennessee. There is also a host of nieces and nephews that Wanda held dear.
Wanda had a very special friend who has been a constant in her life, Karen Hall. The family will always have a special place for Karen in their heart and will always be grateful for the care and friendship she gave.
Wanda was a faithful member of the Grace Baptist Church of Shelbiana, and The Sisters of Faith Sunday school class until she was no longer able to attend.
The family is grateful and would like to recognize all of the wonderful care Wanda received from her home health and hospice teams, as well as her private caregiver, Delesa Bray Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Josh Howell officiating. Burial will follow at the Joe Trivette Cemetery at Jonancy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Adam Cantrell
Adam Wayne Cantrell, 28, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, May 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the K&S Cemetery, Breaks, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Eddie Elkins
Ralph Eddie Elkins, 81, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his residence.
He was vice-president of Coal Lab Inc., a Master Electrician, taught Coal Analysis at Pikeville College for three years, served as past president of the Pikeville Jaycees, past president at Chloe Elementary PTA twice and was a member of the Boldman Free Will Baptist Church.
Eddie was born in Amba, in Floyd County, July 15, 1940, a son of the late Carl Prichard Elkins and Sarah Margarett King Elkins.
He is survived by his wife, Ellouise Edmonds Ekins; one son, Randall Edward Elkins (Kimberly), of Boldman; and two daughters, Lisa Ann Morris (Brian), of Pikeville, and Vicki Lee Gilliam (Richard), of Johns Creek.
He is also survived by one brother, Billie Joe Elkins, of Prestonsburg; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Paul Pinson
Paul Landford Pinson, 64, of Clarksville, Ind., died Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Magnolia Cremations of New Albany, Indiana.
Sgt. Beverly Smallwood
Sgt. Beverly Mae Smallwood, 51, of Dorton, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 8, 1970, to David Junior Smallwood, of Brushy Fork, and Mae Smallwood, of Brushy Fork.
She was a disabled United States Army Veteran, earned a badge for truck driving and mechanics while serving two tours. Bev was also an outstanding basketball player at Dorton High School.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wilburn and Grace Elkins; her paternal grandparents, Boyd and Bertha Smallwood; and one niece, Destiny Jade White.
Other than her parents, she is survived by one brother, David Smallwood II, of Dorton; two sisters, Karen (Jeff) White, of Dorton, and Kyra (Mikie) Smallwood-Johnson, of Dorton; and her nieces and nephews, Courtney (Chris) Horton, Trevor Scott White, Dakota Potter, Emilee White, Makayley Smallwood, Jaeden Smallwood, Trenton Smallwood and Kaitlyn Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Shelby Valley Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Smallwood Cemetery, Brushy Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, May 27, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
