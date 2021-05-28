James Alley Sr.
James R. Alley Sr., 84, a lifelong resident of Chattaroy, W.Va., died peacefully surrounded by his children on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson with Church of God Ministers officiating. Interment will be in the Jewell Family Cemetery, Chattaroy, W.Va., with grandsons, family members and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Joyce Belcher
Joyce Ann Stiltner Belcher, 73, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Elkhorn City, Oct. 25, 1947, the daughter of the late James Harve Stiltner and Delphia Slone Stiltner.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Ercelle Stiltner; and three sisters, Carrie Sue Cannon, Elaine Matney and Imogene Coleman.
She is survived by her husband, Wendell Lee Belcher, of Elkhorn City; one daughter, Rita Belcher, of Elkhorn City; one grandchild, Brandon Scott Belcher (future wife, Megan Bannerman); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Chad Wells and Daniel Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m until 10 p.m., Friday, May 28, in the chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Deano” Billiter
Dean “Deano” Billiter, 55, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born Feb. 3, 1966, to the late Henry and Lorraine Phillips Billiter.
He was a member of Cowpen Freewill Baptist Church and a coal equipment operator.
He is survived by his wife, Sandie Billiter; two daughters, Misti Dawn Hegedus (Robert), of Pikeville, and Brittany DeAnn Vanover (Matt), of Pikeville; four brothers, Terry Billiter (Carla), of Pikeville, Randy Billiter (Lana), of Payne Gap, Barry Billiter (Mary Ann), of Prestonsburg, and Scottie Billiter, of Payne Gap; and four grandchildren, Skylorr, Kentley, Korbin and Makayla.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Cowpen Freewill Baptist Church with Estill Reed and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Billiter Family Cemetery at Stone Coal.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m. on Friday, at the church, with services beginning nightly at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Kandice Campbell
Kandice Mae Campbell, 37, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Justin Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dorothy Copley
Dorothy Loraine Copley, 94, formerly of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her residence in Griffin, Georgia.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Williamson First United Memorial Methodist Church with Reverend Jerry Shields officiating. Interment followed in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Wanda Davis
Wanda Faye Davis, 69, of Lenore, W.Va., died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with James Justice officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Mary Marcum
Mary Carolyn Marcum, 54, of Big Splint Road, Williamson, W.Va., died suddenly at her home on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, W.Va., with Reverend Earl White officiating. Burial followed in the Maynard Family Cemetery, Big Splint Road, Williamson, W.Va., with family members and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Nancy Mullins
Nancy Kay Mullins, 60, of Dix Fork Road, Sidney, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Big Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Brother Gary Blackburn and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Mullins Family Cemetery, Dix Fork, Sidney.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
Bryon Potter
Bryon Ellis Potter, 47, of Wolfpit, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, July 1, 1973, to the late James Ellis Potter and Eula Mae Peterson Potter.
He was a heavy equipment operator and of the Church of Christ faith.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Renee Adkins Potter; his son, Bryon Dylan Potter; and his daughter, Savannah Renee Potter, all of Wolfpit; two brothers, James Douglas Potter, of Yellow Hill, and Robert Willard Potter, of Erwin, Tenn.; and one sister, Terri Lynn Potter Hall, of Westland, Michigan.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Adkins Family Cemetery, Wolfpit. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Orville Ray
Orville Dee Ray, 76, of Little Robinson Creek, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 31, 1944, to the late Perry and Myrtle Simpkins Ray.
He was a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Ray; and three sisters, Bessie Conway, Laura Hinkle and Judy Ray.
He is survived by one son, Orville Brian Ray (Melanie), of Pikeville; one daughter, Deanna Oliver (Alvin), of Stanville; two friends he thought of as sons, Chris Wright (Renee) and Brian McCown (Amber), both of Robinson Creek; two brothers, Jimmy Ray (Judy), of Henderson, and Hollis Ray (Melissa), of Tampa, Fla.; and two sisters, Emma Tackett, of Morristown, Tenn., and Hattie Pack, of Columbus, Ohio.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Bethel Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Roberts Cemetery at Jonancy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
Myrtle Smith
Myrtle Newsome Smith, 84, of Sidney, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 2, 1936, the daughter of the late Jesse Newsome and Liza Elswick Newsome.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Monk Smith Jr.; one son, Rodney Allen Smith; seven sisters, Martha, Dolly, Draxie, Daisy, Rosie, Mary and Nellie; and one brother, Jack.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth Smith (Linda); one daughter, Liza Jackson (Jeff); five grandchildren, Holly (Cory), Kelly (A.J.), Ashley (Zack), Nicholas and Austin; three great-grandchildren, Connor, Aiden and Kinsley; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery, Stratton Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Brian” Stiltner
James “Brian” Stiltner, 57, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ethel Tackett
Ethel Mae Tackett, 77, of Hellier, died Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Allegheny Church Cemetery, Hellier. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bobby Williamson
Bobby Eugene Williamson, 86, of Canada, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Huddy, May 31, 1934, the son of the late Johnny and Nancy “Spears” Williamson.
He was an iron worker having worked in the commercial construction industry and was a member of United Steelworkers. He was also a mason and member of Tuscan #6 Lodge of Bartow, Florida. He was outgoing and liked being around people. He enjoyed reading and liked sports events and going to ballgames.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Shirley “Francis” Williamson; one son, Michael Williamson; and four brothers, Edsil, James L., Thomas J. and Earnest Russell Williamson.
He is survived by three sisters, Irene Blackburn, of Sidney, Clirene Elswick, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Betty Jewel Blackburn, of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Shirley, of Sidney; two grandchildren, Eric Williamson, of California, and Dirc Williamson, of Florida; two great-grandchildren, J.B. and Eli Williamson, both of California; two special friends, Robert “Bob” Brown and Lynn Cross; and a host of other friends.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Smith Cemetery at Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. (606) 456-0656.
